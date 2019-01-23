Wipro : Rated a Leader in Digital Transformation in ITSMA Report

East Brunswick, New Jersey and Bangalore, India - January 23, 2019:

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has been rated highly as an enabler of digital transformation by executives from top global enterprises surveyed in a recent ITSMA report. Wipro was rated 'Strong' on the report's 'Overall Digital Transformation Brand Equity Index', based on the criteria of top-of-mind firm awareness, unaided awareness, aided awareness, familiarity and favorability.

The report titled 'Positioning for Digital Leadership: 2018 Digital Transformation Brand Tracking Study' was put together on the basis of interviews with more than 400 senior executives in IT and business transformation across 19 countries in Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

The findings of this report affirm how Wipro has successfully evolved from a traditional consulting and information technology provider to an innovation partner for industry-leading companies across the world. Some highlights from the report include:

69 percent said Wipro is a market leader in digital workplaces, 40-percent said Wipro is a market leader in artificial intelligence, and 45-percent said Wipro is a market leader in cybersecurity.

31 percent of respondents had purchased services from Wipro in the last two years.

40 percent of respondents listed Wipro when naming the top digital transformation solutions. 7.4 percent said the company came to mind first.

'ITSMA's findings highlight the incredible transformation that our enterprise clients have seen as our team helps them adapt to a new digital world,' said Rajan Kohli, President-Wipro Digital. 'We will continue to grow by building new partnerships and designing innovative solutions that are intuitive and human-centered.'

Here are some insights from the report on the current state of digital transformation leadership:

Nearly all large enterprises and 75 percent of mid-size enterprises in North America, Europe, India, Australia, and Brazil have advanced beyond the testing/piloting stage for digital transformation services and solutions.

The most important brand attributes for digital transformation solution providers are: 'works collaboratively with enterprises', 'easy to work with', 'flexible', 'responsive', and 'understands unique business needs'.

Market leaders are emerging for digital workplace/mobility and collaboration solutions, but none have established leadership positions in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing, cybersecurity, data analytics/big data, process automation/robotics, and cloud services.

The biggest digital transformation challenges that executives face are budget, change management, and new technology.

'Wipro was one of the big winners in our study. They've done an excellent job building awareness and familiarity of their digital services and solutions over the last few years and it showed in the results,' said David Munn, President & CEO of Boston-based, ITSMA.

To view the complete report, click here.

