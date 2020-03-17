Log in
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11 PER SHARE

03/17/2020

FOREST CITY, Iowa, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on March 17, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share payable on April 29, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2020.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of recreation vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.  The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO.  For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

© GlobeNewswire 2020
