End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 06/03
291.3 INR   +1.71%
Wipro : Is your business transformation agenda covering these six key areas?

06/03/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

Hi-tech companies are navigating the turbulent waters of change. As the Internet changed commerce, Apple changed music, and Airbnb changed hospitality, so is the concept of everything-as-a-service changing hi-tech. From printer as a product, companies have moved to managed print services; from storage as hardware, companies have moved to storage as a utility. As hi-tech business models morph to accommodate new digital channels, new revenue streams, recurring revenue opportunities, and go-to-market strategies, companies need to be conscious of change across these six key dimensions as well.

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 17:33:10 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 620 B
EBIT 2020 108 B
Net income 2020 97 991 M
Finance 2020 250 B
Yield 2020 1,29%
P/E ratio 2020 17,06
P/E ratio 2021 15,94
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
Capitalization 1 721 B
Chart WIPRO
Duration : Period :
Wipro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIPRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 260  INR
Spread / Average Target -9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Azim Hasham Premji Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO15.42%24 733
ACCENTURE26.28%119 391
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.03%118 475
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.72%112 595
VMWARE, INC.29.06%72 609
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.12%69 689
