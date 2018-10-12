Wing Tai : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme 12-Oct-2018 17:09:49

New

Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

SG181012OTHR9HM9

Ooi Siew Poh

Company Secretary

Please see attached.

Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares.pdf

Total size =10K

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 196300239D) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Wing Tai Holdings Limited wishes to announce the following transfer of treasury shares from its Share Buy-Back Account maintained with The Central Depository (Private) Limited:

Date of transfer 12 October 2018 Purpose of transfer Pursuant to Restricted Share Plan Number of treasury shares transferred 398,400 Number of treasury shares held before transfer 26,600,200 Number of treasury shares held after transfer 26,201,800 Percentage of the number of treasury shares against the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) before transfer 3.47% Percentage of the number of treasury shares against the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) after transfer 3.41% Value of the treasury shares transferred S$650,913.89

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ooi Siew Poh

Company Secretary 12 October 2018