Wingstop : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 29, 2020

07/01/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST.

Hosting the conference call will be Charlie Morrison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Skipworth, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A press release with second quarter 2020 results will be issued that same day, before the market opens.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-259-5243 or 1-412-317-5176 (international). A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering the passcode 10145581. The replay will be available through Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Wingstop's corporate website at ir.wingstop.com under the 'News & Events' section.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises over 1,400 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries, and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In 2019, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.1% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, marking the 16th consecutive year of same-store sales growth, and Wingstop achieved over 400% shareholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for more than 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,413 as of March 28, 2020. In February 2019, the Company launched its new tagline and creative campaign "Where Flavor Gets Its Wings" and continued the rollout of national delivery. As of March 28, 2020, Wingstop generated 47% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. The Company has been ranked on Franchise Business Review's "Top 30 Food and Beverage Franchises" (2019), Fast Casual's "Movers & Shakers" (2019), QSR Magazine's "The Industry's 9 Best Franchise Deals" (2019), and "The QSR Top 50" (2019) for limited-service restaurants in the U.S.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Media Contact
Megan Sprague
972-331-9155
MSprague@wingstop.com

Investor Contacts
Alex Kaleida and Susana Arevalo
972-331-8484
IR@wingstop.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wingstop-inc-to-announce-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-july-29-2020-301087143.html

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
