Wipro : First Master of Arts in STEM Education in the UK launched by King's College London in Partnership with Wipro

Wipro has supported King's College London in developing the programme and will offer scholarships to in-service teachers of STEM-related subjects

London, United Kingdom - February 26, 2019:

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and King's College London, today announced the launch of the enrolment process for the first Master of Arts (MA) programme in STEM Education in the UK. The degree programme, which will commence in September 2019, is designed to be a year-long programme for full-time students and a two-year course for part-time students.

The MA in STEM Education will welcome students seeking formal training and the skills to drive educational change in an increasingly technological and science-rich world.

The course will be taught by academic staff of the Centre for Research in Education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CRESTEM) in the School of Education, Communication and Society at King's College London, and is aimed at education professionals from science, mathematics, engineering and computing backgrounds and policy makers. The programme will focus on essential and practically-oriented STEM knowledge as well as emerging fields such as environmental education and will take a blended learning approach, involving face-to face as well as online learning opportunities.

Students will work with leading academics who are committed to high quality research-led education. King's College London's association with reputed organisations and institutions will also offer the students internship opportunities at organisations that promote STEM education.

Wipro has supported King's College London in developing the curriculum for the Master of Arts in STEM education course and will also offer scholarships to cover up to 70% of tuition fees, to ensure accessibility of the course for diverse cohorts of in-service teachers and educators from the United Kingdom. There will be a strong focus on attracting enrolments from educators from Opportunity Areas.

National and international interest in encouraging STEM subject uptake and career pathways has increased over the last decade, driven by concerns over the shortfalls in filling technical and professional roles across a range of engineering, science and technology-related sectors. The partnership will help address these concerns by generating more interest in STEM subjects, developing higher standards of teaching, and investing in teacher retention, especially in the national 'social mobility cold spots'.

Sharmila Paranjpe, Country Head - United Kingdom & Ireland, Wipro Limited said,'Wipro is committed to supporting teachers to improve public education in the United Kingdom. We are proud to partner with King's College London for a first-of-its-kind Master of Arts in STEM education in the country. The programme will provide high quality professional development support to early and mid-career educators from diverse backgrounds.'

Professor Beatrice Szczepek Reed, Head of The School of Education, Communication & Society, King's College London said, 'King's was one of the first UK universities to enter the field of teacher education and education research almost 130 years ago, and it has remained a sector leader. Over the past 40 years it has gained a global reputation for excellence in science and mathematics education. Wipro's support for the Masters in STEM Education means that we can make the degree accessible to STEM teachers from across the country and from diverse backgrounds. The course will focus on essential STEM knowledge as well as emerging fields, such as Environmental Education and Makerspaces. By working together, Wipro and King's are addressing the shortage of STEM expertise in the UK economy and the development of its outstanding teachers.'

Interested educators can find more information at:

https://www.kcl.ac.uk/sspp/departments/education/research/research-centres/crestem/index.aspx

Contact: Dr Melissa Glackin, melissa.glackin@kcl.ac.uk

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 170,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About King's College London

King's College London is a multi-faculty institution, providing high-quality teaching, research and innovation across the sciences, humanities, medicine, law, dentistry, and social sciences. As a member of the Russell Group, an association of leading UK research-intensive universities, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards in research and education. King's is one of the top 25 universities in the world and the fourth oldest university in England, based in the heart of London. King's has over 31,000 students (including more than 12,800 postgraduates) from some 150 countries and over 8,500 employees.

