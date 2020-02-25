Log in
News Summary

Winshine Science : POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

02/25/2020 | 04:29am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WINSHINE SCIENCE COMPANY LIMITED

瀛晟科學有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 209)

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Winshine Science Company Limited (the "Company") dated 19 February 2020, in relation to the convening of a meeting of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company on Monday, 2 March 2020 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Results") and the recommendation of a final dividend, if any.

The Board hereby announces that as additional time is required to finalise the 2019 Annual Results, the meeting of the Board will be postponed to Monday, 16 March 2020.

By Order of the Board

Zhao Deyong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Deyong (Chairman), Mr. Liu Michael Xiao Ming (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Luo Lianjun; one Non-executive Director, namely Mr. Lin Shaopeng; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Kwok Kim Hung Eddie, Mr. Ng Wai Hung and Ms. Shi Xiaolei.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Winshine Science Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:28:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Xiao Ming Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
De Yong Zhao Chairman
Ning Su Chief Financial Officer
Shao Peng Lin Non-Executive Director
Kim Hung Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINSHINE SCIENCE COMPANY LIMITED0.00%10
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-7.69%12 456
HASBRO, INC.-17.54%12 312
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.0.32%11 643
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT20.72%9 752
MATTEL-8.41%4 486
