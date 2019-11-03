Winshine Science : ANNUAL REPORT 2018

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear follow shareholders:

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Winshine Science Company Limited (the "Company") herein presents the audited annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 December 2018. The Group mainly engages in the existing businesses of manufacturing and trading of toys, securities investment and research and development in medical and health products.

We had a challenging year in 2018 as the Group's equity position was further eroded by the losses from a significant asset impairment due to the legacy issues that we had to resolve to meet the accounting rules and prepare for a more profitable future. In addition, our toys division continues to face headwinds as intense industry competition and trade wars render the business less profitable.

PROSPECTS

The Company is having significant changes in the year 2019 in terms of board of directors and the financial statements. The board of directors were all newly appointed in the year 2019 and the new board immediately implemented policies to set the Company in a right direction. The new board is looking for different business opportunity to diversify our principal business activities. Cost cutting measures were put in place to reduce operating costs. The Board appointed an independent investigator to look into the allegations made by previous auditor and determine the appropriate action to follow up. The new Board engaged an independent consultant to review and eliminate potential internal control weakness. On our financial statements, the Company cleared long outstanding debt and obtained new extension of loans to give the Company a better financial position to meet the future challenge.

The toys division is expected to continue to perform satisfactorily. Due to the trade conflict between the US and China, and the related customs duty increase, customers are cautious to place orders. Besides, customers are actively looking for productions bases outside China to alleviate the possible tariffs and possible lower cost of production. Those trends may cause extreme pressure on product margins and turnover, in particular the first half in 2019. However, stabilized RMB and lower material cost will be favorable in 2019.

Looking forward, we are cautiously optimistic as our toys division continues to perform successfully in the marketplace and the new Board sets to start to explore new business opportunity on a much lower management cost.

Zhao Deyong

Chairman