Wipro Limited : to Announce Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 on October 24, 2018

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO), a leading global
information technology, consulting and business process services
company, will announce results for the second quarter ended September
30, 2018 on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 after stock market trading hours
in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the
company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors.
At 7:15 PM IST* (9:45 AM US Eastern time) following the results
announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s
performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST*
(9:00 AM US Eastern time) to: vaibhav.saha@wipro.com
or abhishekkumar.jain@wipro.com.
The audio from the conference call will be available online through a
web-cast and can be accessed at http://services.choruscall.eu/links/wipro181024.html.
|
Dial in details for the conference call are as below:
|
Time
|
7.15 PM - IST* (9:45 AM-ET#)
|
Click
here for the Diamond Pass link
Diamond Pass™ is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to
your conference call without having to wait for an operator.
If you have a Diamond Pass™ click the above link to associate your
pin and receive the access details for this conference, if you do
not have a Diamond Pass™ please register through the link and you
will receive your Diamond Pass™ for this conference.
|
Primary Access Toll Number
|
+91 22 6280 1120
|
|
+91 22 7115 8021
|
Local Access
|
+91-7045671221
|
Available all over India
|
|
US Toll Free Number
|
1 866 746 2133
|
US Standby Toll Number
|
1 323 386 8721
|
UK Toll Free Number
|
0 808 101 1573
|
UK Standby Toll Number
|
44 203 478 5524
|
No passcode Required
|
* Indian Standard Time, # US Eastern Time
Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of
schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions
before and during the call.
The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the
call on following numbers:
|
Call Playback Numbers:
|
|
|
Phone Number
|
|
Pass-code / Conference ID
|
|
Replay Dates
|
India Toll
|
|
+91 22 71945757
+91 22 66635757
|
|
Access Code: 947765#
|
|
24-Oct-18 to 23-Nov-18
|
International Toll
|
|
18554360715
|
|
Access Code: 947765#
|
|
24-Oct-18 to 23-Nov-18
