Winston Capital Group Inc. Announces Termination of Letter of Intent for Proposed Qualifying Transaction

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Winston Capital Group Inc. (TSXV: WNST.P) ("Winston") announces that the letter of intent entered into with 2695389 Ontario Corp. ("Ontario"), previously announced on June 24, 2019, has been terminated by Winston as the parties were unable to close the transaction by the deadline. Winston continues to pursue opportunities for a potential qualifying transaction.

Winston expects it common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about Thursday, February 13, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Bruce Bent

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer

Winston Capital Group Inc.

Telephone: + 1 (905) 567-3431

Email: bbent@msw.on.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52332