Winmark Corporation : Announces Third Quarter Results
0
10/17/2018 | 05:27pm CEST
Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today net income for the
quarter ended September 29, 2018 of $8,364,300 (or $2.01 per share
diluted) compared to net income of $5,860,600 (or $1.36 per share
diluted) in the third quarter of 2017. For the nine months ended
September 29, 2018, net income was $22,467,700 (or $5.43 per share
diluted) compared to net income of $16,942,100 (or $3.84 per share
diluted) for the same period last year.
Brett D. Heffes, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Earnings growth
during the third quarter reflected a continuation of the strong
operating performance of our businesses throughout the year.”
Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At
September 29, 2018, there were 1,236 franchises in operation under the
brands Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style
Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 51 retail franchises have
been awarded but are not open. In addition, at September 29, 2018, the
Company had a lease portfolio of $44.5 million.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to
future events or the future financial performance of the Company.Such
forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of
intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or
results could differ materially from those anticipated.Because
actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
September 29, 2018
December 30, 2017 (1)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,187,200
$
1,073,200
Restricted cash
55,000
90,000
Receivables, net
1,756,900
1,796,000
Net investment in leases - current
17,568,700
15,332,300
Income tax receivable
—
2,161,800
Inventories
128,200
97,100
Prepaid expenses
1,075,400
901,600
Total current assets
21,771,400
21,452,000
Net investment in leases – long-term
26,949,600
25,945,300
Property and equipment, net
725,500
486,800
Goodwill
607,500
607,500
Other assets
440,500
350,400
$
50,494,500
$
48,842,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable, net
$
3,236,100
$
3,236,100
Accounts payable
1,445,000
2,073,000
Income tax payable
902,800
—
Accrued liabilities
3,273,000
1,837,300
Discounted lease rentals
2,555,600
570,800
Deferred revenue
2,887,200
3,012,700
Total current liabilities
14,299,700
10,729,900
Long-Term Liabilities:
Line of credit
10,100,000
35,400,000
Notes payable, net
26,413,900
28,841,000
Discounted lease rentals
2,364,600
1,121,600
Deferred revenue
7,387,300
7,297,500
Other liabilities
1,211,900
845,000
Deferred income taxes
425,800
320,500
Total long-term liabilities
47,903,500
73,825,600
Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit):
Common stock, no par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,901,202 and
3,843,078 shares issued and outstanding
4,597,400
1,476,200
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(16,306,100)
(37,189,700)
Total shareholders’ equity (deficit)
(11,708,700)
(35,713,500)
$
50,494,500
$
48,842,000
(1) Adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09 under the retrospective
method.
WINMARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 29, 2018
Sept. 30, 2017 (1)
Sept. 29, 2018
Sept. 30, 2017 (1)
REVENUE:
Royalties
$
12,865,900
$
12,316,700
$
35,735,900
$
33,865,100
Leasing income
4,608,600
3,915,800
14,994,500
13,722,000
Merchandise sales
858,400
773,100
2,340,200
2,058,500
Franchise fees
383,300
342,900
1,162,300
1,180,300
Other
402,300
382,400
1,206,400
1,145,600
Total revenue
19,118,500
17,730,900
55,439,300
51,971,500
COST OF MERCHANDISE SOLD
811,500
728,300
2,235,000
1,942,400
LEASING EXPENSE
718,500
792,000
1,769,200
2,724,000
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(55,600)
(13,300)
148,400
(26,200)
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
6,208,800
6,184,400
19,702,500
19,165,300
Income from operations
11,435,300
10,039,500
31,584,200
28,166,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
(576,900)
(613,900)
(1,978,600)
(1,559,300)
INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
(1,000)
28,000
(13,300)
29,900
Income before income taxes
10,857,400
9,453,600
29,592,300
26,636,600
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(2,493,100)
(3,593,000)
(7,124,600)
(9,694,500)
NET INCOME
$
8,364,300
$
5,860,600
$
22,467,700
$
16,942,100
EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC
$
2.15
$
1.46
$
5.81
$
4.10
EARNINGS PER SHARE – DILUTED
$
2.01
$
1.36
$
5.43
$
3.84
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING – BASIC
3,886,473
4,024,692
3,864,077
4,131,269
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING – DILUTED
4,164,339
4,314,412
4,140,816
4,416,185
(1)Adjusted for the adoption of ASU 2014-09 under the
retrospective method.