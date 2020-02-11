Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Winston Capital Group Inc.    WNST.P   CA97558P1062

WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC.

(WNST.P)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Winston Capital Group Inc. Announces Termination of Letter of Intent for Proposed Qualifying Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 05:25pm EST

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Winston Capital Group Inc. (TSXV: WNST.P) ("Winston") announces that the letter of intent entered into with 2695389 Ontario Corp. ("Ontario"), previously announced on June 24, 2019, has been terminated by Winston as the parties were unable to close the transaction by the deadline. Winston continues to pursue opportunities for a potential qualifying transaction.

Winston expects it common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about Thursday, February 13, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Bruce Bent
President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer

Winston Capital Group Inc.

Telephone: + 1 (905) 567-3431
Email: bbent@msw.on.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the resumption of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and the future business and operations of Winston. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Winston disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52332


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC.
05:25pWinston Capital Group Inc. Announces Termination of Letter of Intent for Prop..
NE
2019Winston Capital Group Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
NE
2019WINSTON CAP : IIROC Trading Halt - WNST.P
AQ
2019WINSTON CAP : IIROC Trading Resumption - WNST.P
AQ
2019Press Release Regarding Early Warning Report
NE
2019Winston Capital Group Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
NE
2019WINSTO : IIROC Trading Halt - WNST.P
AQ
More news
Chart WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Winston Capital Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group