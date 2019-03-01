Log in
Press Release Regarding Early Warning Report

03/01/2019

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - An option ("Option") to purchase 187,500 common shares ("Common Shares") of Winston Capital Group Inc. (the "Issuer" or "Winston") has been granted to Bruce Bent. The Option entitles Mr. Bent to acquire up to 187,500 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per share and expires on February 28, 2029.

Prior to the acquisition, Mr. Bent owned 1,000,000 Common Shares. Mr. Bent now owns 1,000,000 Common Shares, representing 13.33% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and the Option to acquire 187,500 Common Shares. Assuming the exercise of the entire Option held by Mr. Bent, he will own 1,187,500 Common Shares representing 15.45% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Option was granted to Mr. Bent as part of the compensation program of the Corporation.

Winston is located at 1600, 333 - 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1.

A report respecting this acquisition will be filed with the applicable securities commissions using the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and will be available for viewing on the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Bruce Bent, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Issuer at (905) 567-3431 or via email bbent@msw.on.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43178


© Newsfilecorp 2019
