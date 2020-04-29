Log in
WINMARK CORPORATION

WINMARK CORPORATION

(WINA)
Winmark Corporation : Announces Cash Dividend

04/29/2020 | 03:41pm EDT

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share will be paid June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 13, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At March 28, 2020, there were 1,256 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 42 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open.


© Business Wire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Brett D. Heffes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony D. Ishaug Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Kirk A. MacKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Courtney Reyelts Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark L. Wilson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINMARK CORPORATION-20.98%573
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY10.17%11 944
NEXT-31.80%7 593
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-2.67%4 654
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.7.43%4 473
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-54.35%2 362
