Wipro : Wins over $1.5 Billion Deal from Alight Solutions

company, today announced that it has won a 10-year engagement to provide
a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to Lincolnshire,
Illinois-based Alight Solutions LLC, a leader in technology-enabled
health, wealth, HR and finance solutions.
This deal will result in revenues of USD $1.5 to $1.6 billion for Wipro
over the tenure. This is Wipro’s largest win to date.
This engagement will enable the digital transformation of Alight’s
offerings across health, wealth, HR and finance solutions, and enhance
the employee experience of Alight’s clients by leveraging Wipro’s
industry-leading strengths in digital technologies, cognitive automation
and data analytics.
“Our industry-leading partnership with Wipro will enhance our client
experience by drawing on Wipro’s leading position in automation and
innovation, while allowing Alight to invest in its health, wealth and
cloud-based solutions to meet the needs of our clients,” said Chris
Michalak, Chief Executive Officer, Alight Solutions.
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive
Director, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be chosen by
Alight as their long-term strategic partner in their enterprise
transformation journey to bring digital experiences and offerings to
employees and employers globally. This is a testimony to the
capabilities we have built through our strategic investments in Wipro
Digital, cloud platforms and cognitive platform Wipro HOLMES™. We will
leverage this expertise to digitalize and modernize Alight’s core across
platforms, technologies and operations.”
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global
information technology, consulting and business process services
company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation,
robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients
adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company
recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong
commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have
over 160,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents.
Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a
bold new future.
About Alight Solutions
As a leading provider of benefits administration and cloud-based HR and
financial solutions, we enhance work and life through our service,
technology and data. Our dedicated colleagues across 12 global centers
deliver an unrivaled consumer experience for our clients and their
people. We are Alight. Reimagining how people and organizations thrive.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180901005014/en/