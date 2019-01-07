Log in
Windstream expands Kinetic 1-Gigabit fiber Internet service to 100,000 businesses in 2019

01/07/2019 | 09:31am EST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream (Nasdaq: WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, announced today it is expanding the availability of its Kinetic fiber Internet services, with speeds up to 1 Gigabit, to approximately 100,000 commercial locations across 16 states in 2019. The buildout, expected to be largely completed in the first quarter, lays the groundwork for future expansions to meet growing business needs.

0_medium_image001.png


This expansion means approximately one third of commercial locations, primarily small and medium-sized businesses, across Windstream’s rural footprint will have access to Gig services, up from the current 1 percent.

For small and medium-sized businesses, bringing fiber Internet connections to their doorsteps will enable more robust solutions from Kinetic Business, such as cloud voice services, next-generation networking and affordable business continuity plans. It also will power bandwidth-intensive applications such as video conferencing, file sharing and HD content consumption.

“Businesses should be assured that all of their data needs — from point-of-sale transactions to high-quality voice and virtual conference rooms to high-bandwidth applications — can be met by leveraging the same high-speed connections that businesses in urban centers enjoy,” said Jeff Small, president of Windstream’s consumer and small and medium-size business division.

The Kinetic Business suite of services includes high-speed Internet, cloud voice services, and network security solutions for businesses. To learn more about Kinetic Business by Windstream, visit smallbusiness.windstream.com.

About Windstream
Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

Windstream contact:
Scott Morris
Scott.l.morris@windstream.com
501.748.5342


© GlobeNewswire 2019
