Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $62.8 million
0
04/21/2020 | 06:16pm EDT
ROSEMONT, Ill., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $62.8 million or $1.04 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 27.8% compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of 31.6% compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Highlights of the First Quarter of 2020: Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2019
Total assets increased by $2.2 billion.
Total loans increased by $1.0 billion.
Total deposits increased by $1.4 billion.
Net interest income decreased by $436,000 as the impact of a five basis point decline in net interest margin and one less day was partially offset by a $925 million increase in average earning assets.
The allowance for credit losses increased by $95.0 million to $253.5 million as of March 31, 2020 as compared to $158.5 million as of December 31, 2019. The change in allowance for credit losses was due to: • An increase of $47.4 million related to the cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") standard effective as of January 1, 2020. • Provision for credit losses of $53.0 million in the current quarter. Provision for credit losses increased by $45.2 million from a provision for credit losses of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to the implementation of CECL and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. • Net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Other highlights of the first quarter of 2020
Recorded $17.4 million of derivative income associated with mandatory commitments to fund mortgage originations for sale in the current quarter as compared to a $1.0 million derivative loss in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mandatory commitments to fund mortgage originations for sale were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $372 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.
Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge, of $10.4 million.
Recognized $4.4 million of net losses on investment securities, primarily as a result of unrealized losses on market sensitive securities.
Incurred acquisition related costs of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Total period end loans were $871 million higher than average total loans in current quarter.
Repurchased 576,469 shares of common stock at a cost of $37.1 million. At this time, we have temporarily suspended our common stock repurchase program, as an additional prudential measure.
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I would like to start by thanking all Wintrust employees for their passion and commitment during this difficult time. As the challenges of COVID-19 affect our customers and our communities, we stand ready to be responsive and supportive. I am extremely proud of our successful efforts earlier this month to timely launch the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") to provide much needed funding to our small business customers so that they can continue to operate and pay their employees. Our teams worked tirelessly to process approximately 8,900 applications with a median loan size of approximately $87,500, totaling loan approvals of nearly $3.3 billion through April 17th. We are honored to be part of the solution to the complex problems faced by our clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to answer their call throughout this crisis and into the eventual recovery. Please see our previous releases regarding our PPP activity to date. We expect to further participate in the program if additional government funding is approved."
With respect to the current quarter, Mr Wehmer remarked, "Wintrust reported net income of $62.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, down from $86.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP), increased by $27.8 million over the previous quarter and $12.4 million over the first quarter of 2019. The Company experienced strong balance sheet growth as total assets were $2.2 billion higher than the prior quarter end and $6.4 billion higher than the end of the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter was characterized by significant balance sheet growth, stable net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, increased provision for credit losses primarily related to the implementation of CECL and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."
Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company grew total loans by $1.0 billion in the current quarter with growth diversified primarily across various loan portfolios including the commercial, commercial real estate and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios. Management estimates that nearly half of the growth in the commercial category during the quarter was a result of customer draws on unfunded commitments primarily occurring toward the end of the quarter. We have seen this activity abate after quarter end. Total deposits increased by $1.4 billion as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 as strong retail deposit growth, including growth in our MaxSafe product, was supplemented by an increase in brokered deposits. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.4% and we are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."
Mr. Wehmer commented, "Despite one less day in the quarter and modest net interest margin compression, net interest income stayed relatively flat in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. We believe that our ability to increase market share and grow the balance sheet will continue to help mitigate the pressures presented by a lower interest rate environment. The declining interest rate environment contributed to a reduction in loan yields of 17 basis points; however that impact was partially offset by a 13 basis point improvement in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits. As always, we will strive to grow without a commensurate increase in expenses to enhance our net overhead ratio which was 1.33% in the first quarter of 2020."
Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business delivered a record quarter in increased pipeline in light of the demand associated with historically low long term interest rates. Loan volumes originated for sale in the current quarter were $1.2 billion, similar to the fourth quarter of 2019. However, due to record mortgage applications and interest rate lock volume near the end of the quarter, mandatory commitments to fund mortgage originations for sale were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $372 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Additionally, the Company recorded a $10.4 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions, net of derivative contract activity held as an economic hedge. We are leveraging efficiencies in our delivery channels and staffing strategies to keep pace with unprecedented demand. We believe the second quarter of 2020 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production."
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, provision for credit losses totaled $53.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The elevated provision expense in the current quarter was primarily related to the implementation of the CECL standard and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-performing assets as of the current quarter end totaled $190.4 million, an increase of $57.6 million from the previous quarter end. Due to the adoption of CECL, $35.4 million of the $57.6 million increase relates to purchased financial assets with credit deterioration that were not previously required to be reported as non-performing assets but are now included in non-performing assets. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."
Mindful of the challenges ahead, Mr Wehmer noted, "We leverage robust capital and liquidity management frameworks, which include stress testing processes, to assess and monitor risk and inform decision making. We believe the Company has adequate liquidity and capital to effectively manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we will continue to prudently evaluate and expand liquidity sources, including the possible utilization of the PPP liquidity facility, if necessary."
Mr. Wehmer continued, "Wintrust will continue to practice what we preach in our unwavering commitment to our communities by serving customers via drive up branches, by appointment, telephonically and through digital tools. We believe that we are uniquely positioned by being technologically on par with the big banks, as demonstrated by our PPP efforts, while maintaining the agility and high-touch, personalized service nature of a community bank. We have executed our existing business continuity plan successfully across the Wintrust enterprise and I am proud of our Company's effectiveness in seamlessly adapting to a remote working environment. In addition to our efforts to support our customers, we are also focused on the wellbeing of our colleagues, modifying certain health care programs to provide additional benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as offering other pandemic benefits and compensation premiums to eligible employees."
Mr. Wehmer concluded, "We have experienced significant growth in recent quarters and believe that our opportunities for both internal and external growth remain consistently strong, while we continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the impact that it could have on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio."
Total asset growth of $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of a $1.0 billion increase in loans and a $465 million increase in available for sale securities. The Company believes that the $1.9 billion of interest bearing deposits with banks held as of March 31, 2020 provides sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.
Total liabilities grew by $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 primarily comprised of a $1.4 billion increase in total deposits. The Company successfully grew deposits in the first quarter through organic retail channels, including $282.7 million of growth in our MaxSafe products, that was supplemented by an increase in brokered deposits. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 88.4%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the first quarter of 2020, net interest income totaled $261.4 million, a decrease of $436,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and a decrease of $543,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The $436,000 decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was attributable to the impact of a five basis point decline in net interest margin and one less day. This impact was partially offset by $924.8 million of growth in average earning assets.
Net interest margin was 3.12% (3.14% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.17% (3.19% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.70% (3.72% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2019. The five basis point decrease in net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was attributable to a 12 basis point decline in the yield on earnings assets and a four basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The 12 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the current quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a 17 basis point decline in the yield on loans along with lower yields on interest bearing cash. The 11 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities in the current quarter as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 13 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the recent decrease in the interest rate environment.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $253.5 million as of March 31, 2020 an increase of $95.0 million as compared to $158.5 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase in allowance for credit losses includes a $47.4 million increase related to the cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2020.
The provision for credit losses totaled $53.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The elevated provision expense in the current quarter was primarily related to the implementation of the CECL standard and the economic conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to provide for inherent losses in the portfolio. The CECL standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, a $7.4 million decrease from $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a $146,000 increase from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, in the first quarter of 2020 totaled eight basis points on an annualized basis compared to 19 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2019 and nine basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2019. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.
As part of the regular quarterly review performed by management to determine if the Company’s allowance for loan losses is appropriate, an analysis is prepared on the loan portfolio based upon a breakout of core loans, niche and consumer loans and purchased loans. A summary of the allowance for loan losses calculated for the loan components in the core loan portfolio, the niche and consumer loan portfolio and purchased loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 is shown on Table 11 of this report.
As of March 31, 2020, $33.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $262.7 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of December 31, 2019, $50.5 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $248.2 million, or 0.9%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.
The Company’s home equity and residential loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of March 31, 2020. Home equity loans at March 31, 2020 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.1% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at March 31, 2020 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 96.4% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.
Prior to January 1, 2020, purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans were aggregated into pools by common risk characteristics for accounting purposes, including recognition of interest income on a pool basis. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on these loans were offset by the remaining discount related to the pool. As a result of the implementation of CECL, beginning in the first quarter of 2020, PCI loans transitioned to a classification of purchased financial assets with credit deterioration ("PCD"), which no longer maintains the prior pools and related accounting concepts. Measurement of any allowance for loan losses on PCD loans is no longer offset by the remaining discount, resulting in additional allowance being recognized at January 1, 2020 through a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings. See Table 9 for information on this increase at transition. Additionally, recognition of interest income on PCD loans is considered at the individual asset level following the Company's accrual policies, instead of based upon the entire pool of loans. Due to the first quarter of 2020 adoption of CECL, the Company included $35.4 million in non-performing PCD loans in total non-performing loans as of March 31, 2020.
The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding PCD assets, to total assets was 0.40% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 0.36% at December 31, 2019, and 0.43% at March 31, 2019. Non-performing assets, excluding PCD assets, totaled $155.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $132.8 million at December 31, 2019 and $139.4 million at March 31, 2019. Non-performing loans, excluding PCD loans, totaled $143.9 million, or 0.53% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 compared to $117.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and $117.6 million, or 0.49% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. This increase includes a $5.0 million increase in premium finance receivable balances that are past due greater than 90 days and still accruing. The level of past due premium finance receivables is impacted by emergency orders issued by states which extend the grace period for nonpayment of insurance premiums to carriers. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $11.0 million at March 31, 2020 decreased by $4.2 million compared to $15.2 million at December 31, 2019 and decreased $10.5 million compared to $21.5 million at March 31, 2019. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue increased by $942,000 during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased trust fees and brokerage commissions. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue increased by $466,000 in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of increased derivative income associated with mandatory commitments to fund originations for sale, partially offset by a decrease in the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio. Mandatory commitments to fund originations for sale were $1.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $372.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 63% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to 60% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.
During the first quarter of 2020, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio decreased primarily due to a negative fair value adjustment of $14.6 million as well as a reduction in value of $7.0 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. The Company entered into interest rate swaps at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019 to economically hedge a portion of the potential negative fair value changes recorded in earnings related to its mortgage servicing rights portfolio. The Company recorded a gain of $4.2 million on the interest rate swaps held as economic hedges against the mortgage servicing rights primarily related to the mark to market valuation adjustment at quarter end which was recorded in mortgage banking revenue.
The net losses recognized on investment securities in the first quarter of 2020 were $4.4 million as compared to a gain of $587,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The losses recorded in the first quarter of 2020 primarily relate to unrealized losses on market sensitive securities held by the Company.
Other non-interest income increased by $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to increased income from interest rate swap fees and net gains related to the sales of loans and leases. These increases were partially offset by market losses on BOLI investments related to non-qualified deferred compensation accounts recorded in BOLI income.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 14 and 15 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The $9.2 million decrease is comprised of a decrease of $8.7 million in commissions and incentive compensation and a decrease of $1.6 million in salaries expense partially offset by $1.1 million increase in employee benefits expense. The decrease in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to lower expenses associated with the Company's long term incentive program.
Data processing expenses totaled $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $804,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the current quarter relates primarily to conversion costs associated with the Countryside Bank acquisition.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by $1.7 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily related to lower media advertising costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.
FDIC insurance expense totaled $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. In the prior quarter, the Company recorded a $2.8 million reduction to FDIC insurance expense related to assessment credits received from the FDIC.
In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a $1.3 million gain on sale of an OREO property resulting in net OREO income of $876,000 in the first quarter of 2020. This compares to OREO expense of $536,000 in the prior quarter.
Miscellaneous expense in the first quarter of 2020 decreased $5.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the current quarter as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 is primarily due to charges recognized in the fourth quarter including a litigation settlement, contingent consideration related to previous acquisitions of certain mortgage businesses and overlapping telecommunication charges. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors' fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $24.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 27.87% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 26.33% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 24.86% in the first quarter of 2019.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2020, this unit expanded its loan and deposit portfolios. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression in part due to current market conditions.
Mortgage banking revenue was $48.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 an increase from $47.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Services charges on deposit accounts totaled $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2020 an increase of $292,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of March 31, 2020. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2020. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $590 million to $650 million at March 31, 2020.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries and accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.5 billion during the first quarter of 2020 and average balances increased by $231.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $3.0 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the first quarter of 2020, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $174.4 million to $1.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2019.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue increased by $942,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, totaling $25.9 million in the current period. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $25.0 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.6 billion decrease from the $27.6 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2019. Increased trust fees contributed to the growth in wealth management revenue, while unfavorable equity market performance in the first quarter of 2020 contributed to the decline of assets under administration.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Acquisitions
On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”). SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.
On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”). STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $201 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.
On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation ("ROC"). ROC was the parent company of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.
Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard
Beginning in 2020, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses standard, or CECL, which impacted the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaced the previous incurred loss methodology, which delayed recognition until such loss was probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, were considered in-scope of the standard and required a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments. For more information regarding the adoption of CECL, see the "Asset Quality" section and the asset quality Tables 9-13 in this report.
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2019 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
% or(4) basis point (bp) change from 4th Quarter 2019
% or basis point (bp) change from 1st Quarter 2019
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Net income
$
62,812
$
85,964
$
89,146
(27
)
%
(30
)
%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)
140,044
124,508
129,269
12
8
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (2)
150,441
122,662
138,013
23
9
Net income per common share – diluted
1.04
1.44
1.52
(28
)
(32
)
Net revenue (1)
374,685
374,099
343,643
—
9
Net interest income
261,443
261,879
261,986
—
—
Net interest margin
3.12
%
3.17
%
3.70
%
(5
)
bp
(58
)
bp
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
3.14
3.19
3.72
(5
)
(58
)
Net overhead ratio (3)
1.33
1.53
1.72
(20
)
(39
)
Return on average assets
0.69
0.96
1.16
(27
)
(47
)
Return on average common equity
6.82
9.52
11.09
(270
)
(427
)
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
8.73
12.17
14.14
(344
)
(541
)
At end of period
Total assets
$
38,799,847
$
36,620,583
$
32,358,621
24
%
20
%
Total loans (5)
27,807,321
26,800,290
24,214,629
15
15
Total deposits
31,461,660
30,107,138
26,804,742
18
17
Total shareholders’ equity
3,700,393
3,691,250
3,371,972
1
10
(1) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income. (2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (3) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. (4) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized. (5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern for decision-making purposes underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets
$
38,799,847
$
36,620,583
$
34,911,902
$
33,641,769
$
32,358,621
Total loans (1)
27,807,321
26,800,290
25,710,171
25,304,659
24,214,629
Total deposits
31,461,660
30,107,138
28,710,379
27,518,815
26,804,742
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
Total shareholders’ equity
3,700,393
3,691,250
3,540,325
3,446,950
3,371,972
Selected Statements of Income Data:
Net interest income
$
261,443
$
261,879
$
264,852
$
266,202
$
261,986
Net revenue (2)
374,685
374,099
379,989
364,360
343,643
Net income
62,812
85,964
99,121
81,466
89,146
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)
140,044
124,508
145,435
134,753
129,269
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses and MSR valuation adjustments (non-GAAP) (3)
150,441
122,662
149,411
138,138
138,013
Net income per common share – Basic
1.05
1.46
1.71
1.40
1.54
Net income per common share – Diluted
1.04
1.44
1.69
1.38
1.52
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin
3.12
%
3.17
%
3.37
%
3.62
%
3.70
%
Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
3.14
3.19
3.39
3.64
3.72
Non-interest income to average assets
1.24
1.25
1.35
1.23
1.06
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.58
2.78
2.74
2.87
2.79
Net overhead ratio (4)
1.33
1.53
1.40
1.64
1.72
Return on average assets
0.69
0.96
1.16
1.02
1.16
Return on average common equity
6.82
9.52
11.42
9.68
11.09
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)
8.73
12.17
14.36
12.28
14.14
Average total assets
$
36,625,490
$
35,645,190
$
33,954,592
$
32,055,769
$
31,216,171
Average total shareholders’ equity
3,710,169
3,622,184
3,496,714
3,414,340
3,309,078
Average loans to average deposits ratio
90.1
%
88.8
%
90.6
%
93.9
%
92.7
%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio
88.4
89.0
89.6
92.0
90.3
Common Share Data at end of period:
Market price per common share
$
32.86
$
70.90
$
64.63
$
73.16
$
67.33
Book value per common share
62.13
61.68
60.24
58.62
57.33
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
50.18
49.70
49.16
47.48
46.38
Common shares outstanding
57,545,352
57,821,891
56,698,429
56,667,846
56,638,968
Other Data at end of period:
Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
8.5
%
8.7
%
8.8
%
9.1
%
9.1
%
Risk-based capital ratios:
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
9.3
9.6
9.7
9.6
9.8
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
8.9
9.2
9.3
9.2
9.3
Total capital ratio (5)
11.9
12.2
12.4
12.4
11.7
Allowance for credit losses (6)
$
253,482
$
158,461
$
163,273
$
161,901
$
159,622
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
0.91
%
0.59
%
0.64
%
0.64
%
0.66
%
Number of:
Bank subsidiaries
15
15
15
15
15
Banking offices
187
187
174
172
170
(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale. (2) Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income. (3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency. (5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated. (6) The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments.Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses also includes the allowance for investment securities as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
349,118
$
286,167
$
448,755
$
300,934
$
270,765
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
309
309
59
58
58
Interest bearing deposits with banks
1,943,743
2,164,560
2,260,806
1,437,105
1,609,852
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
3,570,959
3,106,214
2,270,059
2,186,154
2,185,782
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
865,376
1,134,400
1,095,802
1,191,634
1,051,542
Trading account securities
2,257
1,068
3,204
2,430
559
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
47,310
50,840
46,086
44,319
47,653
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
134,546
100,739
92,714
92,026
89,013
Brokerage customer receivables
16,293
16,573
14,943
13,569
14,219
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
656,934
377,313
464,727
394,975
248,557
Loans, net of unearned income
27,807,321
26,800,290
25,710,171
25,304,659
24,214,629
Allowance for loan losses
(216,050
)
(156,828
)
(161,763
)
(160,421
)
(158,212
)
Net loans
27,591,271
26,643,462
25,548,408
25,144,238
24,056,417
Premises and equipment, net
764,583
754,328
721,856
711,214
676,037
Lease investments, net
207,147
231,192
228,647
230,111
224,240
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
1,460,168
1,061,141
1,087,864
1,023,896
888,492
Trade date securities receivable
502,207
—
—
237,607
375,211
Goodwill
643,441
645,220
584,315
584,911
573,658
Other intangible assets
44,185
47,057
43,657
46,588
46,566
Total assets
$
38,799,847
$
36,620,583
$
34,911,902
$
33,641,769
$
32,358,621
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
7,556,755
$
7,216,758
$
7,067,960
$
6,719,958
$
6,353,456
Interest bearing
23,904,905
22,890,380
21,642,419
20,798,857
20,451,286
Total deposits
31,461,660
30,107,138
28,710,379
27,518,815
26,804,742
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,174,894
674,870
574,847
574,823
576,353
Other borrowings
487,503
418,174
410,488
418,057
372,194
Subordinated notes
436,179
436,095
435,979
436,021
139,235
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
Trade date securities payable
—
—
226
—
—
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,285,652
1,039,490
986,092
993,537
840,559
Total liabilities
35,099,454
32,929,333
31,371,577
30,194,819
28,986,649
Shareholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock
125,000
125,000
125,000
125,000
125,000
Common stock
58,266
57,951
56,825
56,794
56,765
Surplus
1,652,063
1,650,278
1,574,011
1,569,969
1,565,185
Treasury stock
(44,891
)
(6,931
)
(6,799
)
(6,650
)
(6,650
)
Retained earnings
1,917,558
1,899,630
1,830,165
1,747,266
1,682,016
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,603
)
(34,678
)
(38,877
)
(45,429
)
(50,344
)
Total shareholders’ equity
3,700,393
3,691,250
3,540,325
3,446,950
3,371,972
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
38,799,847
$
36,620,583
$
34,911,902
$
33,641,769
$
32,358,621
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
301,839
$
308,055
$
314,277
$
309,161
$
296,987
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
3,165
3,201
3,478
3,104
2,209
Interest bearing deposits with banks
4,768
8,971
10,326
5,206
5,300
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
86
390
310
—
—
Investment securities
32,467
27,611
24,758
27,721
27,956
Trading account securities
7
6
20
5
8
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
1,577
1,328
1,294
1,439
1,355
Brokerage customer receivables
158
169
164
178
155
Total interest income
344,067
349,731
354,627
346,814
333,970
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
67,435
74,724
76,168
67,024
60,976
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,360
1,461
1,774
4,193
2,450
Interest on other borrowings
3,546
3,273
3,466
3,525
3,633
Interest on subordinated notes
5,472
5,504
5,470
2,806
1,775
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
2,811
2,890
2,897
3,064
3,150
Total interest expense
82,624
87,852
89,775
80,612
71,984
Net interest income
261,443
261,879
264,852
266,202
261,986
Provision for credit losses
52,961
7,826
10,834
24,580
10,624
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
208,482
254,053
254,018
241,622
251,362
Non-interest income
Wealth management
25,941
24,999
23,999
24,139
23,977
Mortgage banking
48,326
47,860
50,864
37,411
18,158
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,265
10,973
9,972
9,277
8,848
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
(4,359
)
587
710
864
1,364
Fees from covered call options
2,292
1,243
—
643
1,784
Trading (losses) gains, net
(451
)
46
11
(44
)
(171
)
Operating lease income, net
11,984
12,487
12,025
11,733
10,796
Other
18,244
14,025
17,556
14,135
16,901
Total non-interest income
113,242
112,220
115,137
98,158
81,657
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
136,762
145,941
141,024
133,732
125,723
Equipment
14,834
14,485
13,314
12,759
11,770
Operating lease equipment
9,260
9,766
8,907
8,768
8,319
Occupancy, net
17,547
17,132
14,991
15,921
16,245
Data processing
8,373
7,569
6,522
6,204
7,525
Advertising and marketing
10,862
12,517
13,375
12,845
9,858
Professional fees
6,721
7,650
8,037
6,228
5,556
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,863
3,017
2,928
2,957
2,942
FDIC insurance
4,135
1,348
148
4,127
3,576
OREO expense, net
(876
)
536
1,170
1,290
632
Other
24,160
29,630
24,138
24,776
22,228
Total non-interest expense
234,641
249,591
234,554
229,607
214,374
Income before taxes
87,083
116,682
134,601
110,173
118,645
Income tax expense
24,271
30,718
35,480
28,707
29,499
Net income
$
62,812
$
85,964
$
99,121
$
81,466
$
89,146
Preferred stock dividends
2,050
2,050
2,050
2,050
2,050
Net income applicable to common shares
$
60,762
$
83,914
$
97,071
$
79,416
$
87,096
Net income per common share - Basic
$
1.05
$
1.46
$
1.71
$
1.40
$
1.54
Net income per common share - Diluted
$
1.04
$
1.44
$
1.69
$
1.38
$
1.52
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.28
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
$
0.25
Weighted average common shares outstanding
57,620
57,538
56,690
56,662
56,529
Dilutive potential common shares
575
874
773
699
699
Average common shares and dilutive common shares
58,195
58,412
57,463
57,361
57,228
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY STATE
% Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019(1)
Mar 31, 2019
Balance:
Commercial
Commercial, industrial, and other
$
8,999,728
$
8,257,614
$
8,180,070
$
8,246,449
$
7,968,861
36
%
13
%
Commercial, industrial, and other - PCD (2)
26,158
28,306
15,532
24,325
25,330
(31
)
3
Commercial real estate
Construction and development
1,237,274
1,200,783
1,025,961
984,138
951,370
12
30
Non-construction
6,736,706
6,582,053
6,305,423
6,165,115
5,911,474
9
14
Commercial real estate - PCD (2)
211,551
237,440
117,283
126,991
110,661
(44
)
91
Home equity
494,655
513,066
512,303
527,370
528,448
(14
)
(6
)
Home equity - PCD (2)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Residential real estate
1,359,971
1,336,093
1,208,706
1,107,911
1,044,739
7
30
Residential real estate - PCD (2)
17,418
18,128
9,960
10,267
8,785
(16
)
NM
Premium Finance receivables
Commercial insurance
3,465,055
3,442,027
3,449,950
3,368,423
2,988,788
3
16
Life insurance
5,084,695
4,935,320
4,654,588
4,487,921
4,389,599
12
16
Premium finance receivables - PCD (2)
136,944
139,282
140,908
146,557
165,770
(7
)
(17
)
Consumer and other
35,546
107,962
87,161
106,547
118,129
NM
(70
)
Consumer and other - PCD (2)
1,620
2,216
2,326
2,645
2,675
(108
)
(39
)
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
27,807,321
$
26,800,290
$
25,710,171
$
25,304,659
$
24,214,629
15
%
15
%
Mix:
Commercial
Commercial, industrial, and other
32
%
31
%
32
%
33
%
33
%
Commercial, industrial, and other - PCD (2)
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
Construction and development
4
4
4
4
4
Non-construction
24
25
25
24
24
Commercial real estate - PCD (2)
1
1
0
1
1
Home equity
2
2
2
2
2
Home equity - PCD (2)
—
—
—
—
—
Residential real estate
5
5
5
4
4
Residential real estate - PCD (2)
0
0
0
0
0
Premium Finance receivables
Commercial insurance
13
13
13
13
12
Life insurance
18
18
18
18
18
Premium finance receivables - PCD (2)
1
1
1
1
1
Consumer and other
0
0
0
0
1
Consumer and other - PCD (2)
0
0
0
0
0
Total loans, net of unearned income
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
(1) Annualized. (2) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified purchase credit impaired ("PCI") loans to purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
% of Total Balance
Balance
% of Total Balance
Balance
% of Total Balance
Balance
% of Total Balance
Balance
% of Total Balance
Commercial real estate - collateral location by state:
Illinois
$
6,171,606
75.4
%
$
6,176,353
77.0
%
$
5,654,827
75.9
%
$
5,505,290
75.7
%
$
5,331,784
76.5
%
Wisconsin
793,145
9.7
744,975
9.3
744,577
10.0
740,288
10.2
758,097
10.9
Total primary markets
$
6,964,751
85.1
%
$
6,921,328
86.3
%
$
6,399,404
85.9
%
$
6,245,578
85.9
%
$
6,089,881
87.4
%
Indiana
249,680
3.1
218,963
2.7
193,350
2.6
179,977
2.5
175,350
2.5
Florida
126,786
1.5
114,629
1.4
80,120
1.1
60,343
0.8
55,528
0.8
Arizona
72,214
0.9
64,022
0.8
62,657
0.8
62,607
0.9
61,375
0.9
California
63,883
0.8
64,345
0.8
67,999
0.9
68,497
0.9
67,545
1.0
Other
708,217
8.6
636,989
8.0
645,137
8.7
659,242
9.0
523,826
7.4
Total commercial real estate
$
8,185,531
100.0
%
$
8,020,276
100.0
%
$
7,448,667
100.0
%
$
7,276,244
100.0
%
$
6,973,505
100.0
%
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
% Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019 (1)
Mar 31, 2019
Balance:
Non-interest bearing
$
7,556,755
$
7,216,758
$
7,067,960
$
6,719,958
$
6,353,456
19
%
19
%
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
3,181,159
3,093,159
2,966,098
2,788,976
2,948,576
11
8
Wealth management deposits (2)
3,936,968
3,123,063
2,795,838
3,220,256
3,328,781
105
18
Money market
8,114,659
7,854,189
7,326,899
6,460,098
6,093,596
13
33
Savings
3,282,340
3,196,698
2,934,348
2,823,904
2,729,626
11
20
Time certificates of deposit
5,389,779
5,623,271
5,619,236
5,505,623
5,350,707
(17
)
1
Total deposits
$
31,461,660
$
30,107,138
$
28,710,379
$
27,518,815
$
26,804,742
18
%
17
%
Mix:
Non-interest bearing
24
%
24
%
25
%
24
%
24
%
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
10
10
10
10
11
Wealth management deposits (2)
13
10
10
12
12
Money market
26
26
25
24
23
Savings
10
11
10
10
10
Time certificates of deposit
17
19
20
20
20
Total deposits
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
(1) Annualized. (2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, CDEC, trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS As of March 31, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
CDARs & Brokered Certificates of Deposit (1)
MaxSafe Certificates of Deposit (1)
Variable Rate Certificates of Deposit (2)
Other Fixed Rate Certificates of Deposit (1)
Total Time Certificates of Deposit
Weighted- average Rate of Maturing Time Certificates of Deposit (3)
1-3 months
$
1,424
$
22,260
$
66,464
$
1,270,123
$
1,360,271
2.00
%
4-6 months
1,686
23,324
—
627,255
652,265
1.88
7-9 months
609
20,482
—
506,943
528,034
1.70
10-12 months
—
9,319
—
762,874
772,193
1.98
13-18 months
1,401
18,348
—
1,503,823
1,523,572
2.31
19-24 months
—
6,631
—
368,831
375,462
2.00
24+ months
88
2,794
—
175,100
177,982
1.75
Total
$
5,208
$
103,158
$
66,464
$
5,214,949
$
5,389,779
2.03
%
(1) This category of certificates of deposit is shown by contractual maturity date. (2) This category includes variable rate certificates of deposit and savings certificates with the majority repricing on at least a monthly basis. (3) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
Average Balance for three months ended,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
$
1,418,809
$
2,206,251
$
1,960,898
$
893,332
$
897,629
Investment securities (2)
4,780,709
3,909,699
3,410,090
3,653,580
3,630,577
FHLB and FRB stock
114,829
94,843
92,583
105,491
94,882
Liquidity management assets (6)
6,314,347
6,210,793
5,463,571
4,652,403
4,623,088
Other earning assets (3)(6)
19,166
18,353
17,809
15,719
13,591
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
403,262
381,878
379,870
281,732
188,190
Loans, net of unearned income (4)(6)
26,936,728
26,137,722
25,346,290
24,553,263
23,880,916
Total earning assets (6)
33,673,503
32,748,746
31,207,540
29,503,117
28,705,785
Allowance for loan and investment security losses (7)
(176,291
)
(167,759
)
(168,423
)
(164,231
)
(157,782
)
Cash and due from banks
321,982
316,631
297,475
273,679
283,019
Other assets
2,806,296
2,747,572
2,618,000
2,443,204
2,385,149
Total assets
$
36,625,490
$
35,645,190
$
33,954,592
$
32,055,769
$
31,216,171
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
$
3,113,733
$
3,016,991
$
2,912,961
$
2,878,021
$
2,803,338
Wealth management deposits
2,838,719
2,934,292
2,888,817
2,605,690
2,614,035
Money market accounts
7,990,775
7,647,635
6,956,755
6,095,285
5,915,525
Savings accounts
3,189,835
3,028,763
2,837,039
2,752,828
2,715,422
Time deposits
5,526,407
5,682,449
5,590,228
5,322,384
5,267,796
Interest-bearing deposits
22,659,469
22,310,130
21,185,800
19,654,208
19,316,116
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
951,613
596,594
574,833
869,812
594,335
Other borrowings
469,577
415,092
416,300
419,064
465,571
Subordinated notes
436,119
436,025
436,041
220,771
139,217
Junior subordinated debentures
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
253,566
Total interest-bearing liabilities
24,770,344
24,011,407
22,866,540
21,417,421
20,768,805
Non-interest bearing deposits
7,235,177
7,128,166
6,776,786
6,487,627
6,444,378
Other liabilities
909,800
883,433
814,552
736,381
693,910
Equity
3,710,169
3,622,184
3,496,714
3,414,340
3,309,078
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
36,625,490
$
35,645,190
$
33,954,592
$
32,055,769
$
31,216,171
Net free funds/contribution (5)
$
8,903,159
$
8,737,339
$
8,341,000
$
8,085,696
$
7,936,980
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements. (2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets. (3) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities. (4) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans. (5) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. (6) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (7) Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
Net Interest Income for three months ended,
(In thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Interest income:
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
$
4,854
$
9,361
$
10,636
$
5,206
$
5,300
Investment securities
33,018
28,184
25,332
28,290
28,521
FHLB and FRB stock
1,577
1,328
1,294
1,439
1,355
Liquidity management assets (2)
39,449
38,873
37,262
34,935
35,176
Other earning assets (2)
167
176
189
184
165
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
3,165
3,201
3,478
3,104
2,209
Loans, net of unearned income (2)
302,699
308,947
315,255
310,191
298,021
Total interest income
$
345,480
$
351,197
$
356,184
$
348,414
$
335,571
Interest expense:
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
$
3,665
$
4,622
$
5,291
$
5,553
$
4,613
Wealth management deposits
6,935
7,867
9,163
7,091
7,000
Money market accounts
22,363
25,603
25,426
21,451
19,460
Savings accounts
5,790
6,145
5,622
4,959
4,249
Time deposits
28,682
30,487
30,666
27,970
25,654
Interest-bearing deposits
67,435
74,724
76,168
67,024
60,976
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,360
1,461
1,774
4,193
2,450
Other borrowings
3,546
3,273
3,466
3,525
3,633
Subordinated notes
5,472
5,504
5,470
2,806
1,775
Junior subordinated debentures
2,811
2,890
2,897
3,064
3,150
Total interest expense
$
82,624
$
87,852
$
89,775
$
80,612
$
71,984
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
(1,413
)
(1,466
)
(1,557
)
(1,600
)
(1,601
)
Net interest income (GAAP) (1)
261,443
261,879
264,852
266,202
261,986
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
1,413
1,466
1,557
1,600
1,601
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1)
$
262,856
$
263,345
$
266,409
$
267,802
$
263,587
(1) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio. (2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Yield earned on:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
1.38
%
1.68
%
2.15
%
2.34
%
2.39
%
Investment securities
2.78
2.86
2.95
3.11
3.19
FHLB and FRB stock
5.52
5.55
5.55
5.47
5.79
Liquidity management assets
2.51
2.48
2.71
3.01
3.09
Other earning assets
3.50
3.83
4.20
4.68
4.91
Mortgage loans held-for-sale
3.16
3.33
3.63
4.42
4.76
Loans, net of unearned income
4.52
4.69
4.93
5.07
5.06
Total earning assets
4.13
%
4.25
%
4.53
%
4.74
%
4.74
%
Rate paid on:
NOW and interest bearing demand deposits
0.47
%
0.61
%
0.72
%
0.77
%
0.67
%
Wealth management deposits
0.98
1.06
1.26
1.09
1.09
Money market accounts
1.13
1.33
1.45
1.41
1.33
Savings accounts
0.73
0.80
0.79
0.72
0.63
Time deposits
2.09
2.13
2.18
2.11
1.98
Interest-bearing deposits
1.20
1.33
1.43
1.37
1.29
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1.42
0.97
1.22
1.93
1.67
Other borrowings
3.04
3.13
3.30
3.37
3.16
Subordinated notes
5.02
5.05
5.02
5.08
5.10
Junior subordinated debentures
4.39
4.46
4.47
4.78
4.97
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.34
%
1.45
%
1.56
%
1.51
%
1.40
%
Interest rate spread (1)(3)
2.79
%
2.80
%
2.97
%
3.23
%
3.34
%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Net free funds/contribution (2)
0.35
0.39
0.42
0.41
0.38
Net interest margin (GAAP) (3)
3.12
%
3.17
%
3.37
%
3.62
%
3.70
%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
3.14
%
3.19
%
3.39
%
3.64
%
3.72
%
(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
Static Shock Scenario
+200 Basis Points
+100 Basis Points
-100 Basis Points
Mar 31, 2020
22.5
%
10.6
%
(9.4
)%
Dec 31, 2019
18.6
9.7
(10.9
)
Sep 30, 2019
20.7
10.5
(11.9
)
Jun 30, 2019
17.3
8.9
(10.2
)
Mar 31, 2019
14.9
7.8
(8.5
)
Ramp Scenario
+200 Basis Points
+100 Basis Points
-100 Basis Points
Mar 31, 2020
7.7
%
3.7
%
(3.8
)%
Dec 31, 2019
9.3
4.8
(5.0
)
Sep 30, 2019
10.1
5.2
(5.6
)
Jun 30, 2019
8.3
4.3
(4.6
)
Mar 31, 2019
6.7
3.5
(3.3
)
TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
Loans repricing or maturity period
As of March 31, 2020
(In thousands)
One year or less
From one to five years
Over five years
Total
Commercial
Fixed rate
$
295,238
$
1,747,321
$
808,067
$
2,850,626
Variable rate
6,153,781
21,347
132
6,175,260
Total commercial
$
6,449,019
$
1,768,668
$
808,199
$
9,025,886
Commercial real estate
Fixed rate
518,259
2,242,979
434,901
3,196,139
Variable rate
4,952,584
36,808
—
4,989,392
Total commercial real estate
$
5,470,843
$
2,279,787
$
434,901
$
8,185,531
Home equity
Fixed rate
24,813
4,070
570
29,453
Variable rate
465,202
—
—
465,202
Total home equity
$
490,015
$
4,070
$
570
$
494,655
Residential real estate
Fixed rate
40,814
15,607
398,189
454,610
Variable rate
90,205
338,495
494,079
922,779
Total residential real estate
$
131,019
$
354,102
$
892,268
$
1,377,389
Premium finance receivables - commercial
Fixed rate
3,378,077
86,978
—
3,465,055
Variable rate
—
—
—
—
Total premium finance receivables - commercial
$
3,378,077
$
86,978
$
—
$
3,465,055
Premium finance receivables - life insurance
Fixed rate
16,164
142,886
23,785
182,835
Variable rate
5,038,804
—
—
5,038,804
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $8.9 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $5.7 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
Basis Points (bps) Change in
Prime
1-month LIBOR
12-month LIBOR
First Quarter 2020
-150
bps
-77
bps
-100
bps
Fourth Quarter 2019
-25
-26
-3
Third Quarter 2019
-50
-38
-15
Second Quarter 2019
0
-9
-53
First Quarter 2019
0
-1
-30
TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
$
158,461
$
163,273
$
161,901
$
159,622
$
154,164
Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13
47,418
—
—
—
—
Provision for credit losses
52,961
7,826
10,834
24,580
10,624
Other adjustments
(73
)
30
(13
)
(11
)
(27
)
Charge-offs:
Commercial
2,153
11,222
6,775
17,380
503
Commercial real estate
85
533
809
326
3,734
Home equity
1,001
1,330
1,594
690
88
Residential real estate
356
483
25
287
3
Premium finance receivables
3,184
3,817
1,866
5,009
2,210
Consumer and other
128
167
117
136
102
PCD (1)
530
—
—
—
—
Total charge-offs
7,437
17,552
11,186
23,828
6,640
Recoveries:
Commercial
356
1,871
367
289
318
Commercial real estate
79
1,404
385
247
480
Home equity
294
166
183
68
62
Residential real estate
60
50
203
140
29
Premium finance receivables
1,110
1,350
563
734
556
Consumer and other
39
43
36
60
56
PCD (1)
214
—
—
—
—
Total recoveries
2,152
4,884
1,737
1,538
1,501
Net charge-offs
(5,285
)
(12,668
)
(9,449
)
(22,290
)
(5,139
)
Allowance for credit losses at period end
$
253,482
$
158,461
$
163,273
$
161,901
$
159,622
Annualized net charge-offs by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
Commercial
0.09
%
0.46
%
0.31
%
0.85
%
0.01
%
Commercial real estate
0.00
(0.04
)
0.02
0.00
0.19
Home equity
0.57
0.89
1.08
0.47
0.02
Residential real estate
0.10
0.14
(0.07
)
0.06
(0.01
)
Premium finance receivables
0.10
0.28
0.15
0.55
0.23
Consumer and other
0.59
0.41
0.27
0.30
0.16
PCD (1)
0.32
—
—
—
—
Total loans, net of unearned income
0.08
%
0.19
%
0.15
%
0.36
%
0.09
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses
9.98
%
161.87
%
87.22
%
90.68
%
48.37
%
Loans at period-end
$
27,807,321
$
26,800,290
$
25,710,171
$
25,304,659
$
24,214,629
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
0.78
%
0.59
%
0.63
%
0.63
%
0.65
%
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end
0.91
0.59
0.64
0.64
0.66
(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI charge-offs and recoveries are presented with the non-PCI charge-offs and recoveries in their respective class.
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Provision for loan losses
$
50,396
$
7,704
$
10,804
$
24,510
$
10,608
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
2,569
122
30
70
16
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses
(4
)
—
—
—
—
Provision for credit losses
$
52,961
$
7,826
$
10,834
$
24,580
$
10,624
Allowance for loan losses
$
216,050
156,828
161,763
$
160,421
$
158,212
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
37,362
1,633
1,510
1,480
1,410
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses
70
—
—
—
—
Allowance for credit losses
$
253,482
$
158,461
$
163,273
$
161,901
$
159,622
TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO
The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s core, niche and consumer and purchased loan portfolios, as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
As of March 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Recorded Investment
Calculated Allowance
% of its category’s balance
Recorded Investment
Calculated Allowance
% of its category’s balance
Commercial: (1)
Commercial, industrial and other
$
8,888,342
$
104,754
1.18
%
$
8,121,584
$
64,829
0.80
%
Commercial real estate: (1)
Construction and development
1,113,863
31,687
2.84
1,075,545
16,418
1.53
Non-construction
6,388,142
68,914
1.08
6,199,042
51,935
0.84
Home equity (1)
451,804
11,844
2.62
469,498
3,860
0.82
Residential real estate (1)
1,274,351
11,621
0.91
1,246,829
9,736
0.78
Total core loan portfolio
$
18,116,502
$
228,820
1.26
%
$
17,112,498
$
146,778
0.86
%
Premium finance receivables (1)
Commercial insurance loans
$
3,465,055
$
7,426
0.21
$
3,442,027
$
8,132
0.24
%
Life insurance loans
5,084,695
454
0.01
4,935,321
1,515
0.03
Consumer and other (1)
34,111
331
0.97
107,053
1,704
1.59
Total niche and consumer loan portfolio
$
8,583,861
$
8,211
0.10
%
$
8,484,401
$
11,351
0.13
%
Purchased commercial (2)
$
137,544
$
2,592
1.88
$
164,336
$
91
0.06
%
Purchased commercial real estate (2)
683,526
12,195
1.78
745,689
158
0.02
Purchased home equity (2)
42,851
550
1.28
43,568
18
0.04
Purchased residential real estate (2)
103,038
929
0.90
107,392
64
0.06
Purchased life insurance loans (2)
136,944
—
—
139,281
—
—
Purchased consumer and other (2)
3,055
115
3.76
3,125
1
0.03
Total purchased loan portfolio
$
1,106,958
$
16,381
1.48
$
1,203,391
$
332
0.03
%
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
27,807,321
$
253,412
0.91
$
26,800,290
158,461
0.59
%
(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. Excludes PCD loans. (2) Includes PCD loans.
TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING
As of March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-PCD
PCD (1)
Total Loans
Non-PCD
PCD (1)
Total Loans
Loan Balances:
Commercial
Nonaccrual
$
47,661
$
2,255
$
49,916
$
37,224
$
—
$
37,224
90+ days and still accruing
3
1,238
1,241
—
1,855
1,855
60-89 days past due
8,541
332
8,873
2,852
423
3,275
30-59 days past due
86,129
—
86,129
70,010
7,314
77,324
Current
8,857,394
22,333
8,879,727
8,147,528
18,714
8,166,242
Total Commercial
$
8,999,728
$
26,158
$
9,025,886
$
8,257,614
$
28,306
$
8,285,920
Commercial real estate
Nonaccrual
$
36,904
$
25,926
$
62,830
$
26,113
$
—
$
26,113
90+ days and still accruing
516
—
516
—
14,946
14,946
60-89 days past due
7,415
2,797
10,212
23,573
7,973
31,546
30-59 days past due
65,578
9,490
75,068
66,442
31,125
97,567
Current
7,863,567
173,338
8,036,905
7,666,708
183,396
7,850,104
Total Commercial real estate
$
7,973,980
$
211,551
$
8,185,531
$
7,782,836
$
237,440
$
8,020,276
Home equity
Nonaccrual
$
7,243
$
—
$
7,243
$
7,363
$
—
$
7,363
90+ days and still accruing
—
—
—
—
—
—
60-89 days past due
214
—
214
454
—
454
30-59 days past due
2,096
—
2,096
3,533
—
3,533
Current
485,102
—
485,102
501,716
—
501,716
Total Home equity
$
494,655
$
—
$
494,655
$
513,066
$
—
$
513,066
Residential real estate
Nonaccrual
$
13,132
$
5,833
$
18,965
$
13,797
$
—
$
13,797
90+ days and still accruing
605
—
605
—
5,771
5,771
60-89 days past due
345
—
345
2,474
615
3,089
30-59 days past due
26,437
2,546
28,983
16,664
1,377
18,041
Current
1,319,452
9,039
1,328,491
1,303,158
10,365
1,313,523
Total Residential real estate
$
1,359,971
$
17,418
$
1,377,389
$
1,336,093
$
18,128
$
1,354,221
Premium finance receivables
Nonaccrual
$
21,058
$
—
$
21,058
$
21,180
$
—
$
21,180
90+ days and still accruing
16,505
—
16,505
11,517
—
11,517
60-89 days past due
12,730
—
12,730
12,119
—
12,119
30-59 days past due
70,185
—
70,185
51,342
—
51,342
Current
8,429,272
136,944
8,566,216
8,281,189
139,282
8,420,471
Total Premium finance receivables
$
8,549,750
$
136,944
$
8,686,694
$
8,377,347
$
139,282
$
8,516,629
Consumer and other
Nonaccrual
$
232
$
171
$
403
$
231
$
—
$
231
90+ days and still accruing
78
—
78
163
124
287
60-89 days past due
607
18
625
40
—
40
30-59 days past due
188
19
207
344
—
344
Current
34,441
1,412
35,853
107,184
2,092
109,276
Total Consumer and other
$
35,546
$
1,620
$
37,166
$
107,962
$
2,216
$
110,178
Total loans, net of unearned income
Nonaccrual
$
126,230
$
34,185
$
160,415
$
105,908
$
—
$
105,908
90+ days and still accruing
17,707
1,238
18,945
11,680
22,696
34,376
60-89 days past due
29,852
3,147
32,999
41,512
9,011
50,523
30-59 days past due
250,613
12,055
262,668
208,335
39,816
248,151
Current
26,989,228
343,066
27,332,294
26,007,483
353,849
26,361,332
Total loans, net of unearned income
$
27,413,630
$
393,691
$
27,807,321
$
26,374,918
$
425,372
$
26,800,290
(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020. For prior periods presented, the previously classified PCI loans are presented with the PCD loans in their respective class.
TABLE 13: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1):
Non-PCD
PCD(2)
Commercial
$
3
$
1,238
$
—
$
—
$
488
$
—
Commercial real estate
516
—
—
—
—
—
Home equity
—
—
—
—
—
—
Residential real estate
605
—
—
—
—
30
Premium finance receivables
16,505
—
11,517
10,612
6,940
6,726
Consumer and other
78
—
163
53
172
218
Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
17,707
1,238
11,680
10,665
7,600
6,974
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial
47,661
2,255
37,224
43,931
47,604
55,792
Commercial real estate
36,904
25,926
26,113
21,557
20,875
15,933
Home equity
7,243
—
7,363
7,920
8,489
7,885
Residential real estate
13,132
5,833
13,797
13,447
14,236
15,879
Premium finance receivables
21,058
—
21,180
16,540
14,423
14,797
Consumer and other
232
171
231
224
220
326
Total non-accrual loans
126,230
34,185
105,908
103,619
105,847
110,612
Total non-performing loans:
Commercial
47,664
3,493
37,224
43,931
48,092
55,792
Commercial real estate
37,420
25,926
26,113
21,557
20,875
15,933
Home equity
7,243
—
7,363
7,920
8,489
7,885
Residential real estate
13,737
5,833
13,797
13,447
14,236
15,909
Premium finance receivables
37,563
—
32,697
27,152
21,363
21,523
Consumer and other
310
171
394
277
392
544
Total non-performing loans
$
143,937
$
35,423
$
117,588
$
114,284
$
113,447
$
117,586
Other real estate owned
2,701
—
5,208
8,584
9,920
9,154
Other real estate owned - from acquisitions
8,325
—
9,963
8,898
9,917
12,366
Other repossessed assets
—
—
4
257
263
270
Total non-performing assets
$
154,963
$
35,423
$
132,763
$
132,023
$
133,547
$
139,376
Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets
$
46,995
$
54
$
36,725
$
45,178
$
45,862
$
48,305
Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance:
Commercial
0.53
%
13.35
%
0.45
%
0.54
%
0.58
%
0.70
%
Commercial real estate
0.47
12.26
0.33
0.29
0.29
0.23
Home equity
1.46
—
1.44
1.55
1.61
1.49
Residential real estate
1.01
33.49
1.02
1.10
1.27
1.51
Premium finance receivables
0.44
—
0.39
0.34
0.27
0.29
Consumer and other
0.87
10.56
0.36
0.31
0.36
0.45
Total loans, net of unearned income
0.53
%
9.00
%
0.44
%
0.44
%
0.45
%
0.49
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.49
%
0.36
%
0.38
%
0.40
%
0.43
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans
120.46
%
133.37
%
141.54
%
141.41
%
134.55
%
(1) As of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, no TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest. (2) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020.
Non-performing Loans Rollforward
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Non-PCD
PCD(2)
Balance at beginning of period
$
117,588
$
—
$
114,284
$
113,447
$
117,586
$
113,234
Additions, net
30,390
1,805
30,977
20,781
20,567
24,030
Additions from the adoption of ASU 2016-13
—
37,285
—
—
—
—
Return to performing status
(317
)
(169
)
(243
)
(407
)
(47
)
(14,077
)
Payments received
(4,451
)
(3,498
)
(19,380
)
(16,326
)
(5,438
)
(4,024
)
Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets
(1,297
)
—
—
(1,493
)
(1,486
)
(82
)
Charge-offs
(2,551
)
—
(11,798
)
(6,984
)
(16,817
)
(3,992
)
Net change for niche loans (1)
4,575
—
3,748
5,266
(918
)
2,497
Balance at end of period
$
143,937
$
35,423
$
117,588
$
114,284
$
113,447
$
117,586
(1) This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans. (2) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the Company transitioned all previously classified PCI loans to PCD loans effective January 1, 2020.