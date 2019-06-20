Wipro : NYSE Corporate Governance Report 2019 (PDF) 0 06/20/2019 | 06:14pm EDT Send by mail :

COMPLIANCE REPORT WITH THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE RULES OF THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE (NYSE) AS APPROVED BY THE SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION ON NOVEMBER 4, 2003 AS MODIFIED ON NOVEMBER 3, 2004, AUGUST 26, 2009, NOVEMBER 25, 2009 AND JANUARY 11, 2013 AND CODIFIED IN SECTION 303A OF THE NYSE LISTED COMPANY MANUAL FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2019. The New York Stock Exchange's Board of Directors approved significant changes in its listing standards in 2002, aimed at restoring investor confidence by strengthening corporate governance practices. Companies listed on the NYSE must comply with these Corporate Governance standards which are codified in Section 303A of the NYSE Listed Companies Manual. Though some of the requirements are not applicable, the company's governance policies and practices are generally in compliance with the practices applicable to domestic companies though some of the practices may be different from domestic company's practices as explained in Para 303A.11. Listed companies that are foreign private issuers (as such term is defined in Rule 3b-4 of the Securities Exchange Act, 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") are permitted to follow their home country practices in lieu of the provisions of Section 303A, except that such companies are required to comply with the requirements of Sections 303A.06, 303A.11 and 303A.12 (b) and (c). A compliance report on the Corporate Governance Standards as codified in Section 303A of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as of March 31, 2019 is presented below: 1. Listed companies must have a majority of independent directors (303A.01) The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Wipro Ltd. (the "Company") is comprised of eight Independent Non-Executive Directors out of a total of eleven directors as of March 31, 2019. 2. No director qualifies as "independent" unless the board of directors affirmatively determines that the director has no material relationship with the listed company (either directly or as a partner, shareholder or officer of an organization that has a relationship with the company). (303A.02(a)(i)) Eight directors on the board are "Independent Directors" and satisfy the qualifying criteria of independent directors' as described by the rule. The Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee evaluates independence and recommends appointment of the Independent Directors to the Board. In addition, in affirmatively determining the independence of any director who will serve on the compensation committee of the listed company's board of directors, the board of directors must consider all factors specifically relevant to determining whether a director has a relationship to the listed company which is material to that director's ability to be independent from management in connection with the duties of a compensation committee member, including, but not limited to: the source of compensation of such director, including any consulting, advisory or other compensatory fee paid by the listed company to such director; and whether such director is affiliated with the listed company, a subsidiary of the listed company or an affiliate of a subsidiary of the listed company. (303A.02(a)(ii)) The members of the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee comprise of Independent Directors and these Independent Directors provide an annual declaration to the Company that, apart from receiving directors' remuneration, they do not have any pecuniary relationship with the Company which may affect their independence and that they are not affiliated with a subsidiary company of the Company or an affiliate of a subsidiary of the Company. In addition, a Director is not independent if- The director is or has been within the last three years, an employee of the listed company or an immediate family member is, or has been within the last three years, an executive officer, of the listed company. (303A.02(b)(i)) None of our existing Independent Directors or their immediate family members has held the office as an executive officer in the Company within the last three years. The director has received, or has an immediate family member who has received, during any twelve-month period within the last three years, more than $120,000 in direct compensation from the listed company, other than director and committee fees and pension or other forms of deferred compensation for prior service (provided such compensation is not contingent in any way on continued service). (303A.02(b)(ii)) None of our Independent Directors or their immediate family member has received any direct compensation from the Company other than the remuneration by way of Commission and Board sitting fees. The director is a current partner or employee of a firm that is the listed Company's internal or external auditor; (B) the director has an immediately family member who is a current partner of such a firm; (C) the director has an immediate family member who is a current employee of such a firm and personally works on the listed company's audit or; the director or an immediate family member was within the last three years a partner or employee of such a firm and personally worked on the listed company's audit within that time. (303A.02(b)(iii)) None of our Independent Directors or their immediate family members have been affiliated or employed in any of these capacities by a present or former internal or external auditor of the company at any point of time and have never participated in the firm's audit or assurance of tax compliance practice. The director or an immediate family member, is or has been within the last three years, employed as an executive officer of another company where any of the listed company's present executive officers at the same time serves or served on that Company's compensation committee. (303A.02(b)(iv)) Within the last three years, none of our Independent Directors or their immediate family members is or has been employed as executive officers of another company where any of the Company's present executive officers simultaneously serves or served on that company's compensation committee. The director is a current employee, or an immediate family member is a current executive officer, of a company that has made payments to, or received payments from, the listed company for property or services in an amount, which, in any of the last three fiscal years, exceeds the greater of $1 million or 2% of such other company's consolidated gross revenues. (303A.02(b)(v)) None of our Independent Directors, nor any of their immediate family members is a current executive officer, has not made payments to or received from the Company for property or services in an amount, which, in any of the last three fiscal years, exceeds the greater of $1 million or 2% of such other company's consolidated gross revenues. 3. To empower non-management directors to serve as a more effective check on management, the non-management directors of each listed company must meet at regularly scheduled executive sessions without management. (303A.03) Non-management directors meet at scheduled executive sessions on a quarterly basis without management during every quarterly Board meeting. The executive sessions were presided by Mr. N. Vaghul, our lead independent director. Listed companies must have a nominating/corporate governance committee composed entirely of independent directors. (303A.04(a)) The nominating/corporate governance committee must have a written charter that addresses: the committee's purpose and responsibilities - which, at minimum, must be to:identify individuals qualified to become board members, consistent with criteria approved by the board, and to select, or to recommend that the board select, the director nominees for the next annual meeting of shareholders; develop and recommend to the board a set of corporate governance guidelines applicable to the corporation; and oversee the evaluation of the board and management; and an annual performance evaluation of the committee. (303A.04(b)) Listed companies must have a compensation committee composed entirely of independent directors. Compensation committee members must satisfy the additional independence requirements specific to compensation committee membership set forth in Section 303A.02(a)(ii). (303A.05(a)) The compensation committee must have a written charter that addresses: the committee's purpose and responsibilities - which, at minimum, must be to have direct responsibility to: review and approve corporate goals and objectives relevant to CEO compensation, evaluate the CEO's performance in light of those goals and objectives, and either as a committee or together with the other independent directors (as directed by the Board), determine and approve the CEO's compensation level based on this evaluation; make recommendations to the Board with respect to non-CEO executive officer compensation and incentive-compensation and equity based plans that are subject to Board approval; and prepare the disclosure required by Item 407(e)(5) of Regulation S-K; an annual performance evaluation of the compensation committee. the rights and responsibilities of the Compensation Committee set forth in Section 303A.05(c). (303A.05(b)) Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee As of March 31, 2019, the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee is comprised of the following members: Dr. Ashok S. Ganguly (Chairman of the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee); Mr. N. Vaghul (Member of the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee); and Mr. William Arthur Owens (Member of the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee). All members of the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee are independent non-executive directors. The charter of Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee is available on our website at:https://www.wipro.com/content/dam/nexus/en/investor/corporate-governance/charters/charters-of-the-committees/12721-the-board-governance-nomination-and-compensation-committee.pdf. Performance Evaluation In line with the Corporate Governance Guidelines of the Company, the Annual Performance Evaluation was conducted for all Board Members as well as the Board and its Committees. This evaluation was led by the Chairman of the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee with a specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board. The Board evaluation framework has been designed in compliance with the requirements under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, and in consonance with Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in January 2017. Disclosure on Board evaluation is provided in our annual report 2018-19 and is available at https://www.wipro.com/investors/annual-reports/. The compensation committee may, in its sole discretion, retain or obtain the advice of a compensation consultant, independent legal counsel or other adviser. (303A.05(c)(i)). The compensation committee shall be directly responsible for the appointment, compensation and oversight of the work of any compensation consultant, independent legal counsel or other adviser retained by the compensation committee. (303A.05(c)(ii)) The listed company must provide for appropriate funding, as determined by the compensation committee, for payment of reasonable compensation to a compensation consultant, independent legal counsel or any other adviser retained by the compensation committee. (303A.05(c)(iii)) The compensation committee may select a compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser to the compensation committee only after taking into consideration, all factors relevant to that person's independence from management, including the following: The provision of other services to the listed company by the person that employs the compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser; The amount of fees received from the listed company by the person that employs the compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser, as a percentage of the total revenue of the person that employs the compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser; The policies and procedures of the person that employs the compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser that are designed to prevent conflicts of interest; Any business or personal relationship of the compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser with a member of the compensation committee; Any stock of the listed company owned by the compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser; and Any business or personal relationship of the compensation consultant, legal counsel, other adviser or the person employing the adviser with an executive officer of the listed company. (303A.05(c)(iv)) The charter of the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Company provides for the engagement by the Committee of compensation consultants and other advisers from time to time. During the year, the Board Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee has not engaged the services of any such compensation consultants. Listed companies must have an audit committee that satisfies the requirements of Rule 10A-3 under the Exchange Act. (303A.06) TheCompany has an Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee that satisfies the requirements of Rule 10A-3 under the Exchange Act. The audit committee must have a minimum of three members. All audit committee members must satisfy the requirements for independence set out in Section 303A.02 and in the absence of an applicable exemption, Rule 10A-3(b)(1). (303A.07(a)) The Company's Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee of the Board is comprised of four independent directors as on March 31, 2019. The members of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee satisfy all the requirements set out in Section 303A.02. Rule 10A 3(b)(i) is not applicable. The audit committee must have a written charter that addresses: (i) the committee's purpose - which, at minimum, must be to: assist board oversight of (1) the integrity of the Listed company's financial statements,

(2) the Listed company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, (3) the independent auditor's qualifications and independence, and (4) the performance of the Listed company's internal audit function and independent auditors; and (303A.07(b)(i)(A)) The charter of Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee is available on our website at: https://www.wipro.com/content/dam/nexus/en/investor/corporate-governance/charters/charters-of-the-committees/12720-the-audit-Risk-and-Compliance-Committee.pdf. prepare the disclosure required by Item 407(d)(3)(i) of Regulation S-K; (303A.07(b)(i)(B)) The report of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, Management and of Independent Auditors complies with each of the requirements. (ii) an annual performance evaluation of the audit committee; and (303A.07(b)(ii)) The Board of Directors are required to monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. In line with our Corporate Governance Guidelines, the Annual Performance Evaluation is also conducted for the working of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee. the duties and responsibilities of the audit committee - which, at minimum, must include those set out in Rule 10A-3(b)(2), (3), (4) and (5) of the Exchange Act, as well as to: (303A.07(b)(iii)) The duties and responsibilities of the Company's Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee include among other things, those set out in Rule 10A-3(b)(2), (3), (4) and (5) of the Exchange Act. at least annually, obtain and review a report by the independent auditor describing: the firm's internal quality-control procedures; any material issues raised by the most recent internal quality-control review, or peer review, of the firm, or by any inquiry or investigation by governmental or professional authorities, within the preceding five years, respecting one or more independent audits carried out by the firm, and any steps taken to deal with any such issues; and (to assess the auditor's independence) all relationships between the independent auditor and the listed company. (303A.07(b)(iii)(A) The Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee reviews the report of the independent auditors with respect to the above matters on a quarterly basis. meet to review and discuss the listed company's annual audited financial statements and quarterly financial statements with management and the independent auditor, including reviewing the company's specific disclosures under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." (303A.07(b)(iii)(B) This requirement is complied with by our Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee. discuss the listed company's earnings press releases, as well as financial information and earnings guidance provided to analysts and rating agencies. (303A.07(b)(iii)(C)) The Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee meets this requirement and reviews and discusses the earnings press releases, financial information and earnings guidance on a quarterly basis. discuss policies with respect to risk assessment and risk management. (303A.07(b)(iii)(D)) The policies with respect to risk assessment and risk management on various aspects of business as adopted by the Company are presented to the Committee for their review, from time to time. meet separately, periodically, with management, with internal auditors (or other personnel responsible for the internal audit function) and with independent auditors. (303A.07(b)(iii)(E)) The Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee meets separately with Management, the Company's Head of Internal Audit, and the independent auditors of the Company on a periodic basis. review with the independent auditor any audit problems or difficulties and management's response. (303A.07(b)(iii)(F)) The Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee complies with this requirement and reviews the independent auditor's functions, problems or difficulties including discussions of the responsibilities, on a quarterly basis. set clear hiring policies for employees or former employees of the independent auditors. (303A.07(b)(iii)(G)) The Company has instituted controls for hiring of employees or former employees of the independent auditors. (I) report regularly to the board of directors. (303A.07(b)(iii)(H)) The Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee complies with this requirement and reports on a quarterly basis to the Board of Directors. Each listed company must have an internal audit function. (303A.07(c)) The Company has an internal audit function and the details are provided in our annual report 2018-19 which is available athttps://www.wipro.com/annual-reports/ Shareholders must be given the opportunity to vote on all equity compensation plans and material revisions thereto, with limited exemptions explained below: (303A.08) The Company complies with this requirement and as per Indian law, all the ESOP Plans, RSU Plans and other material revisions in equity compensation have been approved by the shareholders in the General Meeting of the Company. Listed companies must adopt and disclose corporate governance guidelines (303A.09) The Corporate Governance Guidelines is made available on Company's website at https://www.wipro.com/content/dam/nexus/en/investor/corporate-governance/policies-and-guidelines/ethical-guidelines/12766-corporate-governance-guidelines.pdf. 10. Listed companies must adopt and disclose a code of business conduct and ethics for directors, officers and employees and promptly disclose any waivers of the code for directors or executive officers. (303A.10) We have adopted Code of Business Conduct, applicable to all officers, directors and employees. Our Code of Business Conduct is available under the investors section on our website at https://www.wipro.com/investors/corporate-governance/. We have also adopted a Code of Conduct for Independent Directors as prescribed under Schedule IV of the Indian Companies Act, 2013. Our Audit Committee has adopted a written Code of Ethics, as defined in Item 406 of Regulation S-K and applicable to our principal executive officer, principal financial officer, principal accounting officer and officers working in our finance, accounting, treasury, internal audit, tax, legal, financial analyst, investor relations functions, information systems functions and disclosure committee members. Our Code of Ethics is available under the investors section on our website at https://www.wipro.com/investors/corporate-governance/. We will post any amendments to, or waivers from, our Code of Ethics on our website. 11. Listed foreign private issuers must disclose any significant ways in which their corporate governance practices differ from those followed by domestic companies under NYSE listing standards. (303A.11) Although the Company's required home country standards on corporate governance may differ from the NYSE listing standards, the Company's actual corporate governance policies and practices are in compliance with the NYSE listing standards applicable to domestic companies. Being a foreign private issuer, we are permitted to follow home country practice in lieu of the provisions of Section 303A of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, except that we are required to comply with the requirements of Sections 303A.06, 303A.11 and 303A.12(b) and (c) thereof. With regard to Section 303A.11, although the Company's required home country standards on corporate governance may differ from the NYSE listing standards, the Company's actual corporate governance policies and practices are generally in compliance with the NYSE listing standards applicable to domestic companies. Some of the key differences between the requirements in India as per the currently applicable listing regulations and those as per the NYSE Listing requirements are as follows: Listing regulations with Indian stock exchanges state that where the chairperson of the Board of Directors is a non-executive director, at least one-third of the Board of Directors shall comprise of independent directors and where the listed entity does not have a regular non-executive chairperson, at least half of the Board of Directors shall comprise of independent directors. On the other hand, NYSE listing requirements specify that a majority of the Board of Directors must consist of independent directors.

non-executive director, at least one-third of the Board of Directors shall comprise of independent directors and where the listed entity does not have a regular non-executive chairperson, at least half of the Board of Directors shall comprise of independent directors. On the other hand, NYSE listing requirements specify that a majority of the Board of Directors must consist of independent directors. Listing regulations with Indian stock exchanges require that a majority of the members of the Audit Committee be independent directors while the NYSE listing requirements specify that all the members of the Audit Committee must be independent directors.

A Shareholders Grievance Committee (Stakeholders Relationship Committee) is mandatory under listing regulations with Indian stock exchanges. This is not a requirement under NYSE listing requirements.

Criteria for determining directors to be independent also differ between the two countries' listing requirements.

Listing regulations with Indian stock exchanges require submission of report on Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis and publication of the same on the company's website in the format specified by the accounting standard on a half-yearly basis. Listing regulations with Indian stock exchanges require detailed reasons to be provided in the event of any resignation by statutory auditors or independent directors.

Listing regulations with Indian stock exchanges require that the company shall ensure that for the purposes of quarterly consolidated financial results, at least 80% of each of the consolidated revenue, assets and profits shall have been subject to audit or limited review.

Listing regulations with Indian stock exchanges require certain disclosures in a company's annual report, including details of significant changes (i.e., change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately preceding financial year) in key financial ratios, including debtors turnover, inventory turnover, interest coverage ratio, current ratio, debt equity ratio, operating profit margin and net profit margin, along with detailed explanations.

Listing regulations with Indian stock exchanges require the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to recommend to the Board of Directors all remuneration, in whatever form payable, to senior management.

The other key practices followed in the home country as per home country laws are disclosed elsewhere in this report. Some or many of the amendments prescribed under the Listing and Disclosure Amendment Regulations, 2018, are likely to be different from the NYSE listing requirements. A majority of the amendments are effective from April 1, 2019. Certification requirements Each listed company CEO must certify to the NYSE each year that he or she is not aware of any violation by the company of NYSE corporate governance listing standards, qualifying the certification to the extent necessary. (303A.12(a))

The Company complies with this requirement and the certificate from our CEO is reproduced at the end of this report

. Each listed company CEO must promptly notify the NYSE in writing after any executive officer of the listed company becomes aware of any non-compliance with any applicable provisions of this Section 303A. (303A.12(b)) This requirement has been incorporated into the Company's policies and procedures and would trigger such a notification in the event any executive officer becomes aware of non-compliance with the applicable provisions of Section 303A. Through the date hereof, no event has occurred in the Company that would necessitate any notification to the NYSE pursuant to this requirement. Each listed company must submit an executed Written Affirmation annually to the NYSE. In addition, each listed company must submit an interim Written Affirmation as and when required by the interim Written Affirmation form specified by the NYSE. (303A.12(c)) The Annual Written Affirmation will be submitted to the NYSE before July 10, 2019. Issue of a public reprimand letter to any listed company that violates a NYSE listing standard (303A.13) The Company has complied with the requirements of NYSE Corporate Governance standards and no public reprimand letter was received by the Company. ANNUAL CERTIFICATION BY CEO PURSUANT TO SECTION 303A.12(a) OF THE OF NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE (NYSE) LISTED COMPANY MANUAL As the Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Limited and as required by Section 303A.12(a) of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, I hereby certify that as of the date hereof, I am not aware of any violation by the Company of NYSE's Corporate Governance Listing Standards, other than has been notified to the Exchange pursuant to Section 303A.12(b) and disclosed as an attachment hereto, if applicable. By: Azim H. Premji, Executive Chairman and Managing Director Date: June 20, 2019 Attachments Original document

