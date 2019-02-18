Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Windstream Holdings Inc    WIN

WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC

(WIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Windstream postpones release of fourth-quarter, full-year 2018 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:16pm EST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) announced today it is postponing the release of the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results following a federal judge’s ruling against one of its subsidiaries. The company previously announced its plans to release the results on Feb. 21.

A federal judge in the Southern District of New York on Feb. 15 ruled against Windstream Services, LLC, regarding the 2015 spinoff of certain telecommunications network assets into a real estate investment trust (REIT) and its agreements with bondholders. The company is continuing to evaluate its options, including post-trial motions and an appeal.

The company currently expects to release the four-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results no later than March 18.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

Media Contact:                                                        Investor Contact                               
David Avery, 501-748-5876                                     Chris King, 704-319-1025                           
david.avery@windstream.com                                christopher.c.king@windstream.com

 

Windstream logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
04:16pWindstream postpones release of fourth-quarter, full-year 2018 financial resu..
GL
08:39aWINDSTREAM : statement on court ruling in bondholder dispute
AQ
05:31aWINDSTREAM : statement on court ruling in bondholder dispute
AQ
02/15Windstream statement on court ruling in bondholder dispute
GL
02/12Windstream Enterprise introduces SIEM service
GL
02/11WINDSTREAM : To Debut App-based TV Service In MOBITV Pact
AQ
02/06Windstream and MOBITV partner to launch robust app-based Kinetic TV
GL
02/05WINDSTREAM : to discuss how lessons learned from retail are transforming the pat..
AQ
01/25AVAYA : Announces U.S. Partner of the Year Awards at Avaya ENGAGE 2019
AQ
01/22WINDSTREAM : Wholesale expands fiber network connections outside U.S.
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 728 M
EBIT 2018 277 M
Net income 2018 -292 M
Debt 2018 7 052 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Windstream Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,45 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony W. Thomas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan L. Wells Chairman
Robert E. Gunderman Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lewis Edwin Langston Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC61.24%145
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.89%227 922
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.39%81 010
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-3.78%76 684
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 400
TELEFONICA2.19%43 980
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.