Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule

10/06/2018 | 12:47am CEST

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release its third quarter and year-to-date 2018 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 and host a conference call on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT). Individuals interested in listening should call 877-363-5049 and enter Conference ID #9544149.  A simultaneous audio-only web cast may be accessed via the Company’s web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.  A replay of the audio-only webcast will subsequently be available at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Presentations & Conference Calls link.  The text of the third quarter and year-to-date 2018 earnings release will be available at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations, Investor News and Events, Press Releases link.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $29 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 150 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Wintrust's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Wintrust's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and in Wintrust's subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Wintrust undertakes no duty to update the information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Edward J. Wehmer, President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Dykstra, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
(847) 939-9000
Website address: www.wintrust.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 330 M
EBIT 2018 514 M
Net income 2018 344 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,84%
P/E ratio 2018 14,55
P/E ratio 2019 13,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,71x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capitalization 4 931 M
Technical analysis trends WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 98,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Joseph Wehmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Patrick Hackett Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Dykstra Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
David L. Stoehr CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Lloyd M. Bowden Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP6.28%4 931
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.79%387 409
BANK OF AMERICA1.63%303 942
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%286 111
WELLS FARGO-11.80%257 711
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%223 098
