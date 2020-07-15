Winmark Corporation : Announces Second Quarter Results
0
07/15/2020 | 12:11pm EDT
Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 27, 2020 of $5,055,200 (or $1.33 per share diluted) compared to net income of $7,301,900 (or $1.79 per share diluted) in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 27, 2020, net income was $12,372,200 (or $3.21 per share diluted) compared to net income of $14,574,100 (or $3.52 per share diluted) for the same period last year.
Second quarter results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with royalty revenues 38% lower than the second quarter of 2019. The Company experienced sequential monthly improvement in royalties during the second quarter as franchised stores reopened, with April, May and June royalty revenues of 16%, 76% and 108% of 2019, respectively. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company repaid $40.0 million in borrowings under its revolving credit facility, ending the quarter with no revolver borrowings and $1.3 million of cash.
Brett D. Heffes, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our franchisee’s performance improved throughout the quarter, as they have proven extremely resilient during the pandemic. While store operations are not fully back to pre-COVID levels, substantial progress has been made in the past 90 days and we are pleased with the overall performance of the Company. I am impressed daily by the efforts of both our franchisees as well as our Winmark employees.”
Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At June 27, 2020, there were 1,255 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 42 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open.
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
June 27, 2020
December 28, 2019
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,287,900
$
25,130,300
Restricted cash
50,000
50,000
Receivables, net
1,893,800
1,669,500
Net investment in leases - current
11,688,600
12,800,100
Income tax receivable
-
497,900
Inventories
83,800
86,000
Prepaid expenses
966,900
968,100
Total current assets
15,971,000
41,201,900
Net investment in leases – long-term
7,152,500
12,505,500
Property and equipment, net
2,560,100
2,772,600
Operating lease right of use asset
3,353,100
3,595,200
Goodwill
607,500
607,500
Other assets
475,300
492,500
Deferred income taxes
1,506,900
667,000
$
31,626,400
$
61,842,200
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable, net
$
4,236,100
$
3,736,100
Accounts payable
1,831,600
1,015,000
Income tax payable
3,280,800
-
Accrued liabilities
2,455,900
2,783,100
Discounted lease rentals
1,974,700
2,680,700
Deferred revenue
1,694,300
1,717,000
Total current liabilities
15,473,400
11,931,900
Long-Term Liabilities:
Notes payable, net
19,750,700
21,868,800
Discounted lease rentals
1,033,400
836,900
Deferred revenue
7,469,100
7,858,500
Operating lease liabilities
5,522,800
5,846,100
Other liabilities
943,200
1,051,700
Total long-term liabilities
34,719,200
37,462,000
Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit):
Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized,
3,723,187 and 3,947,858 shares issued and outstanding