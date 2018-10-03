Wing Tai : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
10/03/2018 | 03:13am CEST
!"#!$%&'
(!&)"*'
!"#!$&'
(!&"'!+!( ,-..//,.00!+! /1 !
2
3
4 5
4
*67839::!(;3<=!%7;>3?@!(ABC:!(<>
5
D
2
/E+%<;+E/,0!,FG,HG//
:I
4
J
3;><:!3K!"CB?LK:C!3K!"C:BLMC9!(ABC:L
4
N
(
,0,//E%"$OPF-Q
J
2D RS T
2T U
%3>!(>:I!V3A
5
W367B?9!(:<>
5
RX
Y2
2
2
2
Y
JZJ
[U
V8:BL:!L::!B;;B<>
4
3;><:!3K!"CB?LK:C!3K!"C:BLMC9!(ABC:L]7K "3;B8!L>^:!_,/-
"I::;
(ABC:
()
*
+
!"#$$%#!&' ,-.) /0
'
)
/1
/
/1
, 0+
2, , 1*
6
,.3$4%5'/+ *:; 1 < .*
, +
/ 0+
6
7 ,./+ 6 *=+ >, ?> )@ A)) ,
0
89)+
0 ), ,)
+
/ .. = = +
/
/
*
1 +
.
&
2B
'6 *C
%D)- %$5
&
/
/
2, , 2
/
)
0+ 2.
*
)
*
0+ 2.
2, /
/
4$ :5$$
,- /
, +
/
*
%3:$$%:$$$
, - /
, +
+ .* - /
/
%":"$$:%$$
, - /
, +
+ .*
/
/
#E%F
2
)
/+
+
, . , +
- ,-/ + '-/
/
, +
, *
9).,*
/
#43F
2
)
/+
,- /
, +
+
, . , +
- / + '/
, *
9).,*
/
0H"E":4"555
G
., /+
, +
/
*
>ID &8 DJ1<8>DA & D
0=2+ 0) %D)- %$5
Disclaimer
Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 01:12:03 UTC
Latest news on WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2019
409 M
EBIT 2019
44,6 M
Net income 2019
45,5 M
Finance 2019
150 M
Yield 2019
2,94%
P/E ratio 2019
33,39
P/E ratio 2020
11,59
EV / Sales 2019
3,46x
EV / Sales 2020
3,41x
Capitalization
1 564 M
Chart WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Average target price
2,37 SGD
Spread / Average Target
20%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.