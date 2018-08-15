Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Winnebago Industries, Inc.    WGO

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. (WGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on August 15, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on September 26, 2018, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 12, 2018.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago Stock Exchanges and traded under the symbol WGO. Options for the Company's common stock are traded on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
11:01pWinnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $..
GL
08/02WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : North Iowa RV manufacturer Winnebago Industries confirms ..
AQ
07/31WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Greenwood, Quayle perform at WIT rally
AQ
07/23Free Technical Reports on Brunswick and Three Additional Consumer Goods Equit..
AC
07/16BUYINS.COM : Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is a Bullish Favorite w/3 Uni..
AQ
07/12WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Winnebago Deliv..
AC
07/10WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : 50-year Winnebago employees to lead Puckerbrush parade
AQ
07/03WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : hopes to accelerate from sluggish startup of Junction Cit..
AQ
06/21WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
06/21WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Ready for the road
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11Camping World Holdings And The RV Reverie 
08/03Looking For Action? S&P 1500 Most Volatile Stocks 
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/25Another bouncy day in the RV sector 
07/24Crane warning hits RV sector 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 988 M
EBIT 2018 160 M
Net income 2018 101 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,03%
P/E ratio 2018 12,07
P/E ratio 2019 9,70
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 1 197 M
Chart WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 59,6 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Happe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Chiusano Chairman
Chris West Vice President-Operations
Bryan L. Hughes Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jeff David Kubacki Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.-30.31%1 197
NIKON CORP-10.60%7 409
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.-13.08%6 681
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION14.03%5 477
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-35.80%4 987
BRP INC36.66%4 733
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.