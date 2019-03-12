Winnebago Industries Announces National Park Foundation Partnership

FOREST CITY, Iowa, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than six decades, Winnebago Industries has created products that enable customers to explore America’s national parks. Today, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, strengthened that connection by announcing a multi-year partnership with the National Park Foundation (NPF), the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, in support of the Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque movement. This public awareness campaign inspires people of all backgrounds and abilities to discover and share their own unique connections to America’s national parks.



“Our purpose, throughout our Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft families, is to help our customers explore the outdoor lifestyle, enabling extraordinary experiences as they travel, live, work and play,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe. “We firmly believe that America’s national parks offer unparalleled opportunities to experience the beauty of nature and the depth of our shared heritage at some of the most scenic and historic locations in the United States. It is an honor to support the work of the National Park Foundation in pursuit of our shared goal, to connect more people with transformative outdoor experiences.”

With more than 400 national parks across the U.S., Winnebago and the Winnebago Industries Foundation will help raise awareness about parks less traveled and also lend support to NPF’s Open OutDoors for Kids program , which connects young people to national parks through meaningful, educational, and engaging activities.

“This partnership not only brings parks to people by raising awareness, it also literally brings people to parks,” said National Park Foundation President Will Shafroth. “The National Park Foundation is pleased to partner with Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation to inspire generations of park champions.”

To launch the partnership, Winnebago is proud to announce the debut of a limited-edition National Park Foundation Travato revealed for the first time at RVX: The RV Experience, a recreation vehicle industry trade show in Salt Lake City, Utah. The design teams at Winnebago created a new Travato design, inspired by the National Park Foundation, featuring exclusive graphics and the Pure 3 Energy Management System , which leverages solar power for untethered journeys and unlimited adventures. Following RVX, James and Stef Adinaro of the Fit RV , will travel in a new limited-edition National Park Foundation Travato to share stories from the road.

“One of our goals through this partnership is to inspire RVers and other adventurers to visit national parks that are lesser known,” said Winnebago product manager Russ Garfin. “The Travato with the Pure3 Energy system is the perfect vehicle to do just that with its ability to disconnect from shore power for longer periods of time and go where most RVers can’t.”

About Winnebago Industries and Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in need, and support employee volunteers to build strong communities where we work, live and explore. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at https://winnebagoind.com/community .

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America’s national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help PROTECT more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts, CONNECT all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture and rich history, and ENGAGE the next generation of park stewards. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org .

Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist – 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net