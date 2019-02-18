Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Wipro    WIPRO   INE075A01022

WIPRO

(WIPRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 02/18
375.6 INR   -0.13%
08:02aWIPRO : launches QuMiC to accelerate migration to Oracle Cloud
PU
02/15WIPRO : Trust in the Times of Fake News
PU
02/12WIPRO : To Office 365 or not to Office 365?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wipro : launches QuMiC to accelerate migration to Oracle Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 08:02am EST

East Brunswick, New Jersey, USA and Bangalore, India- February 18, 2019

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of QuMiC (Quick Migration to Cloud), a comprehensive platform designed to transform the way organizations migrate to Oracle Cloud. Using QuMiC, Wipro and Oracle aim to simplify and accelerate the journey to Oracle Cloud for their customers. Wipro is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

Wipro's QuMiC is a unique platform that migrates all aspects required for a cloud implementation, i.e. process definitions, configurations, data, and code to Oracle Cloud for a wide variety of software environments. Irrespective of whether an organization's original assets are in an on-premise platform such as Oracle E-Business Suite, a version management tool, or another cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) environment, QuMiC can automate and thereby, seamlessly accelerate the migration process. The platform reduces the risk of manual errors and ensures a secure migration to Oracle Cloud.

QuMiC combines automation, pre-built integrations with Oracle ERP systems, and an easy-to-use interface, reducing the number of resources needed for deployment. Enterprises can expect to save nearly 30 percent in overall cloud implementation costs and time by leveraging Wipro's QuMiC platform. The time taken to design ERP processes, analyze and setup the configurations for each environment during the migration process i.e., testing, production and development will be reduced by up to 60 percent.

According to Ravi Purohit, Vice President and Global Head- Oracle Service Line, Modern Application Services, Wipro Limited, 'Wipro's QuMiC demonstrates our expertise with Oracle Cloud and is an example of our continued investments in Oracle Cloud development. Extending the use of Wipro's 'Cloud Studio', QuMiC complements the Oracle Cloud and will help customers significantly simplify, accelerate, and improve the time to value from their cloud implementations.'

'Wipro's innovative QuMiC platform helps organizations move cost-effectively to Oracle Cloud with greater speed and reliability,' said Camillo Speroni, Vice President, Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Oracle. 'The combination of QuMiC's automated capabilities and ease-of-use ensures organizations seeking to accelerate their Oracle Cloud migration are successful in their transformation. Once on the Oracle Cloud, customers can continue to work with Wipro to seek competitive advantage enabled by the innovation Oracle brings on a 90-days cycle.'

QuMiC enables enterprises to achieve migration quickly and reliably by aligning the organization's business processes with its data, and then performing data validation and reconciliation. With QuMiC, Wipro can rapidly define end state business processes, download, add, modify, and upload configurations to the Oracle Cloud environments for its clients at the click of a button.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 170,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program - an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Prathibha Das

Wipro Limited

prathibha.das@wipro.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Disclaimer

Wipro Limited published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 13:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIPRO
08:02aWIPRO : launches QuMiC to accelerate migration to Oracle Cloud
PU
02/15WIPRO : Trust in the Times of Fake News
PU
02/12WIPRO : To Office 365 or not to Office 365?
PU
02/07WIPRO : Administrative and Shareholder's / Investor's Grievance Committee
PU
02/06WIPRO : and Swinburne University of Technology to establish joint innovation cen..
AQ
02/05WIPRO : Establishes Chair for Artificial Intelligence at Swinburne University of..
AQ
02/05WIPRO : Establishes Chair for Artificial Intelligence at Swinburne University of..
BU
02/04WIPRO : Key Ingredients for a Successful Innovation
PU
02/01WIPRO : Launches Next-Gen ATSC 3.0 Digital TV Receiver Solution
BU
01/29WIPRO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 588 B
EBIT 2019 98 501 M
Net income 2019 89 574 M
Finance 2019 222 B
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 19,06
P/E ratio 2020 16,95
EV / Sales 2019 2,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,32x
Capitalization 1 694 B
Chart WIPRO
Duration : Period :
Wipro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIPRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 336  INR
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Saurabh Govil Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
B. M. Bhanumurthy Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Azim Hasham Premji Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIPRO13.68%23 753
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.43%125 441
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.22%106 795
ACCENTURE12.92%101 501
VMWARE, INC.23.74%69 550
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.15%65 201
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.