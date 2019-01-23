Log in
WINMARK CORPORATION (WINA)
01/23 09:30:00 am
159.35 USD   +0.38%
WINMARK CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
Winmark Corporation : Announces Cash Dividend

01/23/2019 | 09:39am EST

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid March 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on the close of business on February 6, 2019. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At December 29, 2018, there were 1,241 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 47 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open. In addition, at September 29, 2018, the Company had a lease portfolio of $44.5 million.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Brett D. Heffes Chief Executive Officer & Director
John L. Morgan Executive Chairman
Anthony D. Ishaug Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kirk A. MacKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Courtney Reyelts Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINMARK CORPORATION-0.78%497
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY7.24%10 908
NEXT18.99%8 529
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP15.78%6 026
DUFRY3.22%5 190
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%4 909
