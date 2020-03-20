Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Further Actions To Help Achieve Community Health Objectives

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced today that it is temporarily suspending lobby service at most branch locations and providing service at its community branch locations with drive-up facilities and ATMs, as well as through its online and digital banking tools. Most branch lobbies will be closed to all clients and non-essential visitors, beginning Friday, March 20. Six branch lobbies will remain open to visitors, principally in neighborhoods with limited access to other banking services.



All community bank locations will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Clients will be able to use the ATMs and night drop boxes as usual at all of the branches. Clients can call their branch to make an appointment for services, such as safe deposit box access, that cannot be completed at the drive-up.

If a branch does not have a drive-up, Wintrust encourages clients to visit another branch with a drive-up, call their branch, or use Wintrust’s online banking tools where bills can be paid, funds transferred, and other transactions performed 24/7 from the safety of their homes.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This action allows for greater ‘social distancing’ as strongly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, while providing our clients with safe, reliable service and access. We will continue to monitor this very fluid situation and will take additional actions as necessary to keep everyone safe. We thank our clients for their continued loyalty and support, as well as our employees for their dedication and hard work. We must all work together to support each other and the health of our communities during these unprecedented times.”

For a listing of branch hours, locations with drive-ups, and other information on the bank’s coronavirus response, please visit www.wintrust.com.

