Wing Tai : Award of Tender

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Company Registration No. 196300239D)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Award of Tender
The Directors of Wing Tai Holdings Limited (the "Company") wish to announce that Wingcharm Investment Pte. Ltd. ("Wingcharm") (a subsidiary of the Company) has been awarded the tender for a 99-year leasehold land parcel located at Middle Road, Singapore having an approximate site area of 7,462.6 square metres (the "Land") at the price of S$491,999,999.00.
Following the award of the tender, Wingcharm will develop the Land as a residential development with commercial uses at first storey.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Ooi Siew Poh
Company Secretary
5 April 2019
Disclaimer
Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 10:01:06 UTC