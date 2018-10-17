Log in
Winmark Corporation : Announces Third Quarter Results

10/17/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 29, 2018 of $8,364,300 (or $2.01 per share diluted) compared to net income of $5,860,600 (or $1.36 per share diluted) in the third quarter of 2017. For the nine months ended September 29, 2018, net income was $22,467,700 (or $5.43 per share diluted) compared to net income of $16,942,100 (or $3.84 per share diluted) for the same period last year.

Brett D. Heffes, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Earnings growth during the third quarter reflected a continuation of the strong operating performance of our businesses throughout the year.”

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At September 29, 2018, there were 1,236 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 51 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open. In addition, at September 29, 2018, the Company had a lease portfolio of $44.5 million.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

 

WINMARK CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

   
       
September 29, 2018 December 30, 2017 (1)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,187,200 $ 1,073,200
Restricted cash 55,000 90,000
Receivables, net 1,756,900 1,796,000
Net investment in leases - current 17,568,700 15,332,300
Income tax receivable 2,161,800
Inventories 128,200 97,100
Prepaid expenses 1,075,400 901,600
Total current assets 21,771,400 21,452,000
 
Net investment in leases – long-term 26,949,600 25,945,300
Property and equipment, net 725,500 486,800
Goodwill 607,500 607,500
Other assets 440,500 350,400
$ 50,494,500 $ 48,842,000
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable, net $ 3,236,100 $ 3,236,100
Accounts payable 1,445,000 2,073,000
Income tax payable 902,800
Accrued liabilities 3,273,000 1,837,300
Discounted lease rentals 2,555,600 570,800
Deferred revenue 2,887,200 3,012,700
Total current liabilities 14,299,700 10,729,900
 
Long-Term Liabilities:
Line of credit 10,100,000 35,400,000
Notes payable, net 26,413,900 28,841,000
Discounted lease rentals 2,364,600 1,121,600
Deferred revenue 7,387,300 7,297,500
Other liabilities 1,211,900 845,000
Deferred income taxes 425,800 320,500
Total long-term liabilities 47,903,500 73,825,600
 
Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit):

Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,901,202 and 3,843,078 shares issued and outstanding

4,597,400 1,476,200
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (16,306,100) (37,189,700)
 
Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) (11,708,700) (35,713,500)
$ 50,494,500 $ 48,842,000

(1) Adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09 under the retrospective method.

 

WINMARK CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

                       
Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
Sept. 29, 2018   Sept. 30, 2017 (1)   Sept. 29, 2018   Sept. 30, 2017 (1)
REVENUE:    
Royalties $ 12,865,900 $ 12,316,700 $ 35,735,900 $ 33,865,100
Leasing income 4,608,600 3,915,800 14,994,500 13,722,000
Merchandise sales 858,400 773,100 2,340,200 2,058,500
Franchise fees 383,300 342,900 1,162,300 1,180,300
Other 402,300 382,400 1,206,400 1,145,600
Total revenue 19,118,500 17,730,900 55,439,300 51,971,500
COST OF MERCHANDISE SOLD 811,500 728,300 2,235,000 1,942,400
LEASING EXPENSE 718,500 792,000 1,769,200 2,724,000
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (55,600) (13,300) 148,400 (26,200)
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 6,208,800 6,184,400 19,702,500 19,165,300
Income from operations 11,435,300 10,039,500 31,584,200 28,166,000
INTEREST EXPENSE (576,900) (613,900) (1,978,600) (1,559,300)
INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) (1,000) 28,000 (13,300) 29,900
Income before income taxes 10,857,400 9,453,600 29,592,300 26,636,600
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (2,493,100) (3,593,000) (7,124,600) (9,694,500)
NET INCOME $ 8,364,300 $ 5,860,600 $ 22,467,700 $ 16,942,100
EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC $ 2.15 $ 1.46 $ 5.81 $ 4.10
EARNINGS PER SHARE – DILUTED $ 2.01 $ 1.36 $ 5.43 $ 3.84
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING – BASIC 3,886,473 4,024,692 3,864,077 4,131,269
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING – DILUTED 4,164,339 4,314,412 4,140,816 4,416,185

(1)Adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09 under the retrospective method.


© Business Wire 2018
