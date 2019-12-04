Winshine Science : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 4 DECEMBER 2019; AND (2) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 3,661,864,729 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on the Shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against any of the Resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer at the AGM.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice pending fulfilment of the resumption guidance issued by the Stock Exchange.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Deyong (Chairman), Mr. Liu Michael Xiao Ming (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Luo Lianjun; one Non-executive Director, namely Mr. Lin Shaopeng; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Kwok Kim Hung Eddie, Mr. Ng Wai Hung and Ms. Shi Xiaolei.