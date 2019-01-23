Winmark Corporation : Announces Cash Dividend

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid March 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on the close of business on February 6, 2019. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At December 29, 2018, there were 1,241 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 47 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open. In addition, at September 29, 2018, the Company had a lease portfolio of $44.5 million.

