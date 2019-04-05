Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Wing Tai Holdings Limited    WTHS   SG1K66001688

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WTHS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
06:02aWING TAI : Award of Tender
PU
06:02aWING TAI : Wins Bid for Prime Site at Middle Road
PU
03/28WING TAI : Incorporation of New Subsidiaries
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wing Tai : Award of Tender

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 06:02am EDT

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 196300239D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Award of Tender

The Directors of Wing Tai Holdings Limited (the "Company") wish to announce that Wingcharm Investment Pte. Ltd. ("Wingcharm") (a subsidiary of the Company) has been awarded the tender for a 99-year leasehold land parcel located at Middle Road, Singapore having an approximate site area of 7,462.6 square metres (the "Land") at the price of S$491,999,999.00.

Following the award of the tender, Wingcharm will develop the Land as a residential development with commercial uses at first storey.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ooi Siew Poh

Company Secretary

5 April 2019

Disclaimer

Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 10:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:02aWING TAI : Award of Tender
PU
06:02aWING TAI : Wins Bid for Prime Site at Middle Road
PU
03/28WING TAI : Incorporation of New Subsidiaries
PU
01/10WING TAI : Routine Quarterly Report on MTN Programme
PU
2018WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018WING TAI : Annual General Meeting 2018
PU
2018WING TAI : Financial Statements and Related Announcement
PU
2018WING TAI : Routine Quarterly Report on MTN
PU
2018WING TAI : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 48,6 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 136 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 27,70
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,72x
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
Capitalization 1 628 M
Chart WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wing Tai Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,30  SGD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Keung Cheng Chairman & Managing Director
Kim Huat Ng Chief Financial Officer
Wai Wing Cheng Deputy Chairman & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Hap Boey Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Tak Cheng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED6.77%1 203
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.36%52 154
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP8.46%42 881
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.12.13%42 642
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.95%34 214
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD23.26%33 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About