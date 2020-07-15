Log in
Winmark : Announces Cash Dividend

07/15/2020

Contact:

Brett D. Heffes

763/520-8500

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINMARK CORPORATION

ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

Minneapolis, MN (July 15, 2020) − Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 12, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At June 27, 2020, there were 1,255 franchises in operation under the brands Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 42 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open.

Disclaimer

Winmark Corporation published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 19:00:00 UTC
