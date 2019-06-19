Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results 0 06/19/2019 | 07:01am EDT Send by mail :

-- Quarterly Gross Margins of 16.4% Increased 120 Basis Points Over Prior Year -- -- Quarterly Diluted EPS of $1.14, Up 12% Over Prior Year -- -- Strong YTD Operating Cash Flow, Up 36% Over Prior Year -- FOREST CITY, Iowa, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today reported financial results for the Company's Fiscal 2019 third quarter. Third Quarter Results

Revenues for the Fiscal 2019 third quarter ended May 25, 2019, were $528.9 million, a decrease of 5.9% compared to $562.3 million for the Fiscal 2018 period. Gross profit was $86.6 million, an increase of 1.3% compared to $85.5 million for the Fiscal 2018 period. Gross profit margin increased 120 basis points in the quarter, driven by continued strong margin performance in the Towable segment. Operating income was $49.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 1.4% compared to $48.3 million in the third quarter of last year, and was unfavorably impacted by the restructuring costs associated with moving our diesel manufacturing from Junction City, Oregon to Northern Iowa, totaling $1.1 million, or $0.03 diluted earnings per share. Fiscal 2019 third quarter net income was $36.2 million, an increase of 11.2% compared to $32.5 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted share were $1.14, an increase of 11.8% compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.02 in the same period last year. Net income and earnings per share were favorably impacted by an improved tax rate resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA"), totaling $1.7 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, and a change in estimate related to R&D tax credits of $1.4 million, or $0.04 diluted earnings per share. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $55.9 million for the quarter, compared to $53.4 million last year, resulting in an increase of 4.7%. President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe commented, “We are pleased to deliver another quarter of solid consolidated results highlighted by continued margin expansion and market share gains. Winnebago Industries’ third quarter results are a testament to the strength and resiliency of our brand portfolio amid a challenging and highly competitive RV market. We continue to focus on manufacturing high-quality products, maintaining disciplined production management and enhancing channel relationships. Despite a moderate decrease in overall sales in a difficult RV wholesale market, consolidated margin continued to expand, primarily due to the strength of our dual-branded Towable segment. We continue to be pleased with our strengthened market position as we outperform the industries in which we compete. I want to thank all of our Winnebago Industries employees for their dedication to making the Company a trusted leader in outdoor lifestyle solutions. Their hard work and flexibility during the quarter is appreciated as we continued to manage output during these past several months of marketplace volatility.” Motorhome

In the third quarter, revenues for the Motorhome segment were $160.2 million, down 34.6% from the prior year driven by decreases in both Class C and Class A unit sales as dealers continue to lower their inventories. Class B unit sales and Motorhome segment profitability were also down versus the prior year due to a temporary, but material, disruption in chassis supply by one of our strategic suppliers, which had a significant impact on shipment availability for two of our most popular Class B units. Supply is improving during the early part of our fourth quarter, and we expect our Class B portfolio to return to strong performance in the back half of our fourth quarter and during Fiscal 2020. Despite these headwinds, our retail performance in the Class B category has remained robust. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million, down 96.7% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 460 basis points, driven primarily by deleverage, an unfavorable mix due to the decline in sales of our most profitable products, and continued discounting in the marketplace. Backlog decreased 5.6%, in dollars, compared to the prior year reflecting dealers efforts to right-size inventory levels, partially offset by an increase in several Class B products due to the temporary disruption in chassis supply. Towable

Revenues for the Towable segment were $346.8 million for the third quarter, up 10.8% from the prior year, driven particularly by the strength of the Grand Design RV brand. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $57.2 million, up 26.0% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.5% increased 200 basis points, reflecting an increase in unit sales, pricing actions taken over the past twelve months, and effectively managing input cost pressures. Backlog decreased 24.2%, in dollars, compared to the prior year, reflecting the positive impact of utilizing additional capacity added during calendar 2018 and dealers continuing to normalize inventory levels. Tax

Our effective tax rate for the third quarter was 19.4%, driven lower by the year-over-year impact of the reduction in the corporate income tax rate associated with the TCJA and a favorable change in estimate related to R&D tax credits. The impact from the TCJA and change in estimate was $0.06 and $0.04 to diluted earnings per share, respectively. Considering our year-to-date tax provision, including all favorable discrete items and changes in estimates, as well as our current ongoing tax rate assumptions for the remainder of the year, we expect our full year Fiscal 2019 tax rate to be approximately 20%, before consideration of any discrete tax items in our fourth quarter. Under the current tax code, we expect our ongoing tax rate in Fiscal 2020 and beyond to be in the range of 23% to 24%, before consideration of any discrete tax items. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 25, 2019, the Company had total outstanding debt of $259.6 million ($265.6 million of debt, net of debt issuance costs of $6.0 million) and working capital of $186.2 million. The debt-to-equity ratio decreased to 43.0% from 54.5% as of August 25, 2018, and the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 1.4x as of the end of the quarter. Cash flow from operations was $82.8 million for the first nine months of Fiscal 2019, an increase of $21.8 million from the same period in Fiscal 2018. Quarterly Cash Dividend

On May 22, 2019, the Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share payable on July 3, 2019, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 19, 2019. Mr. Happe continued, “As we transition into the final quarter of Fiscal 2019, we are well positioned to continue our positive momentum with top line sales and share gains. Our North American RV retail share is approaching 10%, up from 3% just three years ago. The imbalance between industry wholesale shipments and retail sales continues to improve and will continue to do so in the back half of calendar 2019. The materials cost environment remains volatile, as newly implemented and pending tariffs start to impact cost inputs in the back half of calendar 2019. We absorbed an unexpected challenge to our motorhome sales and profits during the quarter due primarily to a supply interruption of Class B chassis and we remain focused on seeing that situation improve. We are pleased with the recent pace of steady inbound RV orders from dealers. Additionally, Chris-Craft has launched several new models in the front half of 2019, which will continue their momentum forward in the marine industry. Our broader portfolio, combined with our operational resiliency as a company, are working to solidify our unique position within the outdoor lifestyle market and making Winnebago Industries a high-quality company that investors can trust to deliver value.” Conference Call

Winnebago Industries, Inc. will discuss third quarter Fiscal 2019 earnings results during a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time today. Members of the news media, investors and the general public are invited to access a live broadcast of the conference call via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net. Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including, but not limited to increases in interest rates, availability of credit, low consumer confidence, availability of labor, significant increase in repurchase obligations, inadequate liquidity or capital resources, availability and price of fuel, a slowdown in the economy, increased material and component costs, availability of chassis and other key component parts, sales order cancellations, slower than anticipated sales of new or existing products, new product introductions by competitors, the effect of global tensions, integration of operations relating to mergers and acquisitions activities, business interruptions, any unexpected expenses related to ERP, risks related to compliance with debt covenants and leverage ratios, and other factors. Additional information concerning certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from that projected or suggested is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") over the last 12 months, copies of which are available from the SEC or from the Company upon request. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations after the date of this release or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

May 25, 2019

May 26, 2018

Net revenues $ 528,940 100.0 % $ 562,261 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 442,356 83.6 % 476,747 84.8 % Gross profit 86,584 16.4 % 85,514 15.2 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 35,332 6.7 % 35,304 6.3 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,278 0.4 % 1,933 0.3 % Total operating expenses 37,610 7.1 % 37,237 6.6 % Operating income 48,974 9.3 % 48,277 8.6 % Interest expense 4,446 0.8 % 4,172 0.7 % Non-operating income (360 ) (0.1 )% (100 ) — % Income before income taxes 44,888 8.5 % 44,205 7.9 % Provision for income taxes 8,717 1.6 % 11,684 2.1 % Net income $ 36,171 6.8 % $ 32,521 5.8 % Income per common share: Basic $ 1.15 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 1.14 $ 1.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,493 31,582 Diluted 31,644 31,753 Nine Months Ended

May 25, 2019

May 26, 2018

Net revenues $ 1,455,278 100.0 % $ 1,480,641 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 1,231,269 84.6 % 1,264,635 85.4 % Gross profit 224,009 15.4 % 216,006 14.6 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 106,303 7.3 % 95,381 6.4 % Amortization of intangible assets 7,204 0.5 % 5,921 0.4 % Total operating expenses 113,507 7.8 % 101,302 6.8 % Operating income 110,502 7.6 % 114,704 7.7 % Interest expense 13,293 0.9 % 13,871 0.9 % Non-operating income (1,330 ) (0.1 )% (212 ) — % Income before income taxes 98,539 6.8 % 101,045 6.8 % Provision for income taxes 18,609 1.3 % 28,478 1.9 % Net income $ 79,930 5.5 % $ 72,567 4.9 % Income per common share: Basic $ 2.53 $ 2.30 Diluted $ 2.52 $ 2.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,546 31,617 Diluted 31,722 31,825 Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands) May 25,

2019

August 25,

2018

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,176 $ 2,342 Receivables, net 185,546 164,585 Inventories, net 190,883 195,128 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,480 9,883 Total current assets 391,085 371,938 Property, plant, and equipment, net 121,977 101,193 Other assets: Goodwill 275,657 274,370 Other intangible assets, net 258,513 265,717 Investment in life insurance 27,111 28,297 Other assets 8,860 10,290 Total assets $ 1,083,203 $ 1,051,805 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 84,304 $ 81,039 Income taxes payable — 15,655 Accrued expenses 114,047 107,491 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,500 — Total current liabilities 204,851 204,185 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt, less current maturities 253,071 291,441 Deferred income taxes 5,255 4,457 Unrecognized tax benefits 3,501 1,745 Deferred compensation benefits, net of current portion 13,161 15,282 Other 371 250 Total non-current liabilities 275,359 313,175 Stockholders' equity 602,993 534,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,083,203 $ 1,051,805

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended

May 25,

2019

May 26,

2018

Operating activities: Net income $ 79,930 $ 72,567 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 9,788 6,679 Amortization of intangible assets 7,204 5,921 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,186 1,222 Last in, first-out expense 1,544 1,238 Stock-based compensation 5,735 4,983 Deferred income taxes 362 4,807 Other, net 1,265 194 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (20,961 ) (24,595 ) Inventories 2,701 (36,351 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (653 ) 3,320 Accounts payable 3,954 9,617 Income taxes and unrecognized tax benefits (13,898 ) (1,081 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,692 12,491 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,849 61,012 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (31,681 ) (18,123 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (702 ) — Proceeds from the sale of property 134 316 Other, net 1,752 (83 ) Net cash used in investing activities (30,497 ) (17,890 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on credit agreement 342,549 19,700 Repayments of credit agreement (375,438 ) (43,700 ) Payments of cash dividends (10,201 ) (9,557 ) Payments for repurchases of common stock (7,724 ) (6,481 ) Other, net 296 — Net cash used in financing activities (50,518 ) (40,038 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,834 3,084 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,342 35,945 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,176 $ 39,029 Supplement cash flow disclosure: Income taxes paid, net $ 33,852 $ 24,833 Interest paid $ 10,335 $ 11,935 Non-cash transactions: Capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 9 $ 607

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Motorhome

(in thousands, except unit data) Three Months Ended

May 25,

2019

% of

Revenues

May 26,

2018

% of

Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Net revenues $ 160,239 $ 244,870 $ (84,631 ) (34.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA 381 0.2 % 11,677 4.8 % (11,296 ) (96.7 )% Three Months Ended

Unit deliveries May 25,

2019

Product

Mix (1) May 26,

2018

Product

Mix (1) Unit

Change

% Change Class A 378 19.3 % 722 25.3 % (344 ) (47.6 )% Class B 515 26.2 % 606 21.2 % (91 ) (15.0 )% Class C 1,069 54.5 % 1,528 53.5 % (459 ) (30.0 )% Total motorhomes 1,962 100.0 % 2,856 100.0 % (894 ) (31.3 )% Nine Months Ended

May 25,

2019

% of

Revenues May 26,

2018

% of

Revenues $ Change

% Change Net revenues $ 506,229 $ 632,148 $ (125,919 ) (19.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA 16,716 3.3 % 22,264 3.5 % (5,548 ) (24.9 )% Nine Months Ended

Unit deliveries May 25,

2019

Product

Mix(1) May 26,

2018

Product

Mix(1) Unit

Change

% Change Class A 1,329 23.7 % 2,326 32.8 % (997 ) (42.9 )% Class B 1,847 33.0 % 1,387 19.6 % 460 33.2 % Class C 2,430 43.3 % 3,372 47.6 % (942 ) (27.9 )% Total motorhomes 5,606 100.0 % 7,085 100.0 % (1,479 ) (20.9 )% May 25,

2019

May 26,

2018

Change

% Change Backlog(2) Units 2,074 2,155 (81 ) (3.8 )% Dollars $ 182,354 $ 193,079 $ (10,725 ) (5.6 )% Dealer Inventory Units 4,235 4,750 (515 ) (10.8 )% (1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

(2) We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers to generally be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Supplemental Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) - Towable

(in thousands, except unit data) Three Months Ended

May 25,

2019 % of

Revenues May 26,

2018 % of

Revenues

$ Change % Change

Net revenues $ 346,811 $ 313,016 $ 33,795 10.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 57,172 16.5 % 45,378 14.5 % 11,794 26.0 % Three Months Ended Unit deliveries May 25,

2019 Product

Mix(1) May 26,

2018 Product

Mix(1) Unit

Change % Change Travel trailer 6,185 59.5 % 6,063 62.1 % 122 2.0 % Fifth wheel 4,216 40.5 % 3,703 37.9 % 513 13.9 % Total towables 10,401 100.0 % 9,766 100.0 % 635 6.5 % Nine Months Ended May 25,

2019 % of

Revenues May 26,

2018 % of

Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues $ 890,335 $ 839,039 $ 51,296 6.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 121,638 13.7 % 115,066 13.7 % 6,572 5.7 % Nine Months Ended Unit deliveries May 25,

2019 Product

Mix(1) May 26,

2018 Product

Mix(1) Unit

Change % Change Travel trailer 16,564 60.5 % 16,495 61.3 % 69 0.4 % Fifth wheel 10,818 39.5 % 10,428 38.7 % 390 3.7 % Total towables 27,382 100.0 % 26,923 100.0 % 459 1.7 % May 25,

2019 May 26,

2018 Change % Change Backlog(2) Units 7,089 9,968 (2,879 ) (28.9 )% Dollars $ 237,708 $ 313,513 $ (75,805 ) (24.2 )% Dealer Inventory Units 18,984 15,986 2,998 18.8 % (1) Percentages may not add due to rounding differences.

(2) We include in our backlog all accepted orders from dealers to generally be shipped within the next six months. Orders in backlog can be cancelled or postponed at the option of the dealer at any time without penalty and, therefore, backlog may not necessarily be an accurate measure of future sales.

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), have been provided as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in the accompanying news release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in the news release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similar measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles net income to consolidated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(in thousands) May 25,

2019

May 26,

2018

May 25,

2019

May 26,

2018

Net income $ 36,171 $ 32,521 $ 79,930 $ 72,567 Interest expense 4,446 4,172 13,293 13,871 Provision for income taxes 8,717 11,684 18,609 28,478 Depreciation 3,520 2,351 9,788 6,679 Amortization of intangible assets 2,278 1,933 7,204 5,921 EBITDA 55,132 52,661 128,824 127,516 Acquisition-related costs — 800 — 850 Restructuring expenses 1,102 — 1,321 — Non-operating income (360 ) (100 ) (1,330 ) (212 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,874 $ 53,361 $ 128,815 $ 128,154 We have provided non-GAAP performance measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a comparable measure to illustrate the effect of non-recurring transactions occurring during the reported periods and improve comparability of our results from period to period. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and other adjustments made in order to present comparable results from period to period. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information about our operating performance because this measure excludes amounts that we do not consider part of our core operating results when assessing our performance. Examples of items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA include acquisition-related costs, restructuring expenses, and non-operating income. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate its historical and prospective financial performance and trends as well as its performance relative to competitors and peers; (b) to measure operational profitability on a consistent basis; (c) in presentations to the members of its board of directors to enable its board of directors to have the same measurement basis of operating performance as is used by management in their assessments of performance and in forecasting and budgeting for our company; (d) to evaluate potential acquisitions; and, (e) to ensure compliance with covenants and restricted activities under the terms of its Credit Agreement. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

