WIPRO   INE075A01022

WIPRO

(WIPRO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 07/16
260 INR   +0.04%
07:13aWIPRO : First-Quarter Net Profit Rises 13%, Beating Expectations
DJ
06:45aWIPRO : ITOT Convergence- A Catalyst for Business Transformation
PU
06:45aWIPRO : The time is ripe for citizen integration
PU
News 
News

Wipro : First-Quarter Net Profit Rises 13%, Beating Expectations

07/17/2019 | 07:13am EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Wipro Ltd. (507685.BY) on Wednesday reported a 13% on year gain in fiscal first-quarter net profit, helped by stronger sales in its banking, financial services and insurance business.

Net profit for the June quarter was 23.88 billion Indian rupees ($348 million), compared with INR21.21 billion in the same period a year earlier, the Indian software and services company said.

The result beat the INR23.20 billion net income forecast by analysts on FactSet.

Revenue rose 5.3% on year to INR147.16 billion in the quarter, while costs increased 2.9% to INR124.93 billion, Wipro said.

The company said revenue from its financial clients rose 14% on year to INR45.39 billion. The banking, financial services and insurance segment accounts for nearly a third of its total business.

Wipro said it has applied to the Securities and Exchange Board of India to buy back 5.4% of its shares for INR105 billion and is waiting to hear from the regulator.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

