Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Winnebago Industries, Inc.    WGO

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Winnebago Industries' Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on June 19, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 09:31am EDT

FOREST CITY, Iowa, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its third quarter Fiscal 2019 before the market opens on June 19, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 9 a.m. CDT. 

All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. To access the replay, click on http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=85260&p=irol-audioarchives.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist – 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
09:31aWinnebago Industries' Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Announcemen..
GL
05/22WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0..
AQ
04/02WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/26WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/25Viacom and Avaya Holdings rise, Nu Skin Enterprises slips
AQ
03/25WINNEBAGO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/25WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
03/25WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
AQ
03/20WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
03/18WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES : Freightliner Custom Chassis helps Winnebago launch new li..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 068 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 113 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,29%
P/E ratio 2019 9,59
P/E ratio 2020 8,48
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capitalization 1 088 M
Chart WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Happe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Chiusano Chairman
Chris West Vice President-Operations
Bryan L. Hughes Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jeff David Kubacki Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.41.02%1 043
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.9.55%4 914
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-10.23%3 631
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.2.35%2 930
BRP INC18.82%2 902
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO LTD--.--%2 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About