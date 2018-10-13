Going Out is Out: Wingstop Launches Bundle Deal for Big Nights In

Limited time promotion available now; College tailgate tour travels the country

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot, sweet, fiery: not just words used to describe your best friends. When hosting a night in to binge that show or cheer your team, it’s hard to pick something that satisfies everyone. But why settle for a slice of one-size-fits-all when you can get hot, sweet, fiery flavor for all? For a limited time only, Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is offering the Big Night In Bundle deal at participating locations and hitting the road with the Wingstop Food Truck, touring cities across the country to add flavor to college football gatherings.

Wingstop, the award-winning wing concept with over 1,100 locations, features the Big Night In Bundle – available now, for a limited time. Fans can score 25 boneless wings in three flavors with three dips for $15.99 at participating Wingstop locations. Pick any three flavors you love, like Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Spicy Korean Q or Atomic. And don’t forget the three dips, including Homemade Ranch, Bleu Cheese or Honey Mustard. Fans are already raving about the deal on social media and sales are on fire because of the great price.

The Wingstop Food Truck is also touring the country, visiting top college football matchups with its first ever tailgate tour. More than 10,000 free wings have already been devoured by SMU and University of Miami fans, and upcoming stops include:

Manhattan, KS (Sat., Oct. 13): Kansas State University (homecoming)

Kansas State University (homecoming) Atlanta, GA (Sat., Oct. 27) : Morehouse College (homecoming)

: Morehouse College (homecoming) Lubbock, TX (Sat. Nov. 3): Texas Tech

Each tailgate tour is open to the public and features free wings, tailgate games like Wing Pong, prizes and the best flavor you’ll find.

For more information or to find your nearest Wingstop, visit Wingstop.com or follow Wingstop on social @Wingstop.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) operates and franchises more than 1,100 restaurants across the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Colombia and Panama.

The Wing Experts’ menu features classic and boneless wings with 11 bold, distinctive flavors including Original Hot, Cajun, Atomic, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Spicy Korean Q, Louisiana Rub and Mango Habanero. Wingstop’s wings are always cooked to order, hand-sauced and tossed and served with a variety of house-made sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries. Having grown its domestic same store sales for 14 consecutive years, the Company has been ranked #3 on the “Top 100 Fastest Growing Restaurant Chains” by Nation’s Restaurant News (2016), #7 on the “Top 40 Fast Casual Chains” by Restaurant Business (2016), and was named “Best Franchise Deal in North America” by QSR magazine (2014). Wingstop was ranked #88 on Fortune’s 100 Best Medium Workplaces list in October 2016. For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstopfranchise.com . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

