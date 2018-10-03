Log in
WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Wing Tai : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

10/03/2018

Disclaimer

Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 01:12:03 UTC
Latest news on WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:13aWING TAI : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
PU
09/19WING TAI : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
PU
07/17WING TAI : Routine Quarterly Report on MTN
PU
07/09WING TAI : Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
07/06WING TAI : Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
07/04WING TAI : Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
07/02WING TAI : Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
06/29WING TAI : Daily Share Buy-Back
PU
04/23WING TAI : Routine Quarterly Report on MTN
PU
04/17WING TAI : and Abacus Acquire 464 St Kilda Road for AUD95.38m
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 409 M
EBIT 2019 44,6 M
Net income 2019 45,5 M
Finance 2019 150 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 33,39
P/E ratio 2020 11,59
EV / Sales 2019 3,46x
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Capitalization 1 564 M
Chart WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wing Tai Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,37  SGD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wai Keung Cheng Chairman & Managing Director
Kim Huat Ng Chief Financial Officer
Wai Wing Cheng Deputy Chairman & Deputy Managing Director
Tak Hap Boey Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Tak Cheng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.22%1 139
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.33%42 149
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-19.23%36 560
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.93%34 256
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-16.38%27 692
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-35.42%27 320
