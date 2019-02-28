Winmark Corporation : Commences Self-Tender Offer to Purchase up to 150,000 Shares

Winmark Corporation (Nasdaq: WINA) announced today the commencement of a
self-tender offer to purchase up to 150,000 shares, or approximately
3.8% of its outstanding common stock, for a price of $159.63 per share.
The Company will use a combination of available cash and borrowings
under its existing revolving line of credit to pay for the shares. The
tender offer will expire at 12:00 Midnight, Eastern Time, on March 28,
2019, unless extended or withdrawn. The Board of Directors determined
that it is in the Company’s and shareholders’ best interest to
repurchase shares at this time given the Company’s financial
performance, the strength of its balance sheet, the relatively illiquid
trading market for the Company’s common stock and the desire by its
largest shareholder to obtain liquidity for a portion of his holdings.
Winmark has retained Equiniti Trust Company as the Depositary for the
tender offer and D.F. King & Co., Inc., as the Information Agent.
Copies of the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal
are being mailed to the Company’s shareholders. Additional copies of the
Offer to Purchase or the related Letter of Transmittal may be obtained
at the Company’s expense from the Information Agent at (800) 330-5136
(toll free). Questions regarding the tender offer should be directed to
the Information Agent at (800) 330-5136 (toll free).
Winmark Corporation creates, supports and finances business. At December
29, 2018, there were 1,241 franchises in operation under the brands
Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style
Encore® and Music Go Round®. An additional 47 retail franchises have
been awarded but are not open. In addition, at December 29, 2018, the
Company had a lease portfolio of $39.0 million.
Certain Information Regarding the Tender Offer
Neither Winmark nor its officers, directors, the Information Agent or
the Depositary makes any recommendation as to whether shareholders
should tender shares in the tender offer. Winmark shareholders will be
able to obtain a copy of the Schedule TO, Offer to Purchase and related
materials filed by Winmark as part of the tender offer and other
documents filed with Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) through the
SEC’s website at www.sec.gov,
without charge when these documents become available. Shareholders and
investors may also obtain copies of these documents, as well as any
other documents Winmark has filed with the SEC, without charge, from
Winmark or at Winmark’s website, www.winmarkcorporation.com.
Shareholders and investors who have questions or need assistance may
call the Information Agent at (800) 330-5136 (toll free).
SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS
(INCLUDING THE SCHEDULE TO, OFFER TO PURCHASE, LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND
RELATED TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS) DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2019 THAT WINMARK
WILL BE DISTRIBUTING TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND FILING WITH THE SEC AND ANY
OTHER DOCUMENTS WINMARK FILES WITH THE SEC PRIOR TO MAKING ANY DECISION
WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFER.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an
offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of Winmark
common stock. The solicitation and offer to buy shares of Winmark common
stock will only be made pursuant to the offer to purchase and related
tender offer materials that Winmark will send to its shareholders.
Shareholders should read those materials carefully because they contain
important information, including the various terms and conditions of the
tender offer.
Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), relating to
future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Such
forward-looking statements are only predictions or statements of
intention subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or
results could differ materially from those anticipated. Because
actual result may differ, shareholders and prospective investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
