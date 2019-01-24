Wipro : Positioned in ‘Winner's Circle' of HFS Blueprint Report on Software Product Engineering Services 2018

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned in the ‘Winner's Circle’ of HFS Research Blueprint Report on Software Product Engineering Services 2018.

The report titled, ‘HFS Blueprint Report: Software Product Engineering Services’, was authored by Pareekh Jain, Senior Vice President, HFS Research, and Tanmoy Mondal, Senior Research Analyst, HFS Research, and was published in August 2018. The firm evaluated the capabilities of 25 service providers across a number of facets in two main categories – Innovation and Execution.

The report recognizes Wipro’s compelling vision, strategy and commitment to deliver business outcomes for customers in Software Product Engineering services. According to the report, Wipro’s strong onshore presence, investment in labs and innovation are the key differentiators. HFS has also recognized Wipro’s extensive range of service offerings, partnerships with start-ups, geographic delivery mix and key proprietary solutions.

The report also states that Wipro has been at the cutting edge of engineering innovation with some of their key customers across automotive, healthcare, media and hi-tech industries. As per the report, Wipro’s strengths in software engineering include:

Strong services offerings : Wipro has 20+ years of experience of delivering software product engineering services. It has deep domain expertise in the areas of system software, cloud, machine learning, mobility, UI/UX, and other areas of digitization. Wipro is also strong in DevOps and agile methodologies. It has built DevOps platform for rapid implementation and is working with 100+ clients in agile projects.

: Wipro has 20+ years of experience of delivering software product engineering services. It has deep domain expertise in the areas of system software, cloud, machine learning, mobility, UI/UX, and other areas of digitization. Wipro is also strong in DevOps and agile methodologies. It has built DevOps platform for rapid implementation and is working with 100+ clients in agile projects. Investment in labs, solutions, and innovation: Wipro has one of the highest number of patents among the service providers evaluated for this Blueprint. It has invested in multiple labs and centres of excellence (including domain specific, automation, artificial intelligence, etc.) for building POCs, solutions and frameworks. Wipro is also leveraging its own crowdsourcing platform (Top Coder) to implement innovative design and development challenges in niche technologies.

Wipro has one of the highest number of patents among the service providers evaluated for this Blueprint. It has invested in multiple labs and centres of excellence (including domain specific, automation, artificial intelligence, etc.) for building POCs, solutions and frameworks. Wipro is also leveraging its own crowdsourcing platform (Top Coder) to implement innovative design and development challenges in niche technologies. Accessibility engineering: Wipro is going beyond profits and has developed accessibility services offerings for digital Inclusion of persons with disabilities. It engages with clients to address the accessibility concerns based on the industry-specific needs and legal requirements.

Wipro is going beyond profits and has developed accessibility services offerings for digital Inclusion of persons with disabilities. It engages with clients to address the accessibility concerns based on the industry-specific needs and legal requirements. High value client accounts : Wipro has one of the highest number of $5 million+ client accounts among the service providers included for this Blueprint. It also has a good portfolio of clients that have long-term contracts with Wipro.

: Wipro has one of the highest number of $5 million+ client accounts among the service providers included for this Blueprint. It also has a good portfolio of clients that have long-term contracts with Wipro. Quality of Customers : Wipro has one of the highest number of clients in top 100 independent software vendors (ISVs), top 10 ISVs and also in the top 25 internet companies list which denotes the client quality mix of the service provider.

: Wipro has one of the highest number of clients in top 100 independent software vendors (ISVs), top 10 ISVs and also in the top 25 internet companies list which denotes the client quality mix of the service provider. Partnership with start-up companies: Wipro has established its strategic investment arm, Wipro Ventures ($100 million fund) that invests in promising start-up companies.

Anita Ganti, Senior Vice-President and Global Head – Product Engineering, Industrial & Engineering Services Group, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro has one of the highest number of high-value client accounts amongst the service providers included for this Blueprint. Our strategic investment arm, Wipro Ventures, invests in promising start-ups related to software product engineering services. We also leverage our own cloud solution platform to implement innovative designs in niche technologies. We are delighted to be recognized among the ‘Winner’s Circle’ of this HFS Blueprint and look forward to doing exciting work for our clients.”

“Wipro is in the Winner's Circle of our Software Product Engineering Services Blueprint Report because of its strong service offerings, a portfolio of high value customer accounts, investment in patents, labs and collaboration with startups," said Pareekh Jain, Senior Vice President, HFS Research. "Wipro has stood out in terms of the quality of clients and geographic delivery spread. Its client portfolio includes one of the highest number of top 100 ISVs and top 25 internet companies. Its innovation willingness and solid delivery capability across geographies are major reasons of high number of long-term engagements.”

Wipro’s has over two decades of experience in end-to-end product and engineering services, across industries. Leveraging new age technologies such as IoT, Cloud, 3D Printing, Virtualization and AI, Wipro helps enterprises in their journey of digital transformation.

