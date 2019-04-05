Wing Tai Holdings Limited

WING TAI WINS BID FOR PRIME SITE AT MIDDLE ROAD

SINGAPORE, 5 April 2019: Wingcharm Investment Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Holdings Limited, has been awarded the Land Parcel at Middle Road by the URA (Urban Redevelopment Authority).

Located in the heart of the bustling Bugis district with proximity to the CBD (Central Business District) and minutes to Orchard Road, this new site covers a prime area of over 80,000 sq ft. The new development will have two 20-storey residential towers and one block of low rise residences atop a row of commercial units.

Ms Tan Hwee Bin, Executive Director of Wing Tai Holdings, says, "As it is within the Central Area, we are excited with the excellent opportunity to create a fresh, exciting living space that caters to urbanites who desire to live in the city and experience its vibrant, cosmopolitan culture."

This central site offers homebuyers a prime city location that is rarely available. The bustling retail amenities of the Bugis district with its colourful heritage attractions offer an unmistakable city vibe with superb connectivity and convenience. It is directly served by the North-South Corridor including MRT networks viz. East-West, Downtown and Circle lines, and major expressways, all providing easy access to the CBD, Marina Bay and major shopping, dining and entertainment areas at Orchard Road.

"This new development is in a premier city location amongst major commercial developments, hotels, retail facilities and educational institutions, yet it shares so much of the rich heritage of the arts and civic district. We are excited to participate in the overall revitalization and growth initiative, and look forward to working with URA to respond to the rapidly transforming Beach Road/Ophir-Rochor Corridor and support the nation's live-work-play aspirations," Ms Tan points out.

Ms Tan elaborates, "We will offer highly livable and functional spaces that are maximised for user needs. Our design will be infused with welcomed greenery to rearticulate the experience of comfortable, contemporary urban living."

This promise is backed by Wing Tai's award-winning record and experience in creating sustainably landscaped residences with superior spatial quality and thoughtful interior layout designs.

This development will be designed for the modern lifestyle needs of homebuyers and residents, to support their aspirations of being in the city where they live, work and