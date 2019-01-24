Wipro : Positioned in ‘Winner's Circle' of HFS Blueprint Report on Software Product Engineering Services 2018

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global
information technology, consulting and business process services
company, today announced that it has been positioned in the ‘Winner's
Circle’ of HFS Research Blueprint Report on Software Product Engineering
Services 2018.
The report titled, ‘HFS Blueprint Report: Software Product Engineering
Services’, was authored by Pareekh Jain, Senior Vice President, HFS
Research, and Tanmoy Mondal, Senior Research Analyst, HFS Research, and
was published in August 2018. The firm evaluated the capabilities of 25
service providers across a number of facets in two main categories –
Innovation and Execution.
The report recognizes Wipro’s compelling vision, strategy and commitment
to deliver business outcomes for customers in Software Product
Engineering services. According to the report, Wipro’s strong onshore
presence, investment in labs and innovation are the key differentiators.
HFS has also recognized Wipro’s extensive range of service offerings,
partnerships with start-ups, geographic delivery mix and key proprietary
solutions.
The report also states that Wipro has been at the cutting edge of
engineering innovation with some of their key customers across
automotive, healthcare, media and hi-tech industries. As per the report,
Wipro’s strengths in software engineering include:
-
Strong services offerings: Wipro has 20+ years of experience of
delivering software product engineering services. It has deep domain
expertise in the areas of system software, cloud, machine learning,
mobility, UI/UX, and other areas of digitization. Wipro is also strong
in DevOps and agile methodologies. It has built DevOps platform for
rapid implementation and is working with 100+ clients in agile
projects.
-
Investment in labs, solutions, and innovation: Wipro has one of
the highest number of patents among the service providers evaluated
for this Blueprint. It has invested in multiple labs and centres of
excellence (including domain specific, automation, artificial
intelligence, etc.) for building POCs, solutions and frameworks. Wipro
is also leveraging its own crowdsourcing platform (Top Coder) to
implement innovative design and development challenges in niche
technologies.
-
Accessibility engineering: Wipro is going beyond profits and
has developed accessibility services offerings for digital Inclusion
of persons with disabilities. It engages with clients to address the
accessibility concerns based on the industry-specific needs and legal
requirements.
-
High value client accounts: Wipro has one of the highest number
of $5 million+ client accounts among the service providers included
for this Blueprint. It also has a good portfolio of clients that have
long-term contracts with Wipro.
-
Quality of Customers: Wipro has one of the highest number of
clients in top 100 independent software vendors (ISVs), top 10 ISVs
and also in the top 25 internet companies list which denotes the
client quality mix of the service provider.
-
Partnership with start-up companies: Wipro has established its
strategic investment arm, Wipro Ventures ($100 million fund) that
invests in promising start-up companies.
Anita Ganti, Senior Vice-President and Global Head – Product
Engineering, Industrial & Engineering Services Group, Wipro Limited
said, “Wipro has one of the highest number of high-value client accounts
amongst the service providers included for this Blueprint. Our strategic
investment arm, Wipro Ventures, invests in promising start-ups related
to software product engineering services. We also leverage our own cloud
solution platform to implement innovative designs in niche technologies.
We are delighted to be recognized among the ‘Winner’s Circle’ of this
HFS Blueprint and look forward to doing exciting work for our clients.”
“Wipro is in the Winner's Circle of our Software Product Engineering
Services Blueprint Report because of its strong service offerings, a
portfolio of high value customer accounts, investment in patents, labs
and collaboration with startups," said Pareekh Jain, Senior Vice
President, HFS Research. "Wipro has stood out in terms of the
quality of clients and geographic delivery spread. Its client portfolio
includes one of the highest number of top 100 ISVs and top 25 internet
companies. Its innovation willingness and solid delivery capability
across geographies are major reasons of high number of long-term
engagements.”
Wipro’s has over two decades of experience in end-to-end product and
engineering services, across industries. Leveraging new age technologies
such as IoT, Cloud, 3D Printing, Virtualization and AI, Wipro helps
enterprises in their journey of digital transformation.
