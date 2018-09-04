Wipro : Wins 2018 Nutanix Outstanding Innovation Partner Award

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global
information technology, consulting and business process services
company, today announced that it has won the 2018 Nutanix Outstanding
Innovation Partner Award. Wipro received the award during the Nutanix
.NEXT Conference in New Orleans.
Nutanix is a leader in enterprise cloud computing, headquartered in San
Jose, California, whose solutions combine web-scale engineering with
consumer-grade design to power any workload in multi-cloud environments.
The award is in recognition of the outstanding efforts and collaboration
Wipro has had with Nutanix over the past year. It acknowledges Wipro’s
innovation in adopting Nutanix technologies to differentiate itself.
As a leader in new age IT solutions, Wipro delivers data center
solutions based on Nutanix technology, which combines the agility and
simplicity of the public cloud with the security and control of the
private cloud. Nutanix is built on the industry’s leading hyperconverged
infrastructure (HCI) technology and integrates compute, storage,
virtualization and networking in a full-stack solution that runs nearly
any application. The solution offerings from the two companies deliver
digital technology platforms of the future, thereby empowering customers
on their digital transformation journey.
“I would like to congratulate Wipro for their dedication in developing
and delivering leading-edge digital transformation solutions together
with Nutanix,” said Rodney Foreman, Vice President of Global Channel
Sales, Nutanix. “Innovation from our leading partners in the system
integration space is key to our continued growth and fundamental in
helping our joint customers challenge the status quo and embrace
innovation to create competitive value for their organizations.”
“Wipro’s software defined solutions built on industry-leading
technologies from Nutanix have helped us differentiate in the market.
This award demonstrates the collaboration between the two companies to
offer innovative solutions to our customers and enable them to thrive in
this age of digital disruption,” said Kiran Desai, Senior Vice
President and Head, Cloud & Infrastructure services, Wipro Limited.
About Wipro Limited
