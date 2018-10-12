Wing Tai : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
Issuer & Securities
Securities
Stapled Security
Announcement Details
Date & Time of Broadcast
Status
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement Reference
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Designation
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme 12-Oct-2018 17:09:49
New
Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
SG181012OTHR9HM9
Ooi Siew Poh
Company Secretary
Please see attached.
Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares.pdf
Total size =10K
WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Company Registration No. 196300239D) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Wing Tai Holdings Limited wishes to announce the following transfer of treasury shares from its Share Buy-Back Account maintained with The Central Depository (Private) Limited:
|
Date of transfer
|
12 October 2018
|
Purpose of transfer
|
Pursuant to Restricted Share Plan
|
Number of treasury shares transferred
|
398,400
|
Number of treasury shares held before transfer
|
26,600,200
|
Number of treasury shares held after transfer
|
26,201,800
|
Percentage of the number of treasury shares against the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) before transfer
|
3.47%
|
Percentage of the number of treasury shares against the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) after transfer
|
3.41%
|
Value of the treasury shares transferred
|
S$650,913.89
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Ooi Siew Poh
Company Secretary 12 October 2018
Disclaimer
Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 10:17:03 UTC