Winmark Corporation : Announces Cash Dividend

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 13, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At June 27, 2020, there were 1,255 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 42 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open.

