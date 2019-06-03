Wipro : Is your business transformation agenda covering these six key areas?

Hi-tech companies are navigating the turbulent waters of change. As the Internet changed commerce, Apple changed music, and Airbnb changed hospitality, so is the concept of everything-as-a-service changing hi-tech. From printer as a product, companies have moved to managed print services; from storage as hardware, companies have moved to storage as a utility. As hi-tech business models morph to accommodate new digital channels, new revenue streams, recurring revenue opportunities, and go-to-market strategies, companies need to be conscious of change across these six key dimensions as well.

