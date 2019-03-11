Wipro Positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DevOps Services 2018 Vendor Assessment

East Brunswick, New Jersey, USA and Bangalore, India - March 11, 2019:

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognised as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide DevOps Services 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US41235417, November 2018).

The IDC MarketScape evaluated 16 service providers on their services and delivery capabilities across DevOps disciplines. In addition, it analysed the companies using over 100 other criteria and 34 in-depth customer interviews spanning 11 countries and 10 industries. According to the report, 'In IDC's evaluation, Wipro demonstrated strong capabilities in terms of its DevOps services offerings, delivery model and scalability.'

The report continued, 'Feedback from Wipro's clients revealed that the provider possesses strong competencies in all aspects of DevOps implementation and management. Customers told IDC that Wipro's DevOps services teams are open and honest regarding achievable success levels in short- and long-term adoption within clients' legacy apps and that the provider has been extremely dedicated toward ensuring successes along client DevOps journeys. Wipro helped educate reluctant groups and encourage supporters within client organizations and created a real sense of partnership as well as co-ownership of DevOps outcomes.'



Peter Marston, Research Director, Application Development, Testing and Management Services at IDC, said,'DevOps adoption has increased over the past 24 months, and many organizations are leveraging DevOps to power faster application delivery, bolster application quality, and enhance application time to value. But while DevOps adoption has increased, organizations still have much to do to deepen expertise and push maturity. Along these lines, application services providers skilled in DevOps disciplines can help organizations advance their competencies and harness more value from DevOps delivery.'



Phil Dunmore, Vice President and Global Head, Consulting, Wipro Limited said, ' Findings of this report show that a large number of companies are embracing DevOps on a large scale, and increasingly rely on companies like Wipro to drive digital transformation with DevOps as a critical enabler. In the face of aggressive competition, the big asks from our clients are how to strengthen customer loyalty, create new sources of value, drive organizational efficiency, and disrupt the market with new business models. DevOps helps businesses transform faster to serve their customers better, and we help our clients execute on their business vision with speed and agility.'



The report is available at http://idc.wiprodigital.com/



About Wipro Digital and Consulting

Wipro Digital and Consulting collaborate and iterate with clients to deliver customer-centered digital and business transformation. Working at the intersection of strategy, design and technology, we derive insight, shape interaction, drive integration and unlock innovation for our clients. As an agile, hands-on consulting partner, we help our clients respond to the new digital world order at a pace and scale aligned to their objectives: from operations to technologies to people. Learn more at wiprodigital.com or @WiproDigital.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 170,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

