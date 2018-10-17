Winmark Corporation : Announces Third Quarter Results

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 29, 2018 of $8,364,300 (or $2.01 per share diluted) compared to net income of $5,860,600 (or $1.36 per share diluted) in the third quarter of 2017. For the nine months ended September 29, 2018, net income was $22,467,700 (or $5.43 per share diluted) compared to net income of $16,942,100 (or $3.84 per share diluted) for the same period last year.

Brett D. Heffes, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Earnings growth during the third quarter reflected a continuation of the strong operating performance of our businesses throughout the year.”

Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At September 29, 2018, there were 1,236 franchises in operation under the brands Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 51 retail franchises have been awarded but are not open. In addition, at September 29, 2018, the Company had a lease portfolio of $44.5 million.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) September 29, 2018 December 30, 2017 (1) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,187,200 $ 1,073,200 Restricted cash 55,000 90,000 Receivables, net 1,756,900 1,796,000 Net investment in leases - current 17,568,700 15,332,300 Income tax receivable — 2,161,800 Inventories 128,200 97,100 Prepaid expenses 1,075,400 901,600 Total current assets 21,771,400 21,452,000 Net investment in leases – long-term 26,949,600 25,945,300 Property and equipment, net 725,500 486,800 Goodwill 607,500 607,500 Other assets 440,500 350,400 $ 50,494,500 $ 48,842,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 3,236,100 $ 3,236,100 Accounts payable 1,445,000 2,073,000 Income tax payable 902,800 — Accrued liabilities 3,273,000 1,837,300 Discounted lease rentals 2,555,600 570,800 Deferred revenue 2,887,200 3,012,700 Total current liabilities 14,299,700 10,729,900 Long-Term Liabilities: Line of credit 10,100,000 35,400,000 Notes payable, net 26,413,900 28,841,000 Discounted lease rentals 2,364,600 1,121,600 Deferred revenue 7,387,300 7,297,500 Other liabilities 1,211,900 845,000 Deferred income taxes 425,800 320,500 Total long-term liabilities 47,903,500 73,825,600 Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit): Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,901,202 and 3,843,078 shares issued and outstanding 4,597,400 1,476,200 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (16,306,100) (37,189,700) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) (11,708,700) (35,713,500) $ 50,494,500 $ 48,842,000

(1) Adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09 under the retrospective method.

WINMARK CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 30, 2017 (1) Sept. 29, 2018 Sept. 30, 2017 (1) REVENUE: Royalties $ 12,865,900 $ 12,316,700 $ 35,735,900 $ 33,865,100 Leasing income 4,608,600 3,915,800 14,994,500 13,722,000 Merchandise sales 858,400 773,100 2,340,200 2,058,500 Franchise fees 383,300 342,900 1,162,300 1,180,300 Other 402,300 382,400 1,206,400 1,145,600 Total revenue 19,118,500 17,730,900 55,439,300 51,971,500 COST OF MERCHANDISE SOLD 811,500 728,300 2,235,000 1,942,400 LEASING EXPENSE 718,500 792,000 1,769,200 2,724,000 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (55,600) (13,300) 148,400 (26,200) SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 6,208,800 6,184,400 19,702,500 19,165,300 Income from operations 11,435,300 10,039,500 31,584,200 28,166,000 INTEREST EXPENSE (576,900) (613,900) (1,978,600) (1,559,300) INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) (1,000) 28,000 (13,300) 29,900 Income before income taxes 10,857,400 9,453,600 29,592,300 26,636,600 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (2,493,100) (3,593,000) (7,124,600) (9,694,500) NET INCOME $ 8,364,300 $ 5,860,600 $ 22,467,700 $ 16,942,100 EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC $ 2.15 $ 1.46 $ 5.81 $ 4.10 EARNINGS PER SHARE – DILUTED $ 2.01 $ 1.36 $ 5.43 $ 3.84 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING – BASIC 3,886,473 4,024,692 3,864,077 4,131,269 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING – DILUTED 4,164,339 4,314,412 4,140,816 4,416,185

(1)Adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09 under the retrospective method.

