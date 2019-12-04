Winshine Science : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 4 DECEMBER 2019; AND (2) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
12/04/2019 | 05:14am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
WINSHINE SCIENCE COMPANY LIMITED
瀛 晟 科 學 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 209)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 4 DECEMBER 2019;
AND
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
The board of directors (the "Board") of Winshine Science Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 4 November 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 4 December 2019.
POLL RESULTS
Reference is made to the notice (the "AGM Notice") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") and the circular (the "Circular") of the Company both dated 4 November 2019. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.
The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice (the "Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 4 December 2019.
Details of the poll results of the Resolutions are set out as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive, consider and adopt the audited
1,548,979,862
0
financial statements and the reports of the
(100%)
(0%)
directors and auditor of the Company for the year
ended 31 December 2018.
2.
(a)
To re-elect Mr. Zhao Deyong as a director.
1,548,979,862
0
(100%)
(0%)
(b) To re-elect Mr. Liu Michael Xiao Ming as a
1,548,979,862
0
director.
(100%)
(0%)
(c)
To re-elect Mr. Luo Lianjun as a director.
1,548,979,862
0
(100%)
(0%)
(d) To re-elect Mr. Lin Shaopeng as a director.
1,548,979,862
0
(100%)
(0%)
(e)
To re-elect Mr. Kwok Kim Hung Eddie as a
1,548,979,862
0
director.
(100%)
(0%)
(f)
To re-elect Mr. Ng Wai Hung as a director.
1,548,979,862
0
(100%)
(0%)
(g) To re-elect Ms. Shi Xiaolei as a director.
1,548,979,862
0
(100%)
(0%)
(h) To authorise the Board of Directors of the
1,548,979,862
0
Company to fix the directors remuneration.
(100%)
(0%)
3.
To re-appoint Moore Stephens CPA Limited as
1,548,979,862
0
the auditor of the Company and to authorise the
(100%)
(0%)
Board of Directors of the Company to fix its
remuneration.
4.
(A) To give a general mandate to the directors of
1,548,979,862
0
the Company to allot, issue and deal with
(100%)
(0%)
authorised and unissued shares in the capital
of the Company not exceeding 20% of the
aggregate nominal amount of the issued share
capital of the Company as at the date of
passing of this resolution.
(B) To give a general mandate to the directors of
1,548,979,862
0
the Company to repurchase shares of the
(100%)
(0%)
Company not exceeding 10% of the aggregate
nominal amount of the issued share capital of
the Company as at the date of passing of this
resolution.
(C) To extend the general mandate granted to the
1,548,979,862
0
directors of the Company to allot, issue and
(100%)
(0%)
deal with authorised and unissued shares in
the capital of the Company by the aggregate
nominal amount of shares repurchased by the
Company.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 3,661,864,729 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on the Shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against any of the Resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer at the AGM.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019 and will remain suspended until further notice pending fulfilment of the resumption guidance issued by the Stock Exchange.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Zhao Deyong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 4 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Deyong (Chairman), Mr. Liu Michael Xiao Ming (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Luo Lianjun; one Non-executive Director, namely Mr. Lin Shaopeng; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Kwok Kim Hung Eddie, Mr. Ng Wai Hung and Ms. Shi Xiaolei.
