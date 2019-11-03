Winshine Science : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINSHINE SCIENCE COMPANY LIMITED

瀛 晟 科 學 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 209)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Winshine Science Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Plaza 1-2, Lower Lobby, Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 4 December

2019 at 9:30 a.m. for the following purposes:

Ordinary business

To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. To re-elect the retiring directors of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the directors' remuneration. To re-appoint Moore Stephens CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to fix its remuneration.

Special business

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

4. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

" THAT: subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company (the "Directors") during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with authorised and unissued shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants, debentures, notes and any securities carrying rights to subscribe for or convert or exercise into shares of the Company) which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;