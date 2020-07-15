Winmark Corporation : Announces Second Quarter Results

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 of $5,055,200 (or $1.33 per share diluted) compared to net income of $7,301,900 (or $1.79 per share diluted) in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 27, 2020, net income was $12,372,200 (or $3.21 per share diluted) compared to net income of $14,574,100 (or $3.52 per share diluted) for the same period last year.

Second quarter results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with royalty revenues 38% lower than the second quarter of 2019. The Company experienced sequential monthly improvement in royalties during the second quarter as franchised stores reopened, with April, May and June royalty revenues of 16%, 76% and 108% of 2019, respectively. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company repaid $40.0 million in borrowings under its revolving credit facility, ending the quarter with no revolver borrowings and $1.3 million of cash.

Brett D. Heffes, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our franchisee’s performance improved throughout the quarter, as they have proven extremely resilient during the pandemic. While store operations are not fully back to pre-COVID levels, substantial progress has been made in the past 90 days and we are pleased with the overall performance of the Company. I am impressed daily by the efforts of both our franchisees as well as our Winmark employees.”

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At June 27, 2020, there were 1,255 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 42 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) June 27, 2020 December 28, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,287,900 $ 25,130,300 Restricted cash 50,000 50,000 Receivables, net 1,893,800 1,669,500 Net investment in leases - current 11,688,600 12,800,100 Income tax receivable - 497,900 Inventories 83,800 86,000 Prepaid expenses 966,900 968,100 Total current assets 15,971,000 41,201,900 Net investment in leases – long-term 7,152,500 12,505,500 Property and equipment, net 2,560,100 2,772,600 Operating lease right of use asset 3,353,100 3,595,200 Goodwill 607,500 607,500 Other assets 475,300 492,500 Deferred income taxes 1,506,900 667,000 $ 31,626,400 $ 61,842,200 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 4,236,100 $ 3,736,100 Accounts payable 1,831,600 1,015,000 Income tax payable 3,280,800 - Accrued liabilities 2,455,900 2,783,100 Discounted lease rentals 1,974,700 2,680,700 Deferred revenue 1,694,300 1,717,000 Total current liabilities 15,473,400 11,931,900 Long-Term Liabilities: Notes payable, net 19,750,700 21,868,800 Discounted lease rentals 1,033,400 836,900 Deferred revenue 7,469,100 7,858,500 Operating lease liabilities 5,522,800 5,846,100 Other liabilities 943,200 1,051,700 Total long-term liabilities 34,719,200 37,462,000 Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit): Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,

3,723,187 and 3,947,858 shares issued and outstanding 6,411,300 11,929,300 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (24,977,500) 519,000 Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) (18,566,200) 12,448,300 $ 31,626,400 $ 61,842,200

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Revenue: Royalties $ 7,805,800 $ 12,653,200 $ 18,978,300 $ 24,414,600 Leasing income 3,473,800 3,203,000 9,345,000 8,358,300 Merchandise sales 361,500 721,800 1,115,600 1,332,800 Franchise fees 342,100 413,900 729,500 805,700 Other 406,300 412,300 821,100 824,000 Total revenue 12,389,500 17,404,200 30,989,500 35,735,400 Cost of merchandise sold 346,100 681,200 1,063,800 1,252,700 Leasing expense 516,600 370,900 1,932,800 1,069,600 Provision for credit losses (111,500) 69,300 503,900 79,400 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,960,500 6,435,900 10,709,400 13,420,300 Income from operations 6,677,800 9,846,900 16,779,600 19,913,400 Interest expense (538,700) (500,300) (1,063,900) (942,500) Interest and other income (expense) 12,600 (6,100) 18,500 (6,400) Income before income taxes 6,151,700 9,340,500 15,734,200 18,964,500 Provision for income taxes (1,096,500) (2,038,600) (3,362,000) (4,390,400) Net income $ 5,055,200 $ 7,301,900 $ 12,372,200 $ 14,574,100 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.37 $ 1.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.80 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.33 $ 1.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.52 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,688,248 3,771,439 3,699,923 3,839,563 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,803,807 4,072,408 3,857,779 4,135,827

