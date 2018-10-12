Wing Tai : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Log in
10/12/2018 | 12:18pm CEST

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Securities

Stapled Security

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Status

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Designation

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme 12-Oct-2018 17:09:49

New

Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

SG181012OTHR9HM9

Ooi Siew Poh

Company Secretary

Please see attached.

Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares.pdf

Total size =10K

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 196300239D) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Wing Tai Holdings Limited wishes to announce the following transfer of treasury shares from its Share Buy-Back Account maintained with The Central Depository (Private) Limited:

Date of transfer

12 October 2018

Purpose of transfer

Pursuant to Restricted Share Plan

Number of treasury shares transferred

398,400

Number of treasury shares held before transfer

26,600,200

Number of treasury shares held after transfer

26,201,800

Percentage of the number of treasury shares against the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) before transfer

3.47%

Percentage of the number of treasury shares against the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) after transfer

3.41%

Value of the treasury shares transferred

S$650,913.89

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ooi Siew Poh

Company Secretary 12 October 2018

Disclaimer

Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
