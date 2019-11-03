Winshine Science : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
11/03/2019 | 06:58pm EST
WINSHINE SCIENCE COMPANY LIMITED
瀛 晟 科 學 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 209)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Winshine Science Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Plaza 1-2, Lower Lobby, Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 4 December
2019 at 9:30 a.m. for the following purposes:
Ordinary business
To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
To re-elect the retiring directors of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the directors' remuneration.
To re-appoint Moore Stephens CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to fix its remuneration.
Special business
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
4. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company (the "Directors") during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with authorised and unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants, debentures, notes and any securities carrying rights to subscribe for or convert or exercise into shares of the Company) which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall authorise the Directors to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants, debentures, notes and any securities carrying rights to subscribe for or convert or exercise into shares of the Company) during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution, otherwise than pursuant to:
a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined);
the exercise of options under a share option scheme of the Company;
the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any securities issued by the Company which are convertible or exercisable into shares of the Company; or
any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws of the Company from time to time;
shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders in general meetings; and
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws to be held.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange)."
"THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase its shares, subject to and in accordance with the applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the aggregate nominal amount of shares of the Company to be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution passed by the Company's shareholders in general meetings; and
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws to be held."
"THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions numbered 4(A) and 4(B) as set out in the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in the resolution numbered 4(A) of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate nominal amount of the shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate referred to in the resolution numbered 4(B) of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution."
By Order of the Board
Zhao Deyong
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 4 November 2019
Head Office and Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
Rooms 2202-2203, 22/F.
Harbour Centre
25 Harbour Road
Wanchai
Hong Kong
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her and vote on his/her behalf at a general meeting of the Company or at a class meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. In addition, a proxy or proxies representing either a member of the Company who is an individual or a member of the Company which is a corporation is entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the member of the Company which he/she or they represent as such member of the Company could exercise.
The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same. In case of an instrument of proxy purporting to be signed on behalf of a corporation by an officer thereof it shall be assumed, unless the contrary appears, that such officers was duly authorised to sign such instrument of proxy on behalf of the corporation without further evidence of the fact.
The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the Board of Directors of the Company) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting or adjourned meeting thereof at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote, and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid.
Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Where there are joint holders of any shares of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting of the Company the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Deyong (Chairman), Mr. Liu Michael Xiao Ming (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Luo Lianjun; one Non-executive Director, namely Mr. Lin Shaopeng; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Kwok Kim Hung Eddie, Mr. Ng Wai Hung and Ms. Shi Xiaolei.
