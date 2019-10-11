Log in
Wing Tai : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

10/11/2019 | 06:01am EDT

WING TAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 196300239D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares

Pursuant to Rule 704(28) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Wing Tai Holdings Limited wishes to announce the following transfer of treasury shares from its Share Buy-Back Account maintained with The Central Depository (Private) Limited:

Date of transfer

11 October 2019

Purpose of transfer

Pursuant to Restricted Share

Plan and Performance Share

Plan

Number of treasury shares transferred

561,300

Number of treasury shares held before transfer

25,426,800

Number of treasury shares held after transfer

24,865,500

Percentage of the number of treasury shares against

3.31%

the total number of shares outstanding (excluding

treasury shares) before transfer

Percentage of the number of treasury shares against

3.23%

the total number of shares outstanding (excluding

treasury shares) after transfer

Value of the treasury shares transferred

S$917,063.17

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Gabrielle Tan

Company Secretary

11 October 2019

Disclaimer

Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 10:00:07 UTC
