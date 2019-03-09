Wipro : World Cargo Symposium

Wipro is a Gold sponsor at this year's World Cargo Symposium (WCS), the largest and most prestigious annual event of its kind, and the only one to bring together key stakeholders from the entire air cargo supply chain.

WCS 2019 will feature plenary sessions, specialized tracks, workshops and executive summits, tackling aspects related to Technology & Innovation, Security & Customs, Cargo Operations, and Sustainability.

HORIZON Innovation Forum

The standout session for WCS, this year's edition will focus on innovations supporting cargo operations: augmented reality, virtual reality, internet of things, automation, robotics and unmanned vehicles.

Listen to keynotes, experience hands-on demos and learn from case studies in this action-packed session

Innovation Tornado

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM

DeviPrasad Rambhatla, Vice President, Hospitality, Travel, Transportation and Public Sector will deliver a keynote on 'Where we are with AR, VR, IoT, automation, robotics and unmanned vehicles'.

CROAMIS demo and showcase @ Booth B11

Agile. Unified. Future ready.

The CROAMIS product suite for carriers and ground handlers has been designed to transform commercial, operations and financial functions of air cargo management. CROAMIS is built to aid you at every stage of the shipment lifecycle for digital transformation.

