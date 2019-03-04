Log in
Windstream delivers strong broadband subscriber growth

03/04/2019 | 10:01am EST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, announced today that it delivered 12 consecutive months of broadband subscriber growth through February.

0_medium_image001.jpg


Windstream added approximately14,400 Kinetic Internet customers in 2018, and that growth has continued through the first two months of 2019.

“Consumers across our 18-state footprint are responding to the significant investments we have made in our broadband network over the past four years,” said Tony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Windstream. “As a result, more customers than ever before now have access to premium Kinetic Internet speeds.”

Windstream is continuing to expand access to premium speeds in 2019. In the first two months of the year, it made 100 Mbps services available to an additional 800,000 households. Overall, approximately 34 percent of households in Windstream’s footprint now qualify for 100 Mbps.

The company expects approximately 40 percent of households will qualify for 100 Mbps by mid-2019.

In addition, 50 percent of households now qualify for 50 Mbps, and 64 percent of households qualify for 25 Mbps.

To inquire about availability of Windstream’s Kinetic Internet service, visit Windstream.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

Windstream Contact:
David Avery, 501-748-5876
david.avery@windstream.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
