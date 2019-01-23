Winmark Corporation : Announces Cash Dividend

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of
Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to
shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid
March 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on the close of business on
February 6, 2019. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.
Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At December
29, 2018, there were 1,241 franchises in operation under the brands
Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style
Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 47 retail franchises have
been awarded but are not open. In addition, at September 29, 2018, the
Company had a lease portfolio of $44.5 million.
