WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(WGO)
Winnebago Industries' Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on June 24, 2020

06/10/2020

FOREST CITY, Iowa, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its third quarter Fiscal 2020 before the market opens on June 24, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 9 a.m. CDT. 

All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist – 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 142 M - -
Net income 2020 54,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,7x
Yield 2020 0,65%
Capitalization 2 294 M 2 294 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 54,80 $
Last Close Price 68,09 $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Happe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Wayne Miles Chairman
Chris West Vice President-Operations
Bryan L. Hughes Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Treasurer
Jeff David Kubacki Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC.28.52%2 294
POLARIS INC.-1.70%6 123
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.49.08%6 113
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION5.45%4 956
BRP INC.-10.78%3 432
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.5.55%3 192
