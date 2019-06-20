Log in
Wipro : Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ recognizes Wipro as a Leader in 2019 Healthcare Payer Digital Services

06/20/2019 | 08:42am EDT

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been cited as a leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and Service Provider Landscape - 2019.

The report evaluated the digital services capabilities of 20 service providers and mapped them on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ basis several vision and capability, and market impact-related parameters. Wipro was positioned as a leader for delivering transformative engagements by leveraging next-generation technologies, fostering innovation, and enhancing value-based care in the healthcare segment.

Everest Group recognised Wipro as a leader in terms of its vision and strategy, innovation and investments in the Payer Digital Services space, and for leading technology adoption in the market. Wipro’s strategic acquisitions, the company’s creative ‘as-a-service’ client engagement constructs and its use of automation, cognitive capabilities, and analytics for driving superior user experience, competitive advantage and efficiency for payers have been commended in the report.

“There is a perfect storm building towards digital transformation and smart patient experiences in healthcare. Regulators, payers, and the supply ecosystem are now converging on a path to accelerated innovation,” said Abhishek Singh, Vice President, Everest Group. “Wipro’s work with clients in the last few years has helped augment its credentials as an execution and innovation partner in this space.”

Mohd Ehteshamul Haque, Senior Vice President and Global Head - Healthcare and Services Vertical, Health Strategic Business Unit, Wipro Limited said, “The healthcare payer industry is at a point of inflection given the innovation that is underway in this space. At Wipro, we bring together capabilities in healthcare strategic consulting, member experience design and engineering transformation to help our clients differentiate in a disruptive and competitive environment. Our rating as a leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment and Service Provider Landscape – 2019 underlines the success of our strategy for this unique segment.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.


© Business Wire 2019
