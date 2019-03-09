Log in
Wipro : World Cargo Symposium

03/09/2019 | 11:05pm EST

Wipro is a Gold sponsor at this year's World Cargo Symposium (WCS), the largest and most prestigious annual event of its kind, and the only one to bring together key stakeholders from the entire air cargo supply chain.

WCS 2019 will feature plenary sessions, specialized tracks, workshops and executive summits, tackling aspects related to Technology & Innovation, Security & Customs, Cargo Operations, and Sustainability.

Meet us at booth B11!

HORIZON Innovation Forum

The standout session for WCS, this year's edition will focus on innovations supporting cargo operations: augmented reality, virtual reality, internet of things, automation, robotics and unmanned vehicles.

Listen to keynotes, experience hands-on demos and learn from case studies in this action-packed session

Innovation Tornado

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM

DeviPrasad Rambhatla, Vice President, Hospitality, Travel, Transportation and Public Sector will deliver a keynote on 'Where we are with AR, VR, IoT, automation, robotics and unmanned vehicles'.

CROAMIS demo and showcase @ Booth B11

Agile. Unified. Future ready.

The CROAMIS product suite for carriers and ground handlers has been designed to transform commercial, operations and financial functions of air cargo management. CROAMIS is built to aid you at every stage of the shipment lifecycle for digital transformation.

Click here to schedule your meetings today.

Want to learn more about CROAMIS or our participation at WCS?

Write to us at contact.airlines@wipro.com.

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 04:04:07 UTC
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 588 B
EBIT 2019 98 629 M
Net income 2019 89 687 M
Finance 2019 224 B
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 17,24
P/E ratio 2020 15,31
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capitalization 1 548 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 252  INR
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Azim Hasham Premji Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO3.85%22 111
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.08%120 565
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.85%108 438
ACCENTURE14.67%103 069
VMWARE, INC.23.28%69 325
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.72%65 013
