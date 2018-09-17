Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Wipro    WIPRO   INE075A01022

WIPRO (WIPRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Wipro : Nordic Advisor & Analyst Day Roadshow 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 02:43am CEST

It gives us great pleasure to invite you to the Denmark Advisor & Analyst Day to be held on September 18, 2018 in Copenhagen.

'Connecting the Dots - How we help our clients to be Digital Ready' will bring together the most experienced Wipro experts to showcase #TheNewWipro. We will also talk about how we are transforming our customers' business and helping them co-innovate and co-create with our partners and clients.

As technology continues to disrupt the industry realms, we would like to take this opportunity to showcase how Wipro reimagines the traditional ways of working to foster innovation through several digital, next-gen intelligent, Cloud, big data, applications, digital operation platforms and other technology practices.

We look forward to seeing you at the Nordic Advisor & Analyst Day in Copenhagen.

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 00:42:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIPRO
02:43aWIPRO : Nordic Advisor & Analyst Day Roadshow 2018
PU
09/12WIPRO : and Anaplan Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Cloud Enterprise Performanc..
PU
09/11WIPRO : Joins Duck Creek Technologies’ Alliance Program
BU
09/11WIPRO : Positioned as a Leading Player in ‘Zinnov Zones 2017 for Media and..
PU
09/11WIPRO : Joins Duck Creek Technologies’ Alliance Program
PU
09/11WIPRO : Joins Duck Creek Technologies’ Alliance Program
BU
09/08GAM Holding AG Cuts Stake in Wipro Limited
AQ
09/08For new-age tech, it majors log in to start-ups
AQ
09/07NEW RESEARCH FOCUSING ON PRODUCT ENG : This market research report on Product En..
AQ
09/06NUTANIX : Wipro Wins 2018 Nutanix Outstanding Innovation Partner Award
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Credit Suisse upgrades Wipro 
09/02Wipro wins $1.5B deal from Alight Solutions 
08/30Wipro joins BiTA to drive blockchain adoption in the transportation industry 
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
07/26PeerStream Aims For $5 Million Uplisting To Nasdaq 
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 578 B
EBIT 2019 91 913 M
Net income 2019 84 898 M
Finance 2019 219 B
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 17,69
P/E ratio 2020 16,10
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 1 494 B
Chart WIPRO
Duration : Period :
Wipro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIPRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 294  INR
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Azim Hasham Premji Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO6.73%20 786
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.32%135 391
ACCENTURE12.12%115 689
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.11%110 026
VMWARE, INC.29.79%66 481
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.37%64 600
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.