Windstream sells EarthLink consumer internet business

12/31/2018 | 10:02pm CET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream (NASDAQ: WIN), a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, today announced that it has sold the legacy EarthLink consumer internet business.

Windstream acquired the business in its merger with EarthLink in February 2017.

Trive Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm, purchased the business for $330 million in cash.

“This transaction enables us to divest a non-core segment and focus exclusively on our two largest business units. In addition, it improves our credit profile and metrics in 2019 and beyond,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream.

The legacy EarthLink consumer internet business offers internet access, online back-up, managed web design, web hosting and various email services to over 600,000 customers throughout the United States.

“We are excited to partner with and support the EarthLink management team in continuing to provide great products and services available to millions of households in the United States,” commented Trive Managing Partner, Conner Searcy.  “We intend to provide additional resources and access to deep industry relationships to help grow the brand in the coming years.”

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm managing over $2 billion in capital. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 70 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive’s targeted industry sectors and situations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Windstream Holdings, Inc. claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “target,” “forecast” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events and results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction. Such statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions that Windstream believes are reasonable but are not guarantees of future events and results. Actual future events and results of Windstream may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors including, among others, those factors under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Windstream's Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at www.sec.gov.

In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially because of more general factors including, among others, general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes.

Windstream undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause Windstream’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Windstream’s future results included in other filings with the SEC.

  

Windstream Media Contact:
David Avery, 501-748-5876
david.avery@windstream.com

Windstream Investor Contact:
Chris King, 704-319-1025
christopher.c.king@windstream.com         

Windstream logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
