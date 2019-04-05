Log in
Wing Tai : Wins Bid for Prime Site at Middle Road

04/05/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Wing Tai Holdings Limited

3 Killiney Road, #10-01, Winsland House I, Singapore 239519 Tel (65) 6280 9111 Fax (65) 6736 3486 www.wingtaiasia.com.sg

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NEWS RELEASE

WING TAI WINS BID FOR PRIME SITE AT MIDDLE ROAD

SINGAPORE, 5 April 2019: Wingcharm Investment Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Holdings Limited, has been awarded the Land Parcel at Middle Road by the URA (Urban Redevelopment Authority).

Located in the heart of the bustling Bugis district with proximity to the CBD (Central Business District) and minutes to Orchard Road, this new site covers a prime area of over 80,000 sq ft. The new development will have two 20-storey residential towers and one block of low rise residences atop a row of commercial units.

Ms Tan Hwee Bin, Executive Director of Wing Tai Holdings, says, "As it is within the Central Area, we are excited with the excellent opportunity to create a fresh, exciting living space that caters to urbanites who desire to live in the city and experience its vibrant, cosmopolitan culture."

This central site offers homebuyers a prime city location that is rarely available. The bustling retail amenities of the Bugis district with its colourful heritage attractions offer an unmistakable city vibe with superb connectivity and convenience. It is directly served by the North-South Corridor including MRT networks viz. East-West, Downtown and Circle lines, and major expressways, all providing easy access to the CBD, Marina Bay and major shopping, dining and entertainment areas at Orchard Road.

"This new development is in a premier city location amongst major commercial developments, hotels, retail facilities and educational institutions, yet it shares so much of the rich heritage of the arts and civic district. We are excited to participate in the overall revitalization and growth initiative, and look forward to working with URA to respond to the rapidly transforming Beach Road/Ophir-Rochor Corridor and support the nation's live-work-play aspirations," Ms Tan points out.

Ms Tan elaborates, "We will offer highly livable and functional spaces that are maximised for user needs. Our design will be infused with welcomed greenery to rearticulate the experience of comfortable, contemporary urban living."

This promise is backed by Wing Tai's award-winning record and experience in creating sustainably landscaped residences with superior spatial quality and thoughtful interior layout designs.

This development will be designed for the modern lifestyle needs of homebuyers and residents, to support their aspirations of being in the city where they live, work and

Wing Tai Holdings Limited

3 Killiney Road, #10-01, Winsland House I, Singapore 239519 Tel (65) 6280 9111 Fax (65) 6736 3486 www.wingtaiasia.com.sg

play in style, with accessibility to lifestyle amenities and conveniences of the district's lifestyle choices and rich heritage.

Investors familiar with Wing Tai Asia's development philosophy can be confident of the project's desirability as a sought-after property and valuable investment for the future. As with all its projects, Wing Tai will incorporate principles of sustainability in the design of this new development, integrating modern construction aspects into the heritage of the site, to blend in with the remarkable architecture of commercial developments in the area.

On Wing Tai's latest acquisition, Ms Tan observes, "The acquisition broadens the Group's residential property portfolio and strengthens our position in the property market. We will continue to seek out good opportunities to strengthen our portfolio in Singapore and overseas to increase shareholder value."

ISSUED BY

Wing Tai Holdings Limited

FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Lee Hwee Hong

Head, Group Corporate Communications

Wing Tai Holdings Limited

Tel: +65 63803956

Fax: +65 6736 3486

Email: hweehong@wingtaiasia.com.sg

ABOUT WING TAI ASIA

Wing Tai Holdings Limited is Singapore's leading property developer and lifestyle company reputed for quality and design. The principal activity of the company is that of an investment holding company, focused on key markets in Asia. The Wing Tai Asia network of companies including Wing Tai Holdings Limited (Singapore), Wing Tai Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Wing Tai Properties Limited (Hong Kong), Wing Tai China Pte Ltd (China) and their subsidiaries, have core businesses in property investment and development, lifestyle retail and hospitality management. www.wingtaiasia.com.sg

NAMES IN CHINESE

Wing Tai Holdings Limited

永泰控股有限公司

Tan Hwee Bin

Executive Director

慧敏

行董事

Disclaimer

Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 10:01:06 UTC
