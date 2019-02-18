Windstream postpones release of fourth-quarter, full-year 2018 financial results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) announced today it is postponing the release of the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results following a federal judge’s ruling against one of its subsidiaries. The company previously announced its plans to release the results on Feb. 21.



A federal judge in the Southern District of New York on Feb. 15 ruled against Windstream Services, LLC, regarding the 2015 spinoff of certain telecommunications network assets into a real estate investment trust (REIT) and its agreements with bondholders. The company is continuing to evaluate its options, including post-trial motions and an appeal.

The company currently expects to release the four-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results no later than March 18.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

Media Contact: Investor Contact

David Avery, 501-748-5876 Chris King, 704-319-1025

david.avery@windstream.com christopher.c.king@windstream.com



