Wing Tai : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 196300239D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Wing Tai Holdings Limited wishes to announce the following transfer of treasury shares from its Share Buy-Back Account maintained with The Central Depository (Private) Limited:

Date of transfer 25 September 2019 Purpose of transfer Pursuant to Restricted Share Plan Number of treasury shares transferred 188,800 Number of treasury shares held before transfer 26,201,800 Number of treasury shares held after transfer 26,013,000 Percentage of the number of treasury shares against 3.41% the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) before transfer Percentage of the number of treasury shares against 3.39% the total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) after transfer Value of the treasury shares transferred S$308,465.22

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ooi Siew Poh

Company Secretary

25 September 2019