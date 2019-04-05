Wing Tai : Award of Tender

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 196300239D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Award of Tender

The Directors of Wing Tai Holdings Limited (the "Company") wish to announce that Wingcharm Investment Pte. Ltd. ("Wingcharm") (a subsidiary of the Company) has been awarded the tender for a 99-year leasehold land parcel located at Middle Road, Singapore having an approximate site area of 7,462.6 square metres (the "Land") at the price of S$491,999,999.00.

Following the award of the tender, Wingcharm will develop the Land as a residential development with commercial uses at first storey.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ooi Siew Poh

Company Secretary

5 April 2019