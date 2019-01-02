Windtree Therapeutics to Hold Investor Call Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EST

WARRINGTON, Pa., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: WINT), will host a conference call and webcast for investors on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

This call will be the first since the Company announced the closing of an all-stock merger of a Windtree Therapeutics' subsidiary with and into CVie Investments Limited (CVie), with its wholly-owned subsidiary, CVie Therapeutics Limited, and a $39.0 million private placement transaction of common stock. The combined company retains the name Windtree Therapeutics and plans to operate as a fully-integrated and diversified acute care company with four mid-to-late clinical stage product assets and multiple preclinical assets and programs in acute cardiovascular and acute respiratory markets.

The Company plans to discuss the merger, the private placement, and introduce its new products (including sharing topline phase 2b data in heart failure). The call will also cover the Company's plans and objectives for 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The live webcast, including a slide presentation, can be accessed at http://windtreetx.investorroom.com/events . To participate in the live call, dial (844) 802-2436 (domestic) or (412) 317-5129 (international).

A replay of the conference call will be accessible one hour after completion through January 10, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and referencing conference number 10127199. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at http://windtreetx.investorroom.com/events.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Windtree's proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and novel drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. Windtree is focused initially on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants and believes that its proprietary technology may make it possible, over time, to develop a pipeline of KL4 surfactant product candidates to address a variety of respiratory diseases for which there are few or no approved therapies.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.windtreetx.com.

About CVie Therapeutics

CVie is a Taiwan-based company founded in 2013 by Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited and renowned venture capitals from the US and Taiwan. It is a drug development company specialized in cardiovascular diseases. CVie currently owns two phase 2b assets that target cardiovascular diseases with significant unmet medical need. Rostafuroxin is a novel precision medicine targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles with better efficacy and safety than conventional therapies. Istaroxime is a first-in-class luso-inotropic medicine for the treatment of acute heart failure and will have fewer adverse effects than conventional inotropes, namely, increased heart rate, arrhythmia, increased oxygen consumption, hypotension.

