WIPRO (WIPRO)
Wipro Limited : to Announce Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 on October 24, 2018

10/08/2018 | 03:28pm CEST

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors.

At 7:15 PM IST* (9:45 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time) to: vaibhav.saha@wipro.com or abhishekkumar.jain@wipro.com.

The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at http://services.choruscall.eu/links/wipro181024.html.

Dial in details for the conference call are as below:

Time 7.15 PM - IST* (9:45 AM-ET#)


Click here for the Diamond Pass link

 

Diamond Pass™ is a Premium Service that enables you to connect to your conference call without having to wait for an operator.

 

If you have a Diamond Pass™ click the above link to associate your pin and receive the access details for this conference, if you do not have a Diamond Pass™ please register through the link and you will receive your Diamond Pass™ for this conference.

Primary Access Toll Number +91 22 6280 1120
  +91 22 7115 8021
Local Access

+91-7045671221

Available all over India

 

US Toll Free Number 1 866 746 2133
US Standby Toll Number 1 323 386 8721
UK Toll Free Number 0 808 101 1573
UK Standby Toll Number 44 203 478 5524
No passcode Required

* Indian Standard Time, # US Eastern Time

Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.

The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on following numbers:

Call Playback Numbers:

    Phone Number   Pass-code / Conference ID   Replay Dates
India Toll   +91 22 71945757

+91 22 66635757

  Access Code: 947765#   24-Oct-18 to 23-Nov-18
International Toll   18554360715   Access Code: 947765#   24-Oct-18 to 23-Nov-18

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 583 B
EBIT 2019 93 163 M
Net income 2019 85 432 M
Finance 2019 220 B
Yield 2019 1,81%
P/E ratio 2019 17,30
P/E ratio 2020 15,63
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 1 472 B
Chart WIPRO
Duration : Period :
Wipro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIPRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 305  INR
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Azim Hasham Premji Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO3.24%19 856
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.86%136 030
ACCENTURE11.85%115 412
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES55.56%106 451
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.84%66 049
VMWARE, INC.24.91%63 983
