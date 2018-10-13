Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wingstop Inc    WING

WINGSTOP INC (WING)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/12 10:00:00 pm
69.49 USD   +3.09%
12:07aGOING OUT IS OU : Wingstop Launches Bundle Deal for Big Nights In
GL
08/03WINGSTOP : reports increases across the board
AQ
08/03WINGSTOP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Going Out is Out: Wingstop Launches Bundle Deal for Big Nights In

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 12:07am CEST

Limited time promotion available now; College tailgate tour travels the country 

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot, sweet, fiery: not just words used to describe your best friends. When hosting a night in to binge that show or cheer your team, it’s hard to pick something that satisfies everyone. But why settle for a slice of one-size-fits-all when you can get hot, sweet, fiery flavor for all? For a limited time only, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is offering the Big Night In Bundle deal at participating locations and hitting the road with the Wingstop Food Truck, touring cities across the country to add flavor to college football gatherings.

Wingstop, the award-winning wing concept with over 1,100 locations, features the Big Night In Bundle – available now, for a limited time. Fans can score 25 boneless wings in three flavors with three dips for $15.99 at participating Wingstop locations. Pick any three flavors you love, like Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Spicy Korean Q or Atomic. And don’t forget the three dips, including Homemade Ranch, Bleu Cheese or Honey Mustard. Fans are already raving about the deal on social media and sales are on fire because of the great price.

The Wingstop Food Truck is also touring the country, visiting top college football matchups with its first ever tailgate tour. More than 10,000 free wings have already been devoured by SMU and University of Miami fans, and upcoming stops include:

  • Manhattan, KS (Sat., Oct. 13): Kansas State University (homecoming)
  • Atlanta, GA (Sat., Oct. 27): Morehouse College (homecoming)
  • Lubbock, TX (Sat. Nov. 3): Texas Tech

Each tailgate tour is open to the public and features free wings, tailgate games like Wing Pong, prizes and the best flavor you’ll find. 

For more information or to find your nearest Wingstop, visit Wingstop.com or follow Wingstop on social @Wingstop.

About Wingstop
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) operates and franchises more than 1,100 restaurants across the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Colombia and Panama.

The Wing Experts’ menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Spicy Korean Q, Louisiana Rub and Mango Habanero. Wingstop’s wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed and served with a variety of house-made sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries. Having grown its domestic same store sales for 14 consecutive years, the Company has been ranked #3 on the “Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains” by Nation’s Restaurant News (2016), #7 on the “Top 40 Fast Casual Chains” by Restaurant Business (2016), and was named “Best Franchise Deal in North America” by QSR magazine (2014). Wingstop was ranked #88 on Fortune’s 100 Best Medium Workplaces list in October 2016. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstopfranchise.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact: 
Brian Bell
972-707-3956
bbell@wingstop.com

Dave Brigandi
(212) 704-8177
David.Brigandi@edible-inc.com

Wing.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINGSTOP INC
12:07aGOING OUT IS OUT : Wingstop Launches Bundle Deal for Big Nights In
GL
08/03WINGSTOP : reports increases across the board
AQ
08/03WINGSTOP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/03WINGSTOP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02WINGSTOP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/02Wingstop Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; Increases..
GL
07/12Wingstop Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, ..
GL
06/27WINGSTOP : opens first franchise in Panama
AQ
06/26Wingstop Opens in Panama
GL
06/22WINGSTOP : to co-host 3rd annual Rappers VS Gamers Tournament
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Chick-fil-A to test new concept 
10/03Guggenheim on watch after Wingstop upgrade 
09/25Stifel talks restaurant M&A 
09/25Revisiting Wingstop - I Am Seeing More Upside Potential 
09/25Sonic leads the restaurant sector higher 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 152 M
EBIT 2018 40,6 M
Net income 2018 24,1 M
Debt 2018 169 M
Yield 2018 5,18%
P/E ratio 2018 83,11
P/E ratio 2019 68,91
EV / Sales 2018 14,1x
EV / Sales 2019 12,7x
Capitalization 1 973 M
Chart WINGSTOP INC
Duration : Period :
Wingstop Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINGSTOP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,8 $
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Robert Morrison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence D. Kruguer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Skipworth Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Michael J. Hislop Independent Director
Wesley S. McDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINGSTOP INC72.93%1 973
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-5.32%126 432
YUM BRANDS6.69%27 632
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-19.92%12 283
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL50.13%12 065
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.43.35%11 342
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.