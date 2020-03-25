Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Winnebago Industries, Inc.    WGO

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2020 RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 07:01am EDT

--  Strong Sales Growth Continues to Outperform the RV Industry  -- 

--  Quarterly Revenues Increased 45%, including Robust Organic Growth of 13%  --

--  Reported Quarterly Diluted EPS of $0.51, Adjusted EPS of $0.67 Up 9.8% Over Prior Year  --

--  YTD Operating Cash Flow Up 129% Over Prior Year  -- 

--  First Full Quarter of Contribution From Newmar with Integration Progressing as Planned  --

FOREST CITY, Iowa, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today reported financial results for the Company's second quarter Fiscal 2020.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
Revenues for the Fiscal 2020 second quarter ended February 29, 2020, increased 44.9% to $626.8 million compared to $432.7 million for the Fiscal 2019 period. Revenues for Newmar, which was acquired in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, were $138.4 million. Revenues excluding Newmar increased 12.9% to $488.4 million. Gross profit increased 20.1% to $79.8 million, compared to $66.4 million for the Fiscal 2019 period. Gross profit margin decreased 270 basis points in the quarter, primarily driven by a change in mix due to the inclusion of a full quarter of Newmar, the impact of inventory step-up purchase accounting related to the Newmar acquisition and start-up costs associated with our Towable segment new production facilities. Operating income was $29.6 million for the quarter, compared to $28.9 million in the second quarter of last year. Fiscal 2020 second quarter net income decreased 20.0% to $17.3 million compared to $21.6 million in the same period last year. Reported earnings per diluted share decreased 25.0% to $0.51 compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $0.68 in the same period last year. Consolidated adjusted earnings per share increased 9.8% to $0.67 for the second quarter, excluding inventory step-up and the non-cash portion of interest expense, totaling $5.4 million, or $0.16 per share, after tax. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 31.7% to $45.4 million for the quarter compared to $34.5 million last year.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented, “Our outdoor brands continue to resonate with consumers as reflected in our impressive consolidated results for the second quarter. Topline growth continues to outperform the industry, driven by robust Class B sales within our Winnebago Motorhome business, and another exceptional quarter from Grand Design RV. Newmar-branded Class A Diesel retail momentum is resulting in increased market share results in that category, and our overall wholesale performance of Newmar in our second quarter was in line with our acquisition plan. Our more diversified, full-line of products continues to drive higher margins within the Motorhome segment and accelerate our market share gains. Winnebago Industries’ North American RV retail market share is 13.2% on a trailing three-month basis through January, 2020, up 2.6 share points (up 1.8 share points on an organic basis) over the same period last year. The Chris-Craft business has also driven meaningful retail results during the spring show season, driven by a dynamic array of new models. This consolidated Company growth reflects the increasing appeal of our evolving portfolio of businesses and our progressively competitive position in these outdoor industries. We are confident that our relentless focus on quality, innovation, and customer service will build brands that consumers will seek out. Our results include a full quarter of Newmar’s performance and we are pleased that integration efforts are progressing as planned and that the sharing of best practices and identification of synergies as a result of this acquisition are active across the enterprise. As always, but especially during these now increasingly tumultuous times, I want to thank all of our Winnebago Industries employees for their hard work during the quarter, and for their steadfast commitment to working safely and to our vision of Winnebago Industries becoming a premier outdoor lifestyle company.”

Towable
Revenues for the Towable segment increased 13.1% to $283.5 million for the second quarter, primarily driven by the overall strength of the Grand Design RV product line and the popularity of several recently redesigned flagship products, including the Reflection and Imagine models. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.3% to $34.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3% decreased 110 basis points, primarily due to the Towable segment facilities start-up costs and lower productivity in the early phases of production, and a shift in product mix. Backlog increased 22.3%, in units, over the prior year period reflecting higher retail demand for travel trailers.

Motorhome
In the second quarter, revenues for the Motorhome segment increased 97.7% to $325.5 million, mostly driven by a full quarter of Newmar contribution and strength in the Class B line-up. Segment revenues excluding Newmar grew 13.6% over the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $14.9 million, up 242.9% from the prior year due to the inclusion of a full quarter of Newmar operating results and improved organic profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 200 basis points to 4.6% driven by mix of business related to Newmar being included for a full quarter and healthy improvements in our Winnebago Motorhome margins compared to the prior year.  Backlog increased 51.8%, in units, over the prior year, due to the addition of Newmar and the continued strength in Winnebago branded Class B retail demand.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of February 29, 2020, the Company had total outstanding debt of $464.8 million ($557.2 million of debt, net of convertible note discount of $80.8 million and net of debt issuance costs of $11.6 million) and working capital of $313.5 million. Cash flow from operations was $119.2 million for the first six months of Fiscal 2020, an increase of $67.2 million from the same period in Fiscal 2019.

Quarterly Cash Dividend
On March 17, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share payable on April 29, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2020.

Mr. Happe continued, “While our Company performed solidly in the second quarter, the focus of every industry in the U.S. have been on the increasing risk presented by the coronavirus outbreak. As evidenced by our recent decision to temporarily suspend production across each of our businesses through April 12, 2020, the health and safety of our team members, business partners, and the communities in which we operate remains our top priority. We have seen significant change in mid-March for the demand of our products by both consumers and dealer partners. A COVID-19 task force, consisting of team leaders from across all of Winnebago Industries, has been in place for many weeks and continues to proactively develop contingency plans to ensure the health and safety of our team and navigate through what appears to be very real disruption in both our internal operations and end markets. Additionally, we will continue to be very disciplined in our financial management of the Company as we closely follow the status of the health crisis and the end markets to stay ahead, as possible, of any further disruptions.

After enduring persistent headwinds throughout calendar 2019, RV industry conditions have improved as demonstrated by normalized dealer inventories, a stable price environment and strong retail show attendance and sales results during the first quarter of calendar 2020. Our portfolio is stronger and more balanced than ever, with four of the most iconic brands in the outdoor lifestyle arena – Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, and Chris-Craft. In addition, we entered the second half of our fiscal year with significant cash on hand of $122.9 million, access to a credit line of $192.5 million, and the ability to leverage a highly variable cost structure, that when combined will assist tremendously in maximizing our liquidity and managing through the challenging period ahead. While the industry continues to look for its footing in these uncertain times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we are confident that the outdoor recreation industry will rebound in the future, and as such, our focus remains on activating our premium brands and products to accelerate our market share building when a new normal state presents itself. We continue to work closely with our Board of Directors during these challenging times and together we are aligned on executing our strategic priorities to enhance our position as an outdoor industry leader and maximizing value for our shareholders over the long-term.”

Conference Call
Winnebago Industries, Inc. will discuss second quarter Fiscal 2020 earnings results during a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time today.  Members of the news media, investors and the general public are invited to access a live broadcast of the conference call via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Newmar, Grand Design, and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including, but not limited to increases in interest rates, availability of credit, low consumer confidence, availability of labor, significant increase in repurchase obligations, inadequate liquidity or capital resources, availability and price of fuel, a slowdown in the economy, increased material and component costs, availability of chassis and other key component parts, sales order cancellations, slower than anticipated sales of new or existing products, new product introductions by competitors, the effect of global tensions, integration of operations relating to mergers and acquisitions activities, business interruptions, any unexpected expenses related to ERP, impacts of public health crises, such as COVID-19, risks related to compliance with debt covenants and leverage ratios, and other factors. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from that projected or suggested is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the last 12 months, copies of which are available from the SEC or from the Company upon request. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations after the date of this release or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.


Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
 February 29, 2020 February 23, 2019
Net revenues$626,810  100.0% $432,690   100.0%
Cost of goods sold547,028  87.3% 366,261   84.6%
Gross profit79,782  12.7% 66,429   15.4%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses42,164  6.7% 35,259   8.1%
Amortization of intangible assets7,974  1.3% 2,267   0.5%
Total operating expenses50,138  8.0% 37,526   8.7%
Operating income29,644  4.7% 28,903   6.7%
Interest expense8,651  1.4% 4,346   1.0%
Non-operating income(270) % (207)  %
Income before income taxes21,263  3.4% 24,764   5.7%
Provision for income taxes3,995  0.6% 3,166   0.7%
Net income$17,268  2.8% $21,598   5.0%
        
Income per common share:       
Basic$0.51    $0.68    
Diluted$0.51    $0.68    
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic33,614    31,577    
Diluted33,918    31,724    
        
 Six Months Ended
 February 29, 2020 February 23, 2019
Net revenues$1,215,268  100.0% $926,338   100.0%
Cost of goods sold1,056,873  87.0% 788,913   85.2%
Gross profit158,395  13.0% 137,425   14.8%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses93,269  7.7% 70,971   7.7%
Amortization of intangible assets11,588  1.0% 4,926   0.5%
Total operating expenses104,857  8.6% 75,897   8.2%
Operating income53,538  4.4% 61,528   6.6%
Interest expense14,700  1.2% 8,847   1.0%
Non-operating income(386) % (970)  (0.1)%
Income before income taxes39,224  3.2% 53,651   5.8%
Provision for income taxes7,888  0.6% 9,892   1.1%
Net income$31,336  2.6% $43,759   4.7%
        
Income per common share:       
Basic$0.95    $1.39    
Diluted$0.95    $1.38    
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic32,840    31,572    
Diluted33,143    31,755    

Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.


Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 February 29,
2020		 August 31,
2019
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$122,939  $37,431 
Receivables, net182,475  158,049 
Inventories, net237,808  201,126 
Prepaid expenses and other assets20,883  14,051 
Total current assets564,105  410,657 
Property, plant, and equipment, net169,840  127,572 
Other assets:   
Goodwill348,860  274,931 
Other intangible assets, net415,285  256,082 
Investment in life insurance27,231  26,846 
Operating lease assets30,460   
Other assets16,146  8,143 
Total assets$1,571,927  $1,104,231 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$99,211  $81,635 
Accrued expenses137,770  107,217 
Current maturities of long-term debt13,668  8,892 
Total current liabilities250,649  197,744 
Non-current liabilities:   
Long-term debt, less current maturities451,134  245,402 
Deferred income taxes17,057  12,032 
Unrecognized tax benefits6,253  3,591 
Operating lease liabilities27,882   
Deferred compensation benefits, net of current portion12,166  12,878 
Other5,262  372 
Total non-current liabilities519,754  274,275 
Stockholders' equity801,524  632,212 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,571,927  $1,104,231 



Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

 Six Months Ended
 February 29,
2020		 February 23,
2019
Operating activities:   
Net income$31,336   $43,759 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation7,720   6,268 
Amortization of intangible assets11,588   4,926 
Non-cash interest expense, net4,182    
Amortization of debt issuance costs1,457   790 
Last-in, first-out expense664   1,029 
Stock-based compensation3,640   4,605 
Deferred income taxes576   346 
Other, net252   (170)
Change in assets and liabilities:   
Receivables11,734   (15,355)
Inventories45,275   4,488 
Prepaid expenses and other assets(4,081)  (4,926)
Accounts payable4,688   11,992 
Income taxes and unrecognized tax benefits(966)  (15,216)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities1,099   9,402 
Net cash provided by operating activities119,164   51,938 
    
Investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment(19,057)  (23,366)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired(264,280)  (702)
Other, net179   1,044 
Net cash used in investing activities(283,158)  (23,024)
    
Financing activities:   
Borrowings on credit agreement1,112,294   218,720 
Repayments of credit agreement(1,112,294)  (233,922)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes300,000    
Purchase of convertible note hedge(70,800)   
Proceeds from issuance of warrants42,210    
Payments on long-term debt(2,750)   
Payments of offering costs(10,761)   
Payments of cash dividends(7,174)  (6,713)
Payments for repurchase of common stock   (6,620)
Other, net(1,223)  296 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities249,502   (28,239)
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents85,508   675 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period37,431   2,342 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$122,939   $3,017 
    
Supplement cash flow disclosure:   
Income taxes paid, net$7,652   $30,262 
Interest paid$9,938   $7,469 
Non-cash transactions:   
Issuance of Winnebago common stock for acquisition of business$92,572   $ 
Capital expenditures in accounts payable$118   $259 


Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Towable
(in thousands, except unit data)

 Three Months Ended
 February 29,
2020		 % of Revenues February 23,
2019		 % of Revenues $ Change % Change
Net revenues$283,463    $250,691    $32,772  13.1%
Adjusted EBITDA34,746  12.3% 33,638  13.4% 1,108  3.3%
            
 Three Months Ended
Unit deliveriesFebruary 29,
2020		 Product Mix(1) February 23,
2019		 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change
Travel trailer5,446  62.4% 4,543  59.8% 903  19.9%
Fifth wheel3,287  37.6% 3,053  40.2% 234  7.7%
Total towables8,733  100.0% 7,596  100.0% 1,137  15.0%
            
 Six Months Ended
 February 29,
2020		 % of Revenues February 23,
2019		 % of Revenues $ Change % Change
Net revenues$624,713    $543,524    $81,189  14.9%
Adjusted EBITDA70,531  11.3% 64,466  11.9% 6,065  9.4%
            
 Six Months Ended
Unit deliveriesFebruary 29,
2020		 Product Mix(1) February 23,
2019		 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change
Travel trailer11,782  60.9% 10,379  61.1% 1,403  13.5%
Fifth wheel7,550  39.1% 6,602  38.9% 948  14.4%
Total towables19,332  100.0% 16,981  100.0% 2,351  13.8%
            
 February 29,
2020		   February 23,
2019		   Change % Change
Backlog(2)           
Units9,790    8,002    1,788  22.3%
Dollars$330,738    $285,391    $45,347  15.9%
Dealer Inventory           
Units19,731    19,141    590  3.1%

(1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.
(2) We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers to generally be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Motorhome
(in thousands, except unit data)

 Three Months Ended
 February 29,
2020		 % of Revenues February 23,
2019		 % of Revenues $ Change % Change
Net revenues$325,542    $164,662    $160,880   97.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA14,946  4.6% 4,359  2.6% 10,587   242.9 %
            
 Three Months Ended
Unit deliveriesFebruary 29,
2020		 Product Mix(1) February 23,
2019		 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change
Class A843  37.7% 529  29.0% 314   59.4 %
Class B784  35.0% 613  33.6% 171   27.9 %
Class C612  27.3% 683  37.4% (71)  (10.4)%
Total motorhomes2,239  100.0% 1,825  100.0% 414   22.7 %
            
 Six Months Ended
 February 29,
2020		 % of Revenues February 23,
2019		 % of Revenues $ Change % Change
Net revenues$551,433    $345,990    $205,443   59.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA24,277  4.4% 16,335  4.7% 7,942   48.6 %
            
 Six Months Ended
Unit deliveriesFebruary 29,
2020		 Product Mix(1) February 23,
2019		 Product Mix(1) Unit Change % Change
Class A1,242  30.1% 951  26.1% 291   30.6 %
Class B1,593  38.7% 1,332  36.6% 261   19.6 %
Class C1,286  31.2% 1,361  37.3% (75)  (5.5)%
Total motorhomes4,121  100.0% 3,644  100.0% 477   13.1 %
            
 February 29,
2020		   February 23,
2019		   Change % Change
Backlog(2)           
Units2,856    1,882    974   51.8 %
Dollars$394,570    $169,581    $224,989   132.7 %
Dealer Inventory           
Units5,507    4,812    695   14.4 %

(1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.
(2) We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers to generally be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.


Winnebago Industries, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), have been provided as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying news release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the news release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similar measures used by other companies.

The following table reconciles Diluted income per share to Adjusted diluted income per share:

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(in thousands)February 29, 2020 February 23, 2019 February 29, 2020 February 23, 2019
Diluted income per share (GAAP)$0.51   $0.68   $0.95   $1.38 
Pretax acquisition-related costs(1)      0.30    
Pretax acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up0.11      0.15    
Pretax non-cash interest expense(2)0.09      0.13    
Tax impact of adjustments(3)(0.04)  (0.07)  (0.12)  (0.07)
Adjusted diluted income per share (Non-GAAP)$0.67   $0.61   $1.41   $1.31 

(1) Represents transaction-closing costs.
(2) Non-cash interest expense associated with the Convertible Notes issued related to our acquisition of Newmar.
(3) Income tax charge calculated using the statutory tax rate for the U.S. of 21.0% for both periods presented.

The following table reconciles net income to consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(in thousands)February 29,
2020		 February 23,
2019		 February 29,
2020		 February 23,
2019
Net income$17,268   $21,598   $31,336   $43,759 
Interest expense8,651   4,346   14,700   8,847 
Provision for income taxes3,995   3,166   7,888   9,892 
Depreciation4,134   3,099   7,720   6,268 
Amortization of intangible assets7,974   2,267   11,588   4,926 
EBITDA42,022   34,476   73,232   73,692 
Acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up3,634      4,810    
Acquisition-related costs      9,950    
Restructuring expenses43   219   (129)  219 
Non-operating income(270)  (207)  (386)  (970)
Adjusted EBITDA$45,429   $34,488   $87,477   $72,941 

We have provided non-GAAP performance measures of Adjusted diluted income per share, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as comparable measures to illustrate the effect of non-recurring transactions occurring during the reported periods and improve comparability of our results from period to period. Adjusted diluted income per share is defined as income per share adjusted for items that impact the comparability of our results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and other adjustments made in order to present comparable results from period to period. We believe Adjusted diluted income per share and Adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance because these measures exclude amounts that we do not consider part of our core operating results when assessing our performance. Examples of items excluded from Adjusted income per share include acquisition-related costs, acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up, non-cash interest expense, and the tax impact of the adjustments. Examples of items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA include acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up, acquisition-related costs, restructuring expenses, and non-operating income.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance and trends as well as our performance relative to competitors and peers; (b) to measure operational profitability on a consistent basis; (c) in presentations to the members of our board of directors to enable our board of directors to have the same measurement basis of operating performance as is used by management in its assessments of performance and in forecasting and budgeting for our company; (d) to evaluate potential acquisitions; and (e) to ensure compliance with covenants and restricted activities under the terms of our debt agreements. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
07:10aWINNEBAGO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:05aWINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07:01aWinnebago industries announces second quarter fiscal 2020 results
GL
03/23WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
03/23Winnebago industries temporarily suspending production because of coronavirus..
GL
03/17Winnebago industries board of directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $..
GL
03/11Winnebago industries' second quarter fiscal 2020 financial results announceme..
GL
01/30Brexit could mean £5 billion tax loss from finance - academic
RE
01/21Mears unit sale plan to hit 1,500 jobs; order book falls
RE
01/14WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 699 M
EBIT 2020 197 M
Net income 2020 128 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,84%
P/E ratio 2020 6,36x
P/E ratio 2021 4,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,30x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 812 M
Chart WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,20  $
Last Close Price 24,10  $
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Happe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Wayne Miles Chairman
Chris West Vice President-Operations
Bryan L. Hughes Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Treasurer
Jeff David Kubacki Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.-54.51%812
POLARIS INC.-53.85%2 889
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-55.07%2 471
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-49.52%2 070
LCI INDUSTRIES-45.22%1 628
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-46.38%1 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group